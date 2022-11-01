Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scttx.com
Shelby County Football Scores - Week 11
November 3, 2022 - Week 11 of Shelby County Varsity Football Scores. Shelbyville 30 - West Sabine 38, 6:55 left in 3rd qtr.
scttx.com
Dragon Band Places Fifth Overall in State Contest
November 3, 2022 - On November 1st the Shelbyville High School Dragon Band participated in the UIL State Military Marching Contest, which was held at Baylor University’s McLane Stadium in Waco, TX. This contest is open to bands who met the qualifications based off of their UIL Regional marching scores. Early that Tuesday morning the Dragon Band marched in a preliminary round and was later selected as one of five bands who would be advancing into the final round. Under the bright lights of the stadium that evening, the band marched their final round performance.
scttx.com
Calvert Announces Candidacy for Center ISD Board
We moved to Center in 1993 and started to work with Portacool. Having been an Adjunct Professor of Aeronautics at Embry Riddle University, and taught Advance Computer Programming and Microprocessor Design at Eastfield College I have unique knowledge and experience in the educational field. Coupled with my background as a corporate executive with 3 college degrees I understand the necessity of creative thinking and analytical skills in managing the path of the Center Independent School District.
scttx.com
Center's Football Games Moved Up a Day for Weather; Early Release Thursday
November 1, 2022 - Due to the forecasted thunderstorms in Brownsboro on Friday, we are moving the Friday night game to Thursday night in Brownsboro, TX at 7:00 p.m. The sub varsity games will be played on Wednesday night at the same time and same scheduled location. Our early release will now be on Thursday, so that we can get all of our supporting groups to the game in time. As a reminder, Thursday we will dismiss 3 hours earlier than normal.
scttx.com
Tenaha Tigers Adjust Football Game Days for Inclement Weather
November 2, 2022 - Due to the potential for inclement weather in the area later this week, Tenaha ISD's athletic schedule has been adjusted as follows:. Junior High Tigers vs Overton - Rescheduled for today (Wednesday, Nov. 2nd) at 5pm in The Pit (there will be one game played) Varsity...
scttx.com
Commissioners Revisit Previous $1 Million Designation, Amend to $1.4 Million
November 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners revisited a previous item designating $1 million split evenly to each precinct in the amount of $250,000 during their meeting held October 12, 2022. During discussion it was determined among the commissioners they would need more, and instead the amount was increased...
scttx.com
Tri-County Fall Resource Festival Set for Nov. 10
November 2, 2022 - Tri-County Early Head Start and Head Start is hosting a Fall Resource Festival on Thursday, November 10 from 5pm until 7pm. The event is free to the community. Enjoy food, costumes, and games. Tri-C Early Head Start and Head Start is located at 214 Nacogdoches Street,...
scttx.com
Denby Wins Center PD Ladies Auxiliary Drawing
November 1, 2022 - K9 Nyx was very excited to assist Officer Brian Wright in drawing for the winning ticket of our Gun raffle. Congratulations Marla Denby in winning the Ruger 300 Blackout. 255 of the 300 tickets were sold. Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket, or gave...
scttx.com
SFA’s ‘Lord of the Flies’ Opens Tonight (Thursday)
November 3, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin State University School of Theatre and Dance will open “Lord of the Flies” Thursday, Nov. 3, for its four-day run in Kennedy Auditorium on the SFA campus. The 1954 novel by Nobel Prize-winning British author William Golding, “Lord of the Flies” is the story about a group of young boys, trapped on a desert island, who discover the darkness of human nature.
scttx.com
Commissioners Allow Hire of Full-Time EA Assistant
Representatives of Shelbyville First United Methodist Church gathered at the Commissioners' Court as a proclamation was adopted recognizing the 125th Anniversary of the church. November 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners approved the addition of a full-time employee to assist the Elections Administrator (EA) during their October 19, 2022...
