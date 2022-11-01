Read full article on original website
Related
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Amazon Shares Plummet As Muted Q3 Results, Austere Holiday Outlook Fail To Quell Wall Street Wariness Of Tech Stocks
Amazon shares plunged more than 20% after hours after shedding 4% during the regular trading day after the company became the latest tech giant to stumble in the third quarter. In the period ending September 30, revenue rose 15% to $127.1 billion, while earnings came in at 28 cents per...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Roku Stock Plummets As Grim Ad Sales Outlook Mars Q2 Earnings Beat
Roku (ROKU) shares plunged lower Thursday after the streaming service hub warned the holiday ad spending will likely prove sharply lower than last year's levels, clouding a solid third quarter update. Roku posted a narrower-than-expected third quarter loss of 88 cents per share for the three months ending in September,...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
NASDAQ
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
Starbucks Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat As Solid US Sales Gains Offset China Weakness
Starbucks (SBUX) posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales offset a slump in China traffic as the world's biggest coffee chain continues its transition to the leadership of new CEO Laxman Narasimhan. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth...
Apple weathers tech industry storm to top profit and revenue targets
Apple’s quarterly earnings on Thursday revealed that the company is weathering the ongoing tech downturn better than its competitors, reporting revenue and profit that topped Wall Street targets. Revenue rose 8% this quarter to $90.1bn, above estimates of $88.9bn, while net profit was $1.29 a share, topping with the...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
invezz.com
Jim Cramer shares his post-earnings outlook on Qualcomm stock
Qualcomm lowers its outlook for the current financial quarter. Jim Cramer explains why he's been selling Qualcomm stock. Shares of the U.S. chipmaker are now down 45% for the year. Shares of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) are down nearly 10% on Thursday after the chipmaker lowered its guidance for the...
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, Google, Proshares UltraPro QQQ: Cybertruck, Earnings And Other Buzz Pull Retail Investors
Major Wall Street indices ended lower on Tuesday as investors and traders braced for policy moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Better-than-expected jobs data also means the central bank has more leeway to carry on with its aggressive policy. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose 437,000 to 10.7 million on the last day of September, reported Reuters. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention.
Stocks Edge Higher, Jobs Data, Starbucks, PayPal And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, November 3:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Jobs Data In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Friday, with investors looking to snap a four-day losing streak on Wall Street but hedging bets on an end-of-week rebound ahead of key jobs data prior to the start of trading.
Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over
Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
Advanced Micro Devices, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million. Helbiz shares gained 4.9% to $0.3345 in the after-hours trading session. Advanced Micro Devices,...
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Growth Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High
It's been a challenging year in the market, as the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index have all hit bear market territory at some point in the past few months. In this market environment, its hard to find many winners. But some areas of the...
NASDAQ
Mercadolibre's Earnings Report Blew Everyone's Mind
In this video, I will be talking about MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) recent earnings report and why the company might be the best e-commerce stock around right now despite the challenging macro environment. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock...
PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Comments / 0