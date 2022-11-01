November 3, 2022 - Tenaha Independent School District will host "A Salute to Our Veterans" on Friday, November 11th at 9am, in the TISD Cafetorium. We would like to cordially invite all area Veterans to join us as we recognize the sacrifices and dedication they and so many others have made to our nation. This morning will be one to recognize, remember, honor and salute...we will have special performances by our TES 2nd & 3rd grade Elementary students, our BETA Club members, and Ms. Christina Leary, along with a reception to follow. We invite the community to join us as well.

