Read full article on original website
Related
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
The Most Expensive Hotel in the US Is Not Where You’d Expect
In February 2020, U.S. News announced its 10th annual new hotel rankings. The Four Seasons portfolio has five properties in the top 17 alone, which made the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World in the number five spot feel less than noteworthy. That said, a new study has...
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Mexico City
CDMX locals share the faux pas they often see visitors commit, and recommend what to do instead.
travelnoire.com
Travelers Over 60 Are Taking The "Gray Gap Year"
When you think of taking a gap year, many envision a teenager, fresh out of high school, embarking on a year-long journey before entering “the real world.” Gap years have rebranded, and the over-60 crowd is now taking part. Recent research has shown that almost four out of...
Travel Expert Secrets: 9 Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
shescatchingflights.com
The Best Places to Live in Puerto Rico For Expats
Puerto Rico is an island full of natural wonders and rich culture. The people are friendly, the food is delicious, and the scenery is breathtaking. Situated along the southern shoreline, Puerto Rico is famous among tourists and expats alike. It may not be as big as its mainland neighbors, but...
Experts share best times to book, airport hacks and more holiday travel insights
Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, shared his best airfare, airport and travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.
cohaitungchi.com
The Perfect West Coast Road Trip Itinerary
This post was written in partnership and paid for by Hum by Verizon. All opinions are my own. There’s nothing more American than a road trip! In fact, there are at least 25 American Road Trips that I think are essential to do before you die! One of them is the great west coast road trip.
Comments / 0