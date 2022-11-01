Read full article on original website
Related
National Museum of Women in the Arts in D.C. Mounted A Massive Feminist Installation On Its Facade
A large-scale installation deriving from a project that centers around feminist ideas by Austrian artist Katharina Cibulka has been installed on the facade of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. Cibulka’s work, a white-mesh hanging spanning 7,000 square-feet is currently draped on the museum’s exterior walls. It is part of an ongoing project titled “SOLANGE” by Cibulka, in which she has transformed public construction sites into textual displays that draw on feminism. Embroidered with a cross-stitched pink text, the work reads: “As long as generations change but our struggles stay the same, I will be a...
livingetc.com
Transitional style is taking over interior design – top designers on 11 ways to capture the calm and collected look
What is transitional design, to the uninitiated? If your preferred style is a little bit classic and contemporary all at once, you’re likely a fan of this unquestionably popular interior trend without even knowing it. “Transitional design is about blending a traditional aesthetic with modernist sensibilities,” says Los Angeles...
This Travel Writer’s 450-Square-Foot Studio Apartment Is a Cabinet of Curiosities
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Capitol Hill — Washington, D.C. Size: 450 square feet. Type of Home: Studio apartment. Years Lived In: 2 years, renting. Travel...
A Contemporary Extension Revives a Victorian Terraced House in London
As cofounders of London-based practice DGN Studio, Daniel Goodacre and Geraldine Ng are well-versed in the mullet architecture trend. Many of their residential renovations follow this common formula of a historic front façade paired with a modern rear addition, so the design duo was fully equipped to update and extend a Victorian terraced house that needed some extra love from its eager new owners.
This $6.8 Million Midcentury Estate in the UK Blends Japanese Architecture With California Style
A decade in the making, one of the UK’s most remarkable residences has hit the market—and you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed SoCal creations. Dubbed Abbey Orchard House, the 5,175-square-foot property, which is listed with Savills for £5.9 million ($6.8 million), is sited on roughly two acres between the River Ver and ancient St Albans Cathedral. Surrounded by more than 150 massive fruit trees, the modernist abode was constructed by architect Rogan Gale-Brown and today comprises five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a private river bank and enough parking for up to 20 cars. However, it’s the...
Vogue
Completedworks Jeweller Anna Jewsbury On Making A Characterful London Pub Her Home
In the thoughtfully composed life of Anna Jewsbury, the art of creating a home is as much about reduction as accumulation. “I take a bit of a mathematical approach,” says the 36-year-old founder of the cult London jewellery and homeware line Completedworks. “For me, whether it’s an earring or an entire room, it’s always about stripping back to the elements so that only what truly matters remains.”
hypebeast.com
Studio Jean Verville Designs an Eccentric Refuge in the Woods
Studio Jean Verville has designed the MEV Cabin for “two admirable eccentrics” in Montréal, Canada. The cabin owners are both passionate about ’80s art and Italian design and wanted a place in the woods that reflected their eclectic style. The MEV Cabin has become a place...
Comments / 0