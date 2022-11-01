Read full article on original website
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
New York’s absentee ballot laws survive legal challenge
A New York state Appellate Court ruled on Tuesday that the state’s absentee ballot laws are constitutional and will allow voters to use COVID-19 as a reason to vote via absentee ballot and allow Boards of Elections to continue counting the ballots before Election Day. Jerry Goldfeder, special counsel...
nystateofpolitics.com
Last-minute money floods New York's race for governor
Millions of dollars are flooding independent expenditure committees in New York in the final weeks of the campaign for governor as they seek to persuade — and bombard — voters with political messaging. The money comes to New York as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has hoped to recapture...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York election enforcement division site launches 1 week before Election Day
The state division responsible with enforcing New York election law launched a website Tuesday morning for the first time — one week before Election Day. The Division of Election Law Enforcement, within the state Board of Elections, is an independent law enforcement agency created to investigate allegations of Election Law violations across the state and gathering evidence.
nystateofpolitics.com
National Democrats come to rally for Hochul in New York
National Democrats are set to rally in Brooklyn on Thursday as they seek to aid Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid to win a full, four-year term. The rally is set to include Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as New York Democrats seek to counter any suggestion that Republicans are gaining steam in an otherwise heavily Democratic state.
nystateofpolitics.com
Board: Harm reduction, care to get most of NY opioid settlement
Top New York state officials will review recommendations from the Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board about how the state should spend up to $1.5 billion in opioid settlement funds. The 21-member board adopted and published its final report of recommendations late Tuesday. The money is required to be used for...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York lawmakers request data to prevent health insurance overpayments
Advocates estimate New York state could be overpaying $1 billion for health care amid an increasing disparity in hospital costs depending where a person receives treatment. Some lawmakers are working to find out by just how much. "There is a lot of data out there to show that across the...
nystateofpolitics.com
Water infrastructure aid coming to New York
Money from the federal infrastructure law approved earlier this year is beginning to flow into New York for water improvement projects in the state. The first batch of projects is set to get underway with $176 million in financial assistance from the measure, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Thursday announced.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York Business Council backs Environmental Bond Act
A coalition of environmental organizations and labor unions have been the vocal supporters of a proposal to borrow more than $4 billion to help boost New York's environmental infrastructure to help strengthen the state against the effects of climate change. The bond act being put to voters also has the...
nystateofpolitics.com
How New York plans to strengthen services for people with disabilities
New York state has completed a five-year plan meant to strengthen services and programs for people with disabilities in the state. The new plan, though, points to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant workforce shortage for people who provide support to New Yorkers with developmental disabilities.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York opioid deaths surged in pandemic's wake, report finds
Deaths from drug overdoses are surging in New York state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as opioid-related fatalities sharply increase over the last decade, a report released Tuesday by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found. The report is the latest data point showing the parallel public health fight over opioid...
nystateofpolitics.com
Adirondack rail trail takes shape with first segment
Construction of the first segment of the multi-use Adirondack Rail Trail path has been started between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid in the state's North Country region, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Wednesday announced. The 34-mile trail is part of the first of three phases of construction that is converting...
Comments / 0