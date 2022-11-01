Read full article on original website
Sara Ann Brown Joins Thompson Coburn in Dallas
DALLAS, TX—Thompson Coburn is pleased to announce that Sara Ann Brown has joined the Firm’s litigation team in Dallas. Sara is an experienced litigator who represents clients in high-stakes complex litigation. She works with clients through every stage of litigation, from preliminary negotiations to trials and appeals on a wide variety of disputes, including business and public-policy disputes. Sara previously worked as a law clerk for Judge Harry Lee Hudspeth of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas before joining Gardere Wynne Swell LLP (now Foley & Lardner LLP).
Sam Schiffer Recognized as a Leader in the Law by Michigan Lawyers Weekly
SOUTHFIELD, MI—Michigan Lawyers Weekly recently named Sam Schiffer, attorney and partner at Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, a member of the 2022 class of “Leaders in the Law.” Jaffe CEO Mark Cooper made the announcement. The “Leaders in the Law” honorees have made outstanding contributions to the...
Simmons Hanly Conroy Attorneys Secure $6M Verdict Against Ford Motor Company in Asbestos Exposure Case
ST. LOUIS, MO—Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms and a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, has secured a $6 million verdict against Ford Motor Company on behalf of the family of Linda Behling, a Missouri resident who died in 2019 of mesothelioma, a rare and fatal cancer caused by asbestos exposure.
Gallagher & Kennedy Mourns the Loss of Co-Founder Michael L. Gallagher
PHOENIX, AZ—Gallagher & Kennedy profoundly regrets to announce the passing of its co-founding shareholder, Michael L. Gallagher (1944-2022) on October 26, 2022. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend, mentor, colleague, and leader in Arizona’s legal and athletic community. Mike’s big heart and tenacity helped build our firm into a truly unique, nurturing environment in which we are proud to work. All who knew him will forever remember the twinkle in his Irish eyes, the smile on his lips, and the kind words he had for everyone with whom he came in contact. It is not too trite to say that there will never be another quite like Mike.”
Greenberg Traurig’s Jeffrey W. Greene Named a ‘Massachusetts Go To Lawyer: Cybersecurity and Data Privacy 2022’
BOSTON, MA—Jeffrey W. Greene, co-chair of the Boston Litigation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-chair of the firm’s global eDiscovery & eRetention Practice, was named a 2022 “Go To Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Lawyer” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Greene and his fellow honorees are featured in the publication’s Oct. 31 issue.
McGlinchey Adds Financial Litigator Aleksandr Altshuler to New York Office
NEW YORK, NY—McGlinchey is pleased to announce that Aleksandr “Aleks” Altshuler has joined the firm’s Financial Services Litigation practice group as Of Counsel in the New York office. Aleks has extensive experience in financial services litigation including creditors’ rights and debt collection, as well as commercial...
