November rain
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re starting the month of November with some showers. On Tuesday morning, expect some rain throughout the morning hours and temperatures in the 60s. Expect a pleasant day, cloudy skies with rain chance decreasing in the afternoon a high of 73. Tonight once again rain...
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The holiday craze is upon us as a coffee giant released its holiday cups!. Nearly 100 people lined up for a holiday tradition outside the Laredo Target located on Del Mar Thursday morning. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups, introduced in 1997.
How cold does it get in Laredo?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
Warmer and Sunnier
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tropical winds from the southeast will increase tonight, helping to hold temperatures in the high 60′s to around 70 all night long. The layer of gulf moisture will become thinner during Thursday, allowing the low cloud deck to mix away. The combination of sunnier skies and southerly winds will raise afternoon temperatures into the high 80′s. We may touch 90 on Friday before a front arrives from the Rockies. Slight chance of a shower Friday night, then mild dry Rocky Mountain air follows Saturday.
Showers End Tuesday, Warming Late Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist gulf air is moving into our area in the lower atmosphere. Higher up, upper level winds are accelerating into a band of high jet stream winds to our northeast, and a wave in the upper level wind flow is approaching from the west. These are ingredients for shower activity to occur in scattered, mainly light fashion this evening, and then more widespread rain late tonight into Tuesday morning. Southerly winds will begin to transport warmer weather into our area Wednesday, and especially during Thursday and Friday.
Pet of the Week: Oso
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Oso is looking for more than just the bare necessities. Oso is a lab-mix who is roughly a year and a half but he still acts like a puppy. He loves to be the center of...
City of Laredo extends cemetery hours for All Souls Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Families around the Gateway City are honoring those who have passed away as part of All Souls Day or Dia de los Muertos celebration. If you have an 8 to 5 job or 9 to 6, and wish to visit family or friends at the cemetery, the City of Laredo Cemetery is extending its hours until 9:30 p.m.
Laredo College to hold ‘Muddy Amigos Mud Run’ this Saturday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local club is inviting the community to lace up your shoes and get muddy for a worthy cause. The EMS Club and Laredo College will hold its first ‘Muddy Amigos Mud Run’. The family-friendly event is a charity race that will benefit Families...
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization is inviting the community for a Day of the Dead celebration at one of Laredo’s historic homes. Known as the Women of the Stage, the group comes together to create arts and crafts and in turn gives them back to the community. On Wednesday, November 2, the women will be dressed as a Catrina, a symbol featured for the Day of the Dead celebration at the Canseco Home. The public can go, take pictures with them or of the pumpkin patch on display at the garden.
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo art teacher and her group of starving artists are shaken up but for good reasons; after being featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’ series. United South Middle School Teacher Monika Sanchez has been known for creating massive paper-mache sculptures from...
Tuesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The early voting numbers were slightly higher on Tuesday, November 1, compared to Monday, October 31. On Tuesday, 2,054 people cast their ballots in person, and 13 were received by mail. The majority of votes are being done at the Laredo Fire Department Administrative Center on Del Mar Boulevard.
Laredo Police put the razors away for men’s health
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - You may soon see more bearded men around town and no it is not Santa Claus. No Shave November is officially underway, and the Laredo Police Department is putting their razors away for two good causes. Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said the officers...
Two Laredo businesses to be honored by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One organization is highlighting individuals and businesses that provide a space for economic growth in Laredo. The Laredo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is set to honor two people and two businesses during the 2022 Business Empowerment Awards. They will recognize Javier Montemayor who serves as a...
City of Laredo proclaims Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the big ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event approaches, the City of Laredo is bringing awareness to some of the struggles the disease brings. The disease destroys memory and other vital mental functions. The rate of Alzheimer’s and other dementias in African Americans and Hispanics is higher than in any other race.
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Plenty of kids and families will be hitting the streets for some trick-or-treating this Halloween. For those who prefer to stay in one place, the City of Laredo will be hosting a Halloween Jamaica. The event will take place at the Cigarroa Recreation Center at 2201...
Career Day at Centeno Elementary
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Kids want to be a lot of things when they grow up, but local, state, and federal organizations are helping them decide. On Thursday, November 3, students from Centeno Elementary School celebrated their annual Career Day where several organizations like U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, and even some of our friendly staff at KGNS were there to show their everyday activities.
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident is reported in south Laredo. The Laredo Police Department received information that vehicles went into a home shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The southbound lane of Ejido is closed down for the traveling public. Officials are reporting no injuries at this time. One...
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Laredo?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
Laredo officials say migrant woman was mauled to death by dog
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is releasing more details regarding the death of a migrant woman who was found dead in south Laredo. Residents who live near the 300 block of River Front are shaken up after learning about a woman who was found dead with bite marks on Tuesday morning.
Laredo families celebrate passed loved ones on Dia de los Muertos
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Families all across the Gateway City are honored loved ones who passed away as part of Day of the Dead or Dia de los Muertos. Some celebrate the day by decorating altars with food and drinks as well as flowers, while others celebrate it at the burial grounds.
