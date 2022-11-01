ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ

Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.

For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
TheStreet

Roku Stock Plummets As Grim Ad Sales Outlook Mars Q2 Earnings Beat

Roku (ROKU) shares plunged lower Thursday after the streaming service hub warned the holiday ad spending will likely prove sharply lower than last year's levels, clouding a solid third quarter update. Roku posted a narrower-than-expected third quarter loss of 88 cents per share for the three months ending in September,...
NASDAQ

Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%

Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
The Guardian

Apple weathers tech industry storm to top profit and revenue targets

Apple’s quarterly earnings on Thursday revealed that the company is weathering the ongoing tech downturn better than its competitors, reporting revenue and profit that topped Wall Street targets. Revenue rose 8% this quarter to $90.1bn, above estimates of $88.9bn, while net profit was $1.29 a share, topping with the...
NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist

The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
invezz.com

Jim Cramer shares his post-earnings outlook on Qualcomm stock

Qualcomm lowers its outlook for the current financial quarter. Jim Cramer explains why he's been selling Qualcomm stock. Shares of the U.S. chipmaker are now down 45% for the year. Shares of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) are down nearly 10% on Thursday after the chipmaker lowered its guidance for the...
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, AMD, Google, Proshares UltraPro QQQ: Cybertruck, Earnings And Other Buzz Pull Retail Investors

Major Wall Street indices ended lower on Tuesday as investors and traders braced for policy moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Better-than-expected jobs data also means the central bank has more leeway to carry on with its aggressive policy. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose 437,000 to 10.7 million on the last day of September, reported Reuters. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention.
Business Insider

Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over

Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
Benzinga

Advanced Micro Devices, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million. Helbiz shares gained 4.9% to $0.3345 in the after-hours trading session. Advanced Micro Devices,...
NASDAQ

What Bear Market? This Growth Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High

It's been a challenging year in the market, as the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index have all hit bear market territory at some point in the past few months. In this market environment, its hard to find many winners. But some areas of the...
NASDAQ

Mercadolibre's Earnings Report Blew Everyone's Mind

In this video, I will be talking about MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) recent earnings report and why the company might be the best e-commerce stock around right now despite the challenging macro environment. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock...
Benzinga

PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

