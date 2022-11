Have you read that sentence anywhere else about the game of baseball today? Surely not!. The Philadelphia Phillies cracked homer after homer in their obliteration of the Houston Astros in Game 3, turned around, and promptly got no-hit by Cristian Javier and the Stros bullpen in Game 4. All of a sudden, the gargantuan momentum that the Phils had seemingly generated evaporated, and the series leveled itself at 2-2 with Houston once again regaining home field advantage.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO