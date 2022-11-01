ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady tried to salvage Gisele Bündchen marriage, but it was ‘too little, too late’

By Nicki Cox
 2 days ago

Tom Brady didn’t put in enough effort to save his marriage with Gisele Bündchen even though he “didn’t want the marriage to end.”

Before the pair filed and finalized their divorce on Friday, the NFL star, 45, was willing to do “whatever he needed to do to fix things,” according to People Magazine .

Sources told the outlet that “near the end” of their 13-year marriage , Brady wanted to “make things right” because he “didn’t want the kids to have divorced parents.”

The quarterback was reportedly “willing to go to therapy, marriage counseling — whatever it took to make things work,” but Bündchen, 42, felt it was “too little, too late.”

“She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn’t,” they continued, adding that while Brady was “busy following his passion” the supermodel was left to parent on her own.

Tom Brady “didn’t want” his kids to “have divorced parents.”
“This was not Tom’s idea,” the insider said of the split. “This was never Tom’s idea.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model felt like “he wasn’t hearing what she was saying” when she asked him “over and over” to “be more present” with their children.

Back in September, Bündchen told Elle magazine about her “concerns” regarding Brady’s “violent” career in the midst of their “epic fight.”

The model told the outlet that she has “definitely had those conversations” about wanting him to retire, but added “that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

However, shortly after Bündchen changed her tune when she allegedly gave the athlete an ultimatum and threatened to end their marriage.

Bündchen felt like Brady’s efforts were “too little, too late.”
“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” a source told Us Weekly last week.

“She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

The supermodel told Brady to choose football or their marriage.
However, it appears Brady made the wrong choice as the supermodel filed for divorce shortly after, citing that the union was “irretrievably broken,” according to the court documents.

Although Brady vowed to do “whatever it took” to save their marriage, the NFL star is now doing whatever he can to be the best father — including going to a 4-hour “family stabilization” course.

The NFL star if focused on being a great dad amid his divorce.
The father of three has been spotted trick-or-treating , heading to the movies , and volunteering at the food bank with his sons Jack, 15, Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 in the last week.

Since the split, the athlete says he is “focused on two things , taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

