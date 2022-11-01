Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600,000 Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
Des Moines students get warm winter gear thanks to Athene
DES MOINES, Iowa — Athene is making sure elementary students in central Iowa stay warm this winter. The company’s annual Coats & Boots event was held Thursday morning at McKinley Elementary School in Des Moines. Each student at the school was fitted for a new coat and winter boots. Athene is also making sure students […]
dsmmagazine.com
New Food News Worth Consuming
This year’s pie offerings from the Wine & Pie Drive-By fundraiser include a pear and cardamom wide lattice pie, whiskey-apple pecan crumble, cranberry-apple almond crumb and a pear and candied ginger peekaboo pie. Photo: Les Dames d’Escoffier. Pies, wine, barbecue, cookies and more: There’s plenty happening on the...
dsmmagazine.com
Made To Last
Stephen Groenenboom started working with leather as a hobby about a decade ago. At first he cobbled together a simple wallet, followed by other small leather goods, like a pair of sandals and a briefcase. Today, GroenHaus Handcrafted Goods is a thriving and growing business producing handmade leather goods and accessories, including gloves, purses, pillows and plant hangers.
dsmmagazine.com
Sharing the Joy
Detail of floral acrylic by Jenna Brownlee. It’s hard to miss the mural wrapping the corner of the Parker building at Seventh and Park streets downtown. Emblazoned with the words “My Heart Belongs to Des Moines,” the 165-foot-long work, with its black background and brightly colored flowers, is a frequent stop for photographers shooting senior pictures and groups of teenagers snapping photos for their Instagram profiles.
dsmmagazine.com
What’s Cooking
A mix of warm woods contrasts with the cool marble countertops, backsplash and narrow ledge in this Ankeny kitchen by Black Birch Homes. Photographer: Brooke Pavel Photography. Writer: Candace Ord Manroe. Modern Ease. Designer Jill Rolling of Black Birch Homes embraced the idea of edgy ease as her true north...
dsmmagazine.com
Top Books of 2022
Linzi Murray owns Valley Junction’s new hot spot for book lovers, Reading in Public Bookstore + Cafe. As of press time, the shop was scheduled to open in October. Photograph courtesy Reading in Public. Writer: Karla Walsh. We checked in with three local bookstore owners for their best reads...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Des Moines Business Record
BREAKING: Details unveiled for $600 million development in West Des Moines
The centerpiece of the proposed Grand Experience development is a 220,000-square-foot facility with an indoor water park, family entertainment center, hotel and business conference center. The facility is planned north of the MidAmerican Engery Company RecPlex at 6500 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Rendering by Architectural Design Consultants Inc.
Be Wary of This Rental Scam in Iowa
Tons of amazing things have been possible because of the internet. Social media allows users to keep in touch with friends and family from all over the world, you now have the convenience to buy almost anything while sitting on your couch, and billions of dollars have been raised for a variety of charities and causes around the entire world.
KBOE Radio
FREE CLINIC RETURNS TO OSKALOOSA
OSKALOOSA — After a long absence, Free Clinics of Iowa is partnering with Love In the Name of Christ of Mahaska County to bring back clinical offerings to families free of charge. Mahaska Health and Mahaska Drug are community partners with Love INC to help provide services. The clinic,...
dsmmagazine.com
Variety – The Children’s Charity
$2.1 million – Variety provided grants to 63 nonprofits totaling more than $2.1 million in 2022. $129+ million – Variety has raised over $129 million for Iowa’s children since the first telethon in 1975. 90+ – Variety gifted more than 90 pieces of specialized mobility equipment to...
Mistress Brewing Company announces closure of Ankeny taproom
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny brewery is closing its doors permanently this Halloween. Mistress Brewing Company announced on Facebook Monday that, after four years in the business, the taproom will no longer be operating. Owners Shawn and Jeff said that they were never able to fully financially recover from...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
dsmmagazine.com
New Restaurants to Try
Specialty rolls such as Captain Crunch with tempura salmon and shrimp and topped with spicy mayo, unagi and tempura flakes star on the menu at Blu Thai and Sushi, located downtown. Writer: Seeta Mangra-Stubbs. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Cafe Con Leche. At the corner of East 29th Street and Hubbell Avenue,...
KCCI.com
Changes coming to former Iowa Hall of Pride in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The space that was formerly home to the Iowa Hall of Pride in downtown Des Moines could get a facelift. It's been empty since the museum shut down in June. Tuesday morning, the Polk County Board of Supervisors approved development company Oakview Group to start...
Iowa Home for Sale is Pure Perfection, Inside and Out [PHOTOS]
The first word that comes to mind when you see the surroundings of this Iowa home is, breathtaking. The inside of the house doesn't disappoint, either. I honestly don't know where to start as I genuinely don't see anything I don't like about this place. Now, if I only had the $2.7 million to buy it...
KCCI.com
Hy-Vee to close all retail stores on Thanksgiving
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is joining a list of stores that won't be open on Thanksgiving. This is the first time Hy-Vee will have its stores closed on that holiday. Customers will still be able to pay at the pump for gas at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving.
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