scttx.com
Tenaha ISD Veterans Day Program
November 3, 2022 - Tenaha Independent School District will host "A Salute to Our Veterans" on Friday, November 11th at 9am, in the TISD Cafetorium. We would like to cordially invite all area Veterans to join us as we recognize the sacrifices and dedication they and so many others have made to our nation. This morning will be one to recognize, remember, honor and salute...we will have special performances by our TES 2nd & 3rd grade Elementary students, our BETA Club members, and Ms. Christina Leary, along with a reception to follow. We invite the community to join us as well.
scttx.com
City of Joaquin Holds Special Called Meeting
The City of Joaquin held a special called meeting on Tuesday to address maintenance issues. Mayor Frank Cooper and council members, Barbara Pridgen, Steve Cockrell and Cathy Atkinson were present for the meeting as well as, City Billing Manager Casey Davis. Items requiring a vote included Items 6 and 7....
scttx.com
Commissioners Lift County Burn Ban
November 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners have lifted the burn ban during their Wednesday, November 2, 2022, meeting. This means burning can once again be performed in Shelby County. Citizens of municipalities may need to confirm with their governing body before initiating a burn.
scttx.com
Joaquin Masonic Lodge Offering Election Day Lunch Fundraiser
November 2, 2022 - Joaquin Masonic Lodge will be offering a bbq chicken lunch on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8 at the Lodge and across from the Methodist Church beginning at 10am. Dine in or take-out. Plates will be $10 and includes half a chicken, potato salad, beans and bottled...
scttx.com
Dale Allen Umbrell
Dale was born to Carolyn and Joe Umbrell on March 18, 1958, in Harrisburg, PA. As a child, Dale enjoyed playing sports. During his sophomore year of high school, Dale’s family relocated to Tenaha, Texas, where his love for sports continued as he played football and basketball for the Tenaha Tigers. Dale spent his adult years helping raise his sons, never missing a sporting event they participated in. He was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and, much like with his sons, he enjoyed watching his grandsons play sports.
scttx.com
SH 87 South Near CR 2050 Scene of Major Crash Incident
November 2, 2022 - Emergency crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash Monday, October 31, 2022, on State Highway 87 South just over one mile from Shelbyville near CR 2050. Center Fire Department personnel were requested to assist with Jaws-of-Life in helping to extricate the passenger from the vehicle....
scttx.com
Warrants Issued for Those Who Failed to Appear in 123rd Judicial District Court
November 2, 2022 - The following criminal defendants failed to appear for a mandatory court appearance in the 123rd Judicial District Court, Shelby County, Texas. As a result, a warrant issued for his or her arrest. Each Defendant is urged to contact the Court Manager, Erin Johnson, erin.johnson@co.panola.tx.us or 903.693.0315 to schedule a court appearance. Or, in the alternative, each defendant may surrender to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Center, Texas.
scttx.com
Dennis Hollowell
Dennis Hollowell, of Shelbyville, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Ringgold, LA to Florence Godfrey Hollowell and Glen “Goggy” Hollowell. He was a loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, photography, golf, classic cars, reading, and watching westerns. He always had a funny story to tell. He loved playing games and visiting with his family.
scttx.com
Truck-Tractor Loses Load at SH 7, U.S. 84 Intersection
November 2, 2022 - (Submitted photos) - The intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and State Highway 7 East in Joaquin was the scene of a truck-tractor incident involving a lost load on Monday, October 31, 2022, at around 9:30am. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene it was found a...
scttx.com
David's Daily Devotion for Nov. 3
November 3, 2022 - Good Morning! It’s Thursday, November 3. We're talking today about family, a very special family . . . the String Family. This family includes dozens of musical instruments, each unique in size and shape and sound - but holding one thing in common - they all make music through the vibration of a string. Even the number of strings that each has is unique - the guitar has 6, the violin 4, the mandolin has 8 strings, the banjo 5, the harp has 47, the dulcimer only 3. Yes, these instruments are distinctly different from each other, but because they hold in common one foundational characteristic - they are a family.
Comments / 0