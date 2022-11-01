ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersontown, KY

Comments / 3

Shannon Smith
2d ago

sorry she lost her son, but why is it she blames the first responders. looks like they searched heavily for him. they are not super humans, they can only do the best they can. everyone wants to blame someone and sue. she looked into that also. just put responsibility where it belongs. your son had a accident. end of story

Reply(1)
5
Joe Doe
1d ago

I was driving home from work that night and I called my teenagers and made sure they were not on the road that night.The first responders were maxed out that night with Assisting others and your son was in a very hidden spot. Parents should look in the mirror and ask , did we make the right decision letting the son leave the house?? Sorry but take some responsibility and not blame the people you tried. Also, did the parents drive around looking for him? If so, they didn’t find him !

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Police officer in hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Watterson Thursday. LMPD said that just after 3:30 p.m. an unmarked traffic vehicle was running radar on the Watterson near Crittenden Drive when he was rear ended by a driver not paying attention.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man found guilty following 2019 double murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was found guilty of murder and assault more than three years after two teenagers were found dead in the Jacobs neighborhood. Shawn Hollingsworth was charged and found guilty of one count of murder and one count of assault first degree, according to a court document.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner: 27-year-old identified as victim in St. Denis shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood on Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 27-year-old Okwane Thornton. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

27-year-old man killed in St. Denis shooting identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 27-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday in the St. Denis neighborhood. Okwane Thornton, from Louisville, died after being shot multiple times in the 3000 block of Rockford Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Thornton’s death has been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

The Driver Killed in Elizabethtown Collision has been Identified

The person who was killed in the car accident on Monday night has been identified. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department, Chris Denham stated, “The driver killed in the Monday evening collision that occurred in the 900 block of North Mulberry street has been identified as 77 year old, Ronald Hawkins. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to his family.” There are no further details currently.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 21-year-old man killed in Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just one day after a man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood, coroners have identified the victim. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the man was 21-year-old Anthony Russell of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man injured in South Louisville shooting; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in South Louisville on Wednesday night. Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of South 2nd St. on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. A man was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood that happened back in July. Late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police said they arrested 19-year-old Armani Shrivers near Mellwood Avenue. The arrest is related to the shooting that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. Around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has made an arrest and charged a woman in connection to the fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road on Monday. On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Chelsea Moore. Moore is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failing to render aid after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy