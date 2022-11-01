ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

nystateofpolitics.com

State budget talk is barely discussed in race for New York governor

Debates over how to address crime and abortion rights have dominated the conversation in the race for governor of New York as Republican Lee Zeldin and Democrat Kathy Hochul seek to motivate voters to the polls by Tuesday. But there has been little public airing of what either candidate will...
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Last-minute money floods New York's race for governor

Millions of dollars are flooding independent expenditure committees in New York in the final weeks of the campaign for governor as they seek to persuade — and bombard — voters with political messaging. The money comes to New York as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has hoped to recapture...
NEW YORK STATE
POLITICO

Where Zeldin would steer the state

Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
FLORIDA STATE
wskg.org

James, Henry face off in New York attorney general’s race

When New Yorkers vote this election season, they will be choosing an attorney general for the next four years. Democrat Leticia James is seeking reelection, and is being challenged by Republican attorney Michael Henry. The two candidates have different views on how the Attorney General’s Office should operate. During...
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

National Democrats come to rally for Hochul in New York

National Democrats are set to rally in Brooklyn on Thursday as they seek to aid Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid to win a full, four-year term. The rally is set to include Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as New York Democrats seek to counter any suggestion that Republicans are gaining steam in an otherwise heavily Democratic state.
BROOKLYN, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Crime and public safety dominate final week in New York governor's race

Crime and public safety concerns among New York voters are expected to continue to dominate the final stretch of the campaign as Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin sought to convince voters they are best to handle the issue. Zeldin on Monday, campaigning with Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
Queens Post

The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November

This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
ALBANY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New York’s absentee ballot laws survive legal challenge

A New York state Appellate Court ruled on Tuesday that the state’s absentee ballot laws are constitutional and will allow voters to use COVID-19 as a reason to vote via absentee ballot and allow Boards of Elections to continue counting the ballots before Election Day. Jerry Goldfeder, special counsel...
NEW YORK STATE
The Hill

Even New York is being consumed by a red wave

Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Opinion: Why Kathy Hochul will win

Recent polls have shown a tightening race for governor of New York, shocking political pundits and providing a surge of energy to Republican voters with over a week to go before the election. But for those of us who have worked in politics and campaigns for a long time, a...
TEXAS STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

After redistricting, New York races could decide control of the U.S. House

Control of the U.S. House next year could run through New York, after redistricting made the state home to several competitive congressional races this midterm season. Nationwide, Republicans need to pick up just five seats to win control of the House — and New York is home to several opportunities. Races on Long Island, in the Hudson Valley and in the Syracuse area are competitive this year, with the margins expected to be tight.
NEW YORK STATE

