A decade in the making, one of the UK’s most remarkable residences has hit the market—and you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed SoCal creations. Dubbed Abbey Orchard House, the 5,175-square-foot property, which is listed with Savills for £5.9 million ($6.8 million), is sited on roughly two acres between the River Ver and ancient St Albans Cathedral. Surrounded by more than 150 massive fruit trees, the modernist abode was constructed by architect Rogan Gale-Brown and today comprises five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a private river bank and enough parking for up to 20 cars. However, it’s the...

3 DAYS AGO