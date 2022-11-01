Read full article on original website
Cordarrelle Patterson reacts to news of Calvin Ridley trade
The Falcons running back is not happy that the team has elected to trade former first-round wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars and he took to social media to voice his displeasure
Rashad Fenton Traded to Falcons
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone and former South Carolina corner Rashad Fenton was a part of a last-minute move.
Chiefs make move at NFL deadline by trading CB Rashad Fenton to Falcons, source says
The Chiefs save some cap space and pick up a conditional seventh-round draft pick.
Atlanta Falcons make surprise deadline deal moving Calvin Ridley
The Atlanta Falcons made a surprising move at the deadline trading suspended receiver Calvin Ridley in exchange for draft compensation that will be determined by Ridley’s time with Jacksonville. If the receiver plays next season and eventually signs an extension with Jacksonville Atlanta could end up with a 2nd...
Falcons trade suspended star WR Calvin Ridley to AFC team
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline with an eye to the distant future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have acquired star wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The compensation for Atlanta will depend on a number of different factors, including when Ridley is reinstated from his indefinite suspension.
Chiefs pursuing edge rusher Bradley Chubbs, monitoring Jaguars DE Josh Allen
Again nearing a midseason point as of the NFL’s best teams, the Chiefs have already made a pre-deadline move by acquiring Kadarius Toney. But pass rusher appears to be the AFC West frontrunners’ premier goal. Kansas City has inquired on Jacksonville defensive end Josh Allen, according to SI.com’s...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills, Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars, and more
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
Chiefs expect to have Toney, McDuffie on field vs Titans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have newly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the field Sunday night when they face the Tennessee Titans in what could become a pivotal game in the race for AFC playoff seeding. They also plan to have first-round draft...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Eric Carlson!
Congratulations to Eric Carlson of Salina, the Week 8 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Eric, who scored 13 of 15 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Although the season has begun, you still...
