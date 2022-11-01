Read full article on original website
KOMU
Construction of Boone County Nature School to begin in the next few weeks
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday construction for the new Boone County Nature School is set to begin in the next few weeks. The 8,230-square-foot building will include nature-themed classrooms, lab space, nature lobby exhibits and offices. MDC regional education supervisor Brian Flowers said students from...
KOMU
State health department issues health advisory as RSV cases rise
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released a health advisory Wednesday regarding the increased activity of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in the state. RSV is a common illness that usually causes mild symptoms similar to those of the common cold. However, for infants and older...
KOMU
New building on the horizon for Columbia Independent School
On the Friday before MU’s Homecoming, students and staff at Columbia Independent School gathered outside to put the finishing touches on a float for the parade the next morning. They tied blue and gold balloons and yellow streamers to a wooden platform students had built earlier in the day.
KOMU
Columbia organization celebrates Día de Los Muertos, supports day care with food fundraiser
COLUMBIA - Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a two-day holiday to celebrate and remember those who have passed. One Columbia organization, Centro Latino de Salud Educación y Cultura, helped people connect with their departed loved ones through memories. The tradition, which largely developed...
KOMU
MU occupational therapy program to host vehicle safety event for older drivers
COLUMBIA — Occupational therapy students in the MU School of Health Professions will be helping older adults ensure their vehicles are still a good fit for them in an event Thursday morning. "It's a community-based event," student Jaclyn Crawford said. "What we're doing is educating mature drivers about safe...
KOMU
Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator
MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
KOMU
Cooper County health board ordered to pay nearly $100,000
BOONVILLE - A judge ordered the Cooper County Health Board to pay $94,000 in attorneys fees for the plaintiffs in a recent lawsuit over farm regulations and Missouri's Sunshine Law. The lawsuit filed in 2018 included dozens of farmers as plaintiffs, claiming the board tried to enact regulations on concentrated...
KOMU
With new district maps, political expert and current state rep say House 47 will be a close race
JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines earlier this year — changing districts for U.S. House and State House. Each state does this every 10 years to accommodate changes in population. House District 47 is currently represented by Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) who is term-limited...
KOMU
Public input meeting scheduled for Whitegate Park development
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation will hold a public input meeting Tuesday to discuss the development of the Whitegate Park property. The drop-in meeting will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2205 Whitegate Drive. The meeting was originally scheduled for Oct. 25. Funds from...
KOMU
MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
KOMU
Former Columbia resident charged in 1984 cold case will remain in North Carolina for now
COLUMBIA - A former Columbia resident will remain in a North Carolina jail for now after he did not waive his extradition hearing Wednesday. James Frederick Wilson was arrested at his home in Mooresville, North Carolina on Oct. 25. He is charged in Boone County with forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon of a Columbia woman in 1984.
KOMU
SERVPRO assists the town of Wooldridge in fire recovery efforts
WOOLDRIDGE - The town of Wooldridge is still in the midst of its recovery phase after a fire that burned down nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed 23 structures just a week and a half ago. As much of the town is unoccupied at the moment, that has not stopped responders...
KOMU
Local candidates talk change at election forum Tuesday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosted an election forum for local candidates to meet residents and discuss issues. The candidates present were from District 44, Cheri Toalson Reisch (R) and David Raithel (D), District 45, Kathy Steinhoff (D), District 47, John Martin (R) and Adrian Plank (D) and District 50, James Musgraves (R) and Doug Mann (D).
KOMU
Low September unemployment rate 'unusual' for Columbia
COLUMBIA – The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics ranked Columbia as having the second lowest rate of unemployment for a metropolitan area in the month of September, in a new report released Wednesday. Columbia had an unemployment rate of 1.4% – below the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.3%....
KOMU
Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College
COLUMBIA − Drivers should be aware of changes made just west of the Broadway and College Avenue intersection, near Stephens College. Drivers on westbound Broadway now need to stay in the left passing lane to get to downtown Columbia. The right westbound lane now ends in front of the Broadway Hotel, and the only option is to turn right into the hotel parking lot.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 2
Public has a chance to weigh in on FUSUS software as informational meetings begin. The City of Columbia and the Columbia Police Department are partnering to host informational meetings regarding FUSUS, a new software program that allows CPD to access public or business video footage with the owner's permission. The...
KOMU
Community shares feedback to proposed park in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Community members gave feedback about a plan to develop a northeast Columbia plat of land into a park Tuesday night. Columbia Parks and Recreation hopes to develop the land located at 2205 Whitegate Drive into a park. Parks staff said it will use the public's comments and modify plans to come up with something that the public wants.
KOMU
Here's how to properly dispose of your Halloween pumpkin
The sagging face of a once-smiling jack-o’-lantern often marks the end of the Halloween season. With festivities wrapping up, many pumpkins will be left to rot in curbside trash cans. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 1.6 billion pounds of pumpkins were produced in the U.S....
KOMU
EquipmentShare unveils plan for new $100 million expansion in Columbia
COLUMBIA - EquipmentShare announced Thursday that it will start construction on a $100 million building to serve as its new headquarters in Columbia. It will bring over 500 new jobs to the area. "We have outgrown this space," Equipment Share CEO Jabbok Schlacks said about the decision to expand. Though...
KOMU
New proposal could increase maximum time for Columbia's parking meters
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is working to make downtown parking meters easier. The Parking Advising Commission met on Wednesday with the Parking Utility Division to discuss a new proposal for simplifying parking meters. The changes in the proposal include:. Changing the maximum time limit on meters,. Moving the enforcement...
