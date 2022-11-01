Read full article on original website
Related
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here's where the Georgia Bulldogs sit
Georgia may sit atop the weekly college football polls that have been spitting out rankings since the preseason, but the College Football Playoff selection committee has not one but two teams above the No. 3 Bulldogs in this season's first reveal Tuesday night. That would be No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Ohio...
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
Alabama Football: First Playoff rankings good to Tide and SEC
Bashing the CFB Playoff Selection Committee has become a mainstay of every season. That will continue after Tuesday night’s first rankings, but Alabama football fans have nothing to complain about. The Crimson Tide is at No. 6, ahead of undefeated TCU. Alabama, already in a ‘win-out’ situation does not...
Ole Miss Ranked in First Installment of 2022 College Football Playoff Poll
The Rebels are a top-15 team in the poll that was released on Tuesday.
College football bowl projections: New Year’s Six matchups based on first CFP rankings
Here is what the New Year’s Six bowl game matchups would look like if the first College Football Playoff rankings stay the same. The very first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and of course, there were some shocking developments. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 over the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan is listed at No. 5 behind the Clemson Tigers, and undefeated TCU watching the one-loss Alabama Crimson Tide being ranked in front of them.
SI’s Expert Picks for College Football Week 10
It’s a huge weekend in the SEC. Who do we have winning 17 key games across the sport?
Heather Dinich Ranks Her Top 4 College Football Teams
The initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight, but Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum offered their predictions on the top four this morning. Dinich unveiled her foursome first: Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan in that order. Those are the top four teams in the AP poll, though Georgia is ranked No. 1.
How the College Football Playoff committee explained Oregon’s No. 8 ranking
One of the major questions that we had going into the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings was where the committee would view the Oregon Ducks. There has arguably been no hotter team in the nation than Oregon ever since their Week 1 loss to the defending-champion Georgia Bulldogs. Oregon has scored more than 40-points in every game, winning 7 straight. Quarterback Bo Nix is playing the best football of his career, and is a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate. Would that 49-3 loss to Georgia drag the Ducks down in the rankings, or would they be able to overcome it,...
How a 12-team College Football Playoff would look after first CFP Top-25 rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season dropped on Tuesday, and four teams were elated — the Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers. However, the structure will look extraordinarily different in the coming years, with the system set to expand to a...
College football games on TV this weekend: Week 10 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
Week 10 of the college football schedule promises to be one of the most important to date with several impactful games on tap. Not least the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia, a game pitting two undefeated SEC rivals against each other with a chance to take a firm hold on the lead in the East ...
The "Eye Test" puts Alabama ahead of TCU in College Football Playoff rankings
Emily Proud, Brandon Marcello and Chris Hummer discuss the decision to rank the Alabama Crimson Tide as No. 6 and TCU Horned Frogs as No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Comments / 0