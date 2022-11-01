ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM

Washington shines in midseason breakout

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last two weeks, Penn State’s offense has looked much more aggressive, and it goes hand-in-hand with the midseason outbreak of Parker Washington. After a slow start over the first six games where he failed to score, the sophomore caught touchdowns in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM

James Franklin not ruling out QB change against Indiana

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s hopes of a Big Ten title are all but shot after losing to Ohio State and falling to 6-2 on the season. This has led to questions about whether it’s time to think about the future of the program, and the potential for Drew Allar to start.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy