KATV

LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Woman charged with kidnapping after stealing a car with children inside in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police have charged a Little Rock woman with kidnapping after officials said she stole a vehicle with three children inside Wednesday evening. At around 5:41 p.m., LRPD responded to 8717 Geyer Springs Rd. after receiving a call from a woman who told police her vehicle had been stolen; along with her two children and a one other child inside.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Searcy police need the public to help identify a man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Searcy Police Department announced on Thursday they need the public to help identify a man. Police said that they want to talk to him regarding multiple thefts that he may have some information on. If you or anyone that you know has any information...
SEARCY, AR
KATV

BOLO: Deputies need public's help locating a wanted Arkansas man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public's assistance in finding a wanted Arkansas man. According to authorities, 52-year-old Joseph Arlo Jackson is wanted in connection to six counts of aggravated animal cruelty involving the deaths and maltreatment of several horses.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

Silver Alert inactivated for a 69-year-old Cleburne County woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update:. The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office has inactivated the silver alert. A silver alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Cleburne county on Tuesday. According to the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, Sandra G. Spann was last known to be at 2200 Heber...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Body found in rural area of Pine Bluff leads to a death investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division announced Tuesday they are in the early stages of a death investigation. The body was found near Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road which is a rural area south of Pine Bluff. According to the sheriff's office,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

NAACP addresses controversy at Little Rock City Hall

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The NAACP held a press conference Thursday afternoon in response to comments made by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley. In a letter to the city attorney, Jegley made comments that the city of Little Rock may be under investigation for failure to comply with a Freedom of information request from a small business.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Fentanyl dealer from Little Rock sentenced to 18 1/2 years in prison

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The final defendant in a 17-person indictment concerning a central Arkansas narcotics distribution ring has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday, Jonathan D. Ross, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced. Darrell Walls, also known as "Shawn,", 35, of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

