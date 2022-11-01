Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dsmmagazine.com
The Art of I Do’s
Tulipsis Floral decked out this wooden archway at Harpor’s Vinyard in New Virginia, transforming it into a statement floral oasis that made the perfect backdrop for Gage and Oxana Gullett to say “I do.” Photographer: Missie Lafrenz Photography. Writer: Hailey Allen. Weddings and small businesses make for...
dsmmagazine.com
Hot Pockets
Vanezza Van Buskirk showcases vintage looks at her shop, VZZ Vintage. It’s just one of three new businesses on Southwest Fifth Street downtown. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. These two micro shopping districts offer new local shops to check out for holiday gifts, plus eateries to fulfill cravings and to package into presents for the foodies on your list. Plus, we share our other favorite short-but-sweet local shopping areas throughout Greater Des Moines. Check the business websites for hours— weekends are prime times to visit all of these retailers.
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600,000 Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
KCCI.com
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
dsmmagazine.com
Top Books of 2022
Linzi Murray owns Valley Junction’s new hot spot for book lovers, Reading in Public Bookstore + Cafe. As of press time, the shop was scheduled to open in October. Photograph courtesy Reading in Public. Writer: Karla Walsh. We checked in with three local bookstore owners for their best reads...
dsmmagazine.com
Variety – The Children’s Charity
$2.1 million – Variety provided grants to 63 nonprofits totaling more than $2.1 million in 2022. $129+ million – Variety has raised over $129 million for Iowa’s children since the first telethon in 1975. 90+ – Variety gifted more than 90 pieces of specialized mobility equipment to...
dsmmagazine.com
Sharing the Joy
Detail of floral acrylic by Jenna Brownlee. It’s hard to miss the mural wrapping the corner of the Parker building at Seventh and Park streets downtown. Emblazoned with the words “My Heart Belongs to Des Moines,” the 165-foot-long work, with its black background and brightly colored flowers, is a frequent stop for photographers shooting senior pictures and groups of teenagers snapping photos for their Instagram profiles.
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced its more than 285 retail locations will be closed on November 24. This is the first time Hy-Vee will have its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day in its 92-year history. “Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of...
dsmmagazine.com
What’s Cooking
A mix of warm woods contrasts with the cool marble countertops, backsplash and narrow ledge in this Ankeny kitchen by Black Birch Homes. Photographer: Brooke Pavel Photography. Writer: Candace Ord Manroe. Modern Ease. Designer Jill Rolling of Black Birch Homes embraced the idea of edgy ease as her true north...
Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’
My daughter Johanna was home from college over the weekend, and “thrifting” was on her mind. So, wanting to spend as much time with her as possible, my wife Annie and I tagged along with her to the Goodwill on S.E. 14th Street in Des Moines, and I’m happy we did. I was exposed to […] The post Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
dsmmagazine.com
UnityPoint Health – Des Moines Foundation
$10M distributed for UnityPoint Health – Des Moines programs and services in 2021. 10,000 gifts made to support the foundation. 100% of your donation is put to the area of your choice. Mission. The mission at UnityPoint Health – Des Moines Foundation is to improve the health of our...
dsmmagazine.com
New Food News Worth Consuming
This year’s pie offerings from the Wine & Pie Drive-By fundraiser include a pear and cardamom wide lattice pie, whiskey-apple pecan crumble, cranberry-apple almond crumb and a pear and candied ginger peekaboo pie. Photo: Les Dames d’Escoffier. Pies, wine, barbecue, cookies and more: There’s plenty happening on the...
Des Moines Business Record
BREAKING: Details unveiled for $600 million development in West Des Moines
The centerpiece of the proposed Grand Experience development is a 220,000-square-foot facility with an indoor water park, family entertainment center, hotel and business conference center. The facility is planned north of the MidAmerican Engery Company RecPlex at 6500 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Rendering by Architectural Design Consultants Inc.
dsmmagazine.com
International Sweets
Lara’s Bakery, Clive. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Sometimes, the holiday table needs an unexpected touch—specifically, international sweets to mix in with the familiar cookies, cakes and candies. Imagine the layout as your relatives pile in: Right next to the cut-out frosted reindeer cookie is a new-to-the-scenes piña pan leche. Among the eggnog and mulled wine is a warming ginger beer.
dsmmagazine.com
2022 Sages Over 70
Dsm magazine is proud to recognize the 2022 Sages Over 70 honorees. These seven Greater Des Moines leaders have improved the community in innumerable ways through their civic and business leadership, mentorship and community advocacy. The Greater Des Moines Partnership, Creative Visions, Bravo, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, and the United Way of Central Iowa are just a few of the organizations these leaders have influenced in positive ways over the years.
KCRG.com
Iowa realtor urges caution for potential tenants after experience with rental scam
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - A realtor in Ames is sending a warning to potential tenants to be on the look out for scams. Misty Metschke, a realtor with Hunziker and Associates, said she was shocked when she received calls and messages about a home her client had listed for sale being falsely advertised for rent.
dsmmagazine.com
WesleyLife
$4.25 million contributed to WesleyLife in 2021. 250,000 meals delivered annually through our Meals on Wheels program. 10,000 clients served by our 1,800 team members. Guided by Christian compassion, we support the independence, health, and well-being of older adults, wherever they call home. Our vision is to be the most dynamic and inclusive champion for revolutionizing the experience of aging.
Iowa Grain Warehouse Looses License Over Insurance
Another grain dealer in Iowa is dealing with the loss of their license. Just a week ago, we saw Global Processing, a distributor out of Hancock County file for bankruptcy following the suspension of its Kanawha warehouse and grain dealer licenses. Global Processing’s license suspension is “based upon the company’s...
If you win $1.2B Powerball, perhaps consider not taking cash
Winners of giant jackpots nearly always take the cash, and financial advisers say that might be a mistake.
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
Comments / 0