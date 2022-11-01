The person who was killed in the car accident on Monday night has been identified. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department, Chris Denham stated, “The driver killed in the Monday evening collision that occurred in the 900 block of North Mulberry street has been identified as 77 year old, Ronald Hawkins. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to his family.” There are no further details currently.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO