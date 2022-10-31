MIAMI, FL—As Florida continues its robust economic expansion and capital is deployed throughout the state in a diverse range of sectors, law firm Bilzin Sumberg has expanded its Corporate & Finance practice to keep pace with demand for its services. The firm, which is home to one of Florida’s largest and most active teams specialized in all aspects of corporate, securities, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture formations, and corporate financings, has added seven attorneys into its Corporate & Finance practice: Douglas K. Aguililla, Nathaniel G. Dutt, Alexandra Haller, Robert W. Lee, Daniel Martinez, Clay B. Roberts, and John Trach.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO