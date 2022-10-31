Read full article on original website
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
McGlinchey Adds Financial Litigator Aleksandr Altshuler to New York Office
NEW YORK, NY—McGlinchey is pleased to announce that Aleksandr “Aleks” Altshuler has joined the firm’s Financial Services Litigation practice group as Of Counsel in the New York office. Aleks has extensive experience in financial services litigation including creditors’ rights and debt collection, as well as commercial...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Bilzin Sumberg Expands Corporate Practice with Seven New Attorneys
MIAMI, FL—As Florida continues its robust economic expansion and capital is deployed throughout the state in a diverse range of sectors, law firm Bilzin Sumberg has expanded its Corporate & Finance practice to keep pace with demand for its services. The firm, which is home to one of Florida’s largest and most active teams specialized in all aspects of corporate, securities, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture formations, and corporate financings, has added seven attorneys into its Corporate & Finance practice: Douglas K. Aguililla, Nathaniel G. Dutt, Alexandra Haller, Robert W. Lee, Daniel Martinez, Clay B. Roberts, and John Trach.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Two New Attorneys Join Brouse McDowell in Akron Office
AKRON, OH—Brouse is pleased to welcome James E. Ickes and Joel A. Holt as new additions to our Litigation and Business Transactions & Corporate Counseling Practice Groups, respectively. James (Jim) Ickes joins Brouse McDowell’s Akron office as Counsel. He is an experienced attorney concentrating his practice in the areas...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Attorney Jill L. Strodthoff Joins Moss & Barnett
MINNEAPOLIS, MN—Moss & Barnett is pleased to announce that attorney Jill L. Strodthoff has joined the firm. Jill is a member of Moss & Barnett’s real estate and real estate finance teams, representing clients in a broad range of general real estate transactions and representing lenders who originate and sell loans secured by multifamily projects to secondary market investors, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Within this practice, she examines title, survey, and other due diligence items, reviews legal opinions, prepares loan documents, and works with all transaction parties to ensure a smooth closing.
BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of the SistersInc. Summit
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique monthly visitors, announced its SistersInc. Summit, the virtual experience for women entrepreneurs, will return on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Bringing BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s award-winning business podcast to life, the event provides an opportunity for the growing number of...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Partner David Kolodny Rejoins McCarter & English’s Corporate Group in New York
NEW YORK, NY—McCarter & English is pleased to welcome back David Kolodny, as a partner in the firm’s Corporate practice in New York. Kolodny works on sophisticated M&A, finance and general corporate matters, including cross-border transactional matters. Kolodny has acted as legal counsel for companies in a wide...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Diane Scheffler Joins Foley Hoag as Chief Operating Officer
NEW YORK, NY—Foley Hoag LLP announced that legal industry veteran Diane Scheffler has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer. Scheffler has more than 30 years of experience in law firm management and consulting. She previously held top Finance and Operations roles at several AmLaw 200 firms.. She earned a B.S. degree in Economics from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Stern School of Business, New York University.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Duane Morris Welcomes Corporate Sports Partner Alexander Chester in New York
NEW YORK, NY—Alexander Chester has joined Duane Morris LLP as a partner in the firm’s Corporate Practice Group in its New York office. Chester’s practice focuses on corporate transactions in the sports industry. Prior to joining Duane Morris, Chester was counsel at O’Melveny & Myers LLP.
ffnews.com
Swift appoints Max Mamondez as Chief Financial Officer
Swift today announces the appointment of Max Mamondez as Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned finance executive with over 25 years of international experience, Mamondez will serve on Swift’s Executive Committee and report directly to CEO Javier Pérez-Tasso. Mamondez has cultivated innovation and enabled business transformation in fast-paced international...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Product differentiation by rate, services marks evolution of senior housing: report
Evolution of the senior housing sector this year and heading into next year has been marked by new product types that are differentiated by rate and service offerings, according to the new Urban Land Institute and PwC Emerging Trends in Real Estate report. A new generation of residents expects more...
