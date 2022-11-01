ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
batterypower.com

Dansby Swanson, Max Fried win Gold Glove Awards

MLB Awards season officially got underway Tuesday night with the announcement of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners. The Atlanta Braves were well represented with four finalists with Max Fried and Dansby Swanson taking home the honors. Fried takes home the honor for the third straight season while Swanson...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Rockies Insider Reveals An Ongoing Nolan Arenado Problem

Nolan Arenado recently opted into the remaining five years of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado came to St. Louis from the Colorado Rockies in a trade that still haunts the Rockies organization. Not only did the Rockies not get much back in return, but they also sent...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Most Gold Glove Awards at each position

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award has a long and rich history. It's a great honor just to win one of these over a Major League career, but there are some players in baseball history who are in the top echelon when it comes to sparkling defense. Here's a look at the player who won the most Gold Glove Awards at each position, along with the active leader at that position:
MLB

Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners

During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
dodgerblue.com

Complete List Of 2022 Fielding Bible Award Winners

Sports Info Solutions (SIS) announced the complete list of the 2022 Fielding Bible Award winners, featuring Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who each took home the honor for the fifth time in their careers. The awards were determined by a...
tigerrag.com

Former LSU standout DJ LeMahieu receives fourth Gold Glove Award

Former LSU infielder DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees has won his fourth career MLB Gold Glove Award. LeMahieu, 34, won his Gold Glove at the newly established utility spot. For the utility position, Rawlings collaborated with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado wins 10th straight Gold Glove award

PHILADELPHIA -- St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado became the fourth infielder to win 10 consecutive Rawlings Gold Gloves when baseball's winners for the sport's most prestigious fielding awards were announced Tuesday on ESPN2 before Game 3 of the World Series. Arenado, 31, has won the National League's Gold...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Gold Gloves: Arenado grabs 10th, Guerrero among 1st-time winners

Major League Baseball announced the Gold Glove Award winners for the 2022 season on Tuesday. The recipients were highlighted by a record 14 first-time winners who put together strong defensive campaigns at their respective positions, including Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena.

Comments / 0

Community Policy