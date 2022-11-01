Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
AR drivers will see full road closures to I-30 soon in LR, NLR and Benton frontage roads
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock and North Little Rock will soon see a full road closure on Interstate 30 as construction continues. Over the weekend of November 11-14, construction crews will install structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over Interstate 30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
KATV
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
KATV
City of Conway developments help build economic growth, attract more businesses
CONWAY (KATV) — The city of Conway in the last 10 years through projects and other developments has grown tremendously. Bobby Kelly, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said those developments have become the driving force for the city's future economy. According to Kelly, areas such as Markham Street...
KATV
LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
KATV
No official Powerball winner nationally but one Arkansan wins $2 million prize
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Although lottery officials said there was no ultimate jackpot winner in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, one lucky Arkansan won $2 million. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, the ticket was sold at the H&M Food Mart in Wooster, Arkansas. The winner matched the five winning...
KATV
Woman charged with kidnapping after stealing a car with children inside in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police have charged a Little Rock woman with kidnapping after officials said she stole a vehicle with three children inside Wednesday evening. At around 5:41 p.m., LRPD responded to 8717 Geyer Springs Rd. after receiving a call from a woman who told police her vehicle had been stolen; along with her two children and a one other child inside.
KATV
New footage from Little Rock police shows deadly high-speed chase on Halloween
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police Department said that a vehicle pursuit on Halloween ended with one person being killed. Officers were monitoring an area at 1 a.m. EDT when their radar showed a 2015 Dodge Durango driving about 55 mph in the 30 mph zone. Dash cam...
KATV
BOLO Alert: Police need help identifying suspect involved in robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in a robbery Tuesday morning. Police said at around 7:00 a.m. the suspect participated in an aggravated robbery at the Conoco gas station at 14301 Arch Street in Little Rock. Police said shots were...
KATV
7OYS investigates after former SEARK students say they didn't receive proper education
PINE BLUFF (KATV) — Two former Southeast Arkansas College students called Seven On Your Side frustrated with their school's paramedic training program. Just weeks before they were set to take their final test, they were told the test was canceled because students were not taught what they needed to know.
KATV
Pulaski Co. prosecutor fed up with 'nonsense' at Little Rock City Hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Prosecutor, Larry Jegley, has written a letter to the Little Rock city attorney stating he has "had about enough of this nonsense with Little Rock City Hall about the Freedom of Information Act." Over the last month, the city has been faced with...
KATV
Searcy police need the public to help identify a man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Searcy Police Department announced on Thursday they need the public to help identify a man. Police said that they want to talk to him regarding multiple thefts that he may have some information on. If you or anyone that you know has any information...
KATV
BOLO: Deputies need public's help locating a wanted Arkansas man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public's assistance in finding a wanted Arkansas man. According to authorities, 52-year-old Joseph Arlo Jackson is wanted in connection to six counts of aggravated animal cruelty involving the deaths and maltreatment of several horses.
KATV
Little rock police searching for suspect wanted for terroristic threatening
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police announced Tuesday that are seeking information on a person wanted for terroristic threatening. Police said 34-year-old Prince Randall has active warrants for two counts of terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. Randall is described as a black male standing 6 feet...
KATV
Silver Alert inactivated for a 69-year-old Cleburne County woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update:. The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office has inactivated the silver alert. A silver alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Cleburne county on Tuesday. According to the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, Sandra G. Spann was last known to be at 2200 Heber...
KATV
19-year-old intoxicated woman arrested after driving car through Beebe Halloween festival
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The annual Halloween truck or treat put on by the Beebe Chamber of Commerce was successful aside from one irresponsible driver. Around 6 p.m. on Monday a grey Toyota Corolla went through the barricades that were placed to prevent traffic from entering the festival. When...
KATV
Body found in rural area of Pine Bluff leads to a death investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division announced Tuesday they are in the early stages of a death investigation. The body was found near Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road which is a rural area south of Pine Bluff. According to the sheriff's office,...
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information on 2014 Cold Case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that they are seeking information regarding a 2014 cold case. Police said that on Nov. 2, 2014, D'Angelo Hooks,18, attended a party in the area of Primrose & East 46th street in the McAlmont community of North Little Rock.
KATV
NAACP addresses controversy at Little Rock City Hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The NAACP held a press conference Thursday afternoon in response to comments made by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley. In a letter to the city attorney, Jegley made comments that the city of Little Rock may be under investigation for failure to comply with a Freedom of information request from a small business.
KATV
Filipino American History Month recognized for the first time in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In the month of October Filipino American History Month was recognized through official proclamations issued by the City of Little Rock and Governor Asa Hutchinson for the first time. The deputy director of Arkansas United, Joshua Ang Price, an immigrant rights advocacy group led the...
KATV
Fentanyl dealer from Little Rock sentenced to 18 1/2 years in prison
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The final defendant in a 17-person indictment concerning a central Arkansas narcotics distribution ring has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday, Jonathan D. Ross, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced. Darrell Walls, also known as "Shawn,", 35, of...
Comments / 0