monitordaily.com
Tiger Group Hires Former Wells Fargo Equipment Finance Group Head
William J. Mayer, a senior finance industry executive responsible for generating billions of dollars in growth during his 33 years at Wells Fargo and GE Capital, joined Tiger Group as executive managing director. He will focus on business development for the asset-valuation, disposition and finance firm. “Bill brings tremendous business...
salestechstar.com
Denali Advanced Integration Hires New Head of Global Sales
Denali deepens its executive bench with industry pro Phil Castillo. Denali announced the hiring of Phil Castillo as its new Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective immediately. Castillo will lead the company’s growing sales team as it deepens relationships with existing customers and gains new ones. He comes to...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Sunstein Welcomes Experienced Patent Attorney Michele Liu Baillie as Of Counsel
BOSTON, MA—Sunstein LLP is pleased to announce that Michele Liu Baillie has joined the firm as Of Counsel, and a member of the patent group. With more than 25 years of experience, Michele focuses her practice on the preparation and prosecution of utility and design patents, patentability analyses, product clearances, and trademark prosecution.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Blank Rome Welcomes Financial Regulations and Compliance Pro as Consumer Finance Partner in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that R. Colgate Selden has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C., office as a partner in the Financial Institutions Litigation & Regulatory Compliance (“FILARC”) practice group. At Blank Rome, Colgate will advise clients on federal and state laws regulating...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Oblon Welcomes Chemical Patent Attorney and Former USPTO Administrative Patent Judge Mark Nagumo
ALEXANDRIA, VA—Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt, LLP is pleased to announce that Mark Nagumo, a former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) administrative patent judge (APJ), has joined the firm as of counsel in the firm’s Chemical Patent Practice Group. Focusing his practice on issues of patentability throughout...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Locke Lord Adds Dynamic Lenders’ Counsel Mark Silverman and Jonathan Aberman as Restructuring Partners in Chicago
CHICAGO, IL—Mark Silverman and Jonathan Aberman have joined Locke Lord’s Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Insolvency Practice Group as Partners in the Firm’s Chicago office. Silverman, who will serve as Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) Special Servicer Team Leader, and Aberman bring to Locke Lord a strong roster of lender...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Baker Donelson Named to Bloomberg Law’s Second Annual DEI Framework
MEMPHIS, TN—For the second consecutive year, Baker Donelson has been named to Bloomberg Law’s annual Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Framework. Baker Donelson is one of 43 U.S.-based law firms that was recognized for their level of disclosure of diversity-related metrics and distinguished performance in six core pillars: demographics, leadership and talent pipeline, recruitment and retention, business innovation and strategy, marketing, and diversity and inclusion in the community.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Sam Schiffer Recognized as a Leader in the Law by Michigan Lawyers Weekly
SOUTHFIELD, MI—Michigan Lawyers Weekly recently named Sam Schiffer, attorney and partner at Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, a member of the 2022 class of “Leaders in the Law.” Jaffe CEO Mark Cooper made the announcement. The “Leaders in the Law” honorees have made outstanding contributions to the...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Simmons Hanly Conroy Attorneys Secure $6M Verdict Against Ford Motor Company in Asbestos Exposure Case
ST. LOUIS, MO—Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms and a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, has secured a $6 million verdict against Ford Motor Company on behalf of the family of Linda Behling, a Missouri resident who died in 2019 of mesothelioma, a rare and fatal cancer caused by asbestos exposure.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Greenberg Traurig’s Jeffrey W. Greene Named a ‘Massachusetts Go To Lawyer: Cybersecurity and Data Privacy 2022’
BOSTON, MA—Jeffrey W. Greene, co-chair of the Boston Litigation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-chair of the firm’s global eDiscovery & eRetention Practice, was named a 2022 “Go To Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Lawyer” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Greene and his fellow honorees are featured in the publication’s Oct. 31 issue.
