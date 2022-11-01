sorry she lost her son, but why is it she blames the first responders. looks like they searched heavily for him. they are not super humans, they can only do the best they can. everyone wants to blame someone and sue. she looked into that also. just put responsibility where it belongs. your son had a accident. end of story
I was driving home from work that night and I called my teenagers and made sure they were not on the road that night.The first responders were maxed out that night with Assisting others and your son was in a very hidden spot. Parents should look in the mirror and ask , did we make the right decision letting the son leave the house?? Sorry but take some responsibility and not blame the people you tried. Also, did the parents drive around looking for him? If so, they didn’t find him !
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
