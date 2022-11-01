Read full article on original website
MLB Awards: Rawlings Names 2022 National League Gold Glove Award Winners
Rawlings announced the 2022 National League Gold Glove Award winners live on ESPN 2 Tuesday evening. The St. Louis Cardinals were the only team to have more than one Gold Glover. Here is a look Major League Baseball's 2022 AL Gold Glove Award winners.
batterypower.com
Dansby Swanson, Max Fried win Gold Glove Awards
MLB Awards season officially got underway Tuesday night with the announcement of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners. The Atlanta Braves were well represented with four finalists with Max Fried and Dansby Swanson taking home the honors. Fried takes home the honor for the third straight season while Swanson...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Learned Valuable Lesson From Freddie Freeman
When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman last offseason to a six-year contract, they knew he was bringing a power bat and defensive presence at first base to the team. Perhaps what wasn’t as readily apparent, however, is they would be getting a source of wisdom and advice in...
Yardbarker
Rockies Insider Reveals An Ongoing Nolan Arenado Problem
Nolan Arenado recently opted into the remaining five years of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado came to St. Louis from the Colorado Rockies in a trade that still haunts the Rockies organization. Not only did the Rockies not get much back in return, but they also sent...
MLB
Most Gold Glove Awards at each position
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award has a long and rich history. It's a great honor just to win one of these over a Major League career, but there are some players in baseball history who are in the top echelon when it comes to sparkling defense. Here's a look at the player who won the most Gold Glove Awards at each position, along with the active leader at that position:
MLB
Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners
During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
dodgerblue.com
Complete List Of 2022 Fielding Bible Award Winners
Sports Info Solutions (SIS) announced the complete list of the 2022 Fielding Bible Award winners, featuring Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who each took home the honor for the fifth time in their careers. The awards were determined by a...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Wins Sixth Career Gold Glove, Second With LA
He had a dominant season in right field for the Dodgers.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Roy Campanella Wins 1951 NL MVP Award; Jim Tracy & Joe Torre Hired
On November 1, 1951, Roy Campanella won the first of three career National League MVP Awards after putting together and impressive season with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Campanella, who was in his fourth season with the Dodgers, went on to win NL MVP in 1953 and 1955 as well. That stretch coincided with eight consecutive All-Star Game appearances.
Rockies 2nd baseman wins NL Gold Glove Award
The Colorado Rockies' 2022 season is one that fans and players are putting behind them and moving on from, but for second baseman Brendan Rodgers, it's one he'll never forget.
tigerrag.com
Former LSU standout DJ LeMahieu receives fourth Gold Glove Award
Former LSU infielder DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees has won his fourth career MLB Gold Glove Award. LeMahieu, 34, won his Gold Glove at the newly established utility spot. For the utility position, Rawlings collaborated with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process.
ESPN
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado wins 10th straight Gold Glove award
PHILADELPHIA -- St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado became the fourth infielder to win 10 consecutive Rawlings Gold Gloves when baseball's winners for the sport's most prestigious fielding awards were announced Tuesday on ESPN2 before Game 3 of the World Series. Arenado, 31, has won the National League's Gold...
Philadelphia Loves Wife of Phillies Slugger Rhys Hoskins for Buying Fans Beer
Jayme Hoskins is becoming quite popular in Philadelphia this postseason. The wife of Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins has been purchasing fans beer throughout the MLB playoffs, easily turning her into a fan favorite. On Tuesday night, Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros, Hoskins purchased 50 beers...
theScore
Gold Gloves: Arenado grabs 10th, Guerrero among 1st-time winners
Major League Baseball announced the Gold Glove Award winners for the 2022 season on Tuesday. The recipients were highlighted by a record 14 first-time winners who put together strong defensive campaigns at their respective positions, including Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena.
