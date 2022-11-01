Read full article on original website
industrytoday.com
Gebrüder Weiss Relocates USA Headquarters
International transport and logistics company moves to Wood Dale, Illinois as part of business expansion. CHICAGO – Gebrüder Weiss, a family-owned international transport and logistics company with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, has relocated its USA headquarters to Wood Dale, Illinois. The new facility accommodates the global logistics organization’s rapid North American growth with16,000 square feet of office space and a 45,000 square-foot warehouse. Located at 1020 N. Wood Dale Road, the expansion of Gebrüder Weiss USA’s head office accompanies the organization’s fifth year in the Chicago area.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Locke Lord Adds Dynamic Lenders’ Counsel Mark Silverman and Jonathan Aberman as Restructuring Partners in Chicago
CHICAGO, IL—Mark Silverman and Jonathan Aberman have joined Locke Lord’s Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Insolvency Practice Group as Partners in the Firm’s Chicago office. Silverman, who will serve as Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) Special Servicer Team Leader, and Aberman bring to Locke Lord a strong roster of lender...
Chicago's iconic Damen Silos finally purchased
CHICAGO - A buyer has been announced for Chicago’s iconic Damen Silos. The 23-point four-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the state has owned since 1928. They were featured in a recent "Transformers" movie. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage. The...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Sable Hotel on Navy Pier is up for sale
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The 223-room hotel that opened last year on Navy Pier is up for sale. Crain’s reports that a Chicago developer put the Sable Hotel on the market earlier this month. There’s no asking price for the listing. The property, owned by Maverick Hotels & Restaurants, includes the hotel and rooftop bar, named Offshore. Sources say bids would have to exceed the $100 million construction cost for the property.
Longtime Southwest Side alderman to resign
12th Ward Alderman George Cardenas is the fourth member of the City Council to head for the exits recently. He has represented McKinley Park, Brighton Park and Little Village, since 2003. He’s moving to the Cook County Board of Review.
Chicago Urban League receives transformational gift from billionaire
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $6.6 million to the Chicago Urban League, one of many across the country to receive a gift from the billionaire.
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
2nd Dom’s Kitchen & Market opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — Local grocery store entrepreneur Bob Mariano has opened the second location of his newest venture: Dom’s Kitchen & Market. Mariano was joined Tuesday by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for a ribbon cutting in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. The event took place just a few hours after sources tell WGN that Lightfoot’s security […]
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Here’s how to help un-block the CTA oversight ordinance thwarted by Lightfoot allies
On Sunday a small group of transit advocates met with Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) to discuss how to move forward with an ordinance that would hold the Chicago Transit Authority accountable to the City Council. On September 14, CTA president Dorval Carter Jr. ghosted a City Council hearing meant to provide answers to alders on service unreliability (including the “ghost run” problem), safety concerns, and the bus and train operator shortage.
golfcourseindustry.com
Chicago Golf Club lands 2033 U.S. Women’s Open
The USGA announced that Chicago Golf Club, in Wheaton, Illinois, will be the host site for the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica and the 2036 Walker Cup Match. The historic club has previously hosted 12 USGA championships, most recently the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2018.
Loyola Phoenix
Rogers Park Activists March Against Refugee Centers Accused of Abuse
Community members and activists came together in Rogers Park on Oct. 29 for the latest in a series of protests aiming to close alleged “youth detention facilities.”. The protest started with a poster-making session at the PO Box Collective, about half a mile northwest of Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus (LSC). Protesters then marched to various points in the area of the collective, including 49th Ward Alderwoman Maria Hadden’s office and two of the facilities the group hopes to have closed.
fox32chicago.com
Homeowners on Chicago's Northwest Side can receive financial relief for unpaid property taxes
CHICAGO - Homeowners on Chicago's Northwest Side can receive some financial relief for their unpaid property taxes. Applications are now open for the ‘Delinquent Tax Loan’ program. This program is offered through the Northwest Home Equity Assurance Program, which serves Jefferson Park, Irving Park, Belmont Cragin and parts...
Cook County Forest Preserve asks people to vote for property tax increase
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County voters have some big decisions when it comes to the Illinois gubernatorial race, congressional races – and now, trees.There is a referendum on the ballot in Cook County asking property owners to pay more for the county's forest preserves. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, this is the first time in almost 80 years the Cook County Forest Preserve District is asking voters for more money.Some voters have gotten mailers asking for a "yes" vote to restore and improve forest preserve land. There are roughly 70,000 acres of such land."This has been a...
40 Fantastic Things To Do in Chicago This November
Halloween has passed us by and the big holiday season is revving up for a festive time in Chicago. After Covid-19 mitigation measures hindered our holiday fun the last couple of years, this year feels like the first time we’ll be able to enjoy everything with maximum enthusiasm once again. Our favorite festive activities are coming back bigger and better paving the way for an extra special November in Chicago. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, celebrating Thanksgiving at an outdoor patio, or enjoying one of Chicago’s excellent light shows, here are our top November activities to do in and around Chicago! First of all, if there is one date to have in your diary it is the day Millenium Park begins to embrace the Christmas spirit. Yes, some will still complain that November is too early to be celebrating Christmas but when Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree appears few can do little but be imbued with festive cheer.
nadignewspapers.com
City drops Six Corners Chamber as service provider for SSA due to management issue, but Ald. Gardiner, chamber claim politics at play; management restriction left out of 2022 contract after being in 2021 service agreement
The city Department of Planning and Development has removed the Six Corners Chamber of Commerce as service provider for the Six Corners Special Service Area, whose $260,000 budget is funded through a tax primarily on commercial properties. In a statement, the department claims that the decision was made because of...
grocerydive.com
Inside the store: Dom’s Kitchen & Market’s second Chicago store
CHICAGO — As Dom’s Kitchen & Market builds a fleet of stores blending restaurant with grocery, its newly opened location refines the grocer’s vision for experiential commerce with an expanded variety of packaged goods, meal solutions and personalized services. The store, which opened Tuesday, is the latest...
fox32chicago.com
Tinley Park dentist sentenced to federal prison for $1.2M fraud scheme
CHICAGO - A suburban Chicago dentist has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for illegally collecting $1.2 million in medical care loans for alleged dental work that was never performed. Michael Egan, 57, of Orland Park, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a wire fraud...
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
Family Secrets mobster moved to halfway house after serving time for murder linked to Chicago Outfit
Chicago mobster Paul Schiro has been moved to a halfway house after serving time for the 1986 murder of Arizona businessman Emil Vaci, whom Outfit bosses had feared was cooperating with law enforcement in a casino death case.
Chicago police commander under investigation for racist social media posts abruptly retires
Chicago Police Lt. John Cannon retired earlier this month amid an investigation into racist and other incendiary comments he made on a Facebook account he falsely claimed had been hacked.
