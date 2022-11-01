ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons make surprise deadline deal moving Calvin Ridley

The Atlanta Falcons made a surprising move at the deadline trading suspended receiver Calvin Ridley in exchange for draft compensation that will be determined by Ridley’s time with Jacksonville. If the receiver plays next season and eventually signs an extension with Jacksonville Atlanta could end up with a 2nd...
Larry Brown Sports

Falcons trade suspended star WR Calvin Ridley to AFC team

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline with an eye to the distant future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have acquired star wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The compensation for Atlanta will depend on a number of different factors, including when Ridley is reinstated from his indefinite suspension.
Salina Post

Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Eric Carlson!

Congratulations to Eric Carlson of Salina, the Week 8 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Eric, who scored 13 of 15 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Although the season has begun, you still...
