What Lee Zeldin plans for New York, if he’s elected governor
The Long Island congressman lays out his vision as the long-running race comes to a close.
State budget talk is barely discussed in race for New York governor
Debates over how to address crime and abortion rights have dominated the conversation in the race for governor of New York as Republican Lee Zeldin and Democrat Kathy Hochul seek to motivate voters to the polls by Tuesday. But there has been little public airing of what either candidate will...
Last-minute money floods New York's race for governor
Millions of dollars are flooding independent expenditure committees in New York in the final weeks of the campaign for governor as they seek to persuade — and bombard — voters with political messaging. The money comes to New York as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has hoped to recapture...
Where Zeldin would steer the state
Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
James, Henry face off in New York attorney general’s race
When New Yorkers vote this election season, they will be choosing an attorney general for the next four years. Democrat Leticia James is seeking reelection, and is being challenged by Republican attorney Michael Henry. The two candidates have different views on how the Attorney General’s Office should operate. During...
National Democrats come to rally for Hochul in New York
National Democrats are set to rally in Brooklyn on Thursday as they seek to aid Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid to win a full, four-year term. The rally is set to include Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as New York Democrats seek to counter any suggestion that Republicans are gaining steam in an otherwise heavily Democratic state.
Poll: Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in campaign for New York governor
Less than a week before Election Day, Hochul leads Zeldin 52% to 44%, with 3% undecided.
"We've got a race." Political analysis on polling in New York Governor race
“We’ve got a race on our hands.” That is one conclusion that Albany insider Jack O’Donnell is taking from recent polling in the New York Governor’s race. Two new polls put Lee Zeldin either slightly ahead of or slightly behind Gov. Kathy Hochul.
New York proposition 1: What you need to know about environmental measure on back of ballot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders heading to the polling booths to vote will have a say in the state’s ability to borrow millions of dollars to enhance climate change infrastructure, bolster community protections and fund a healthy environment. The $4.2 billion “Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green...
Crime and public safety dominate final week in New York governor's race
Crime and public safety concerns among New York voters are expected to continue to dominate the final stretch of the campaign as Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin sought to convince voters they are best to handle the issue. Zeldin on Monday, campaigning with Virginia...
The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
Zeldin, GOP slate rally supporters on Staten Island amid early voting
In big numbers and with big energy Tuesday night, a crowd of Staten Islanders cheered on the candidate they hope will be the first Republican governor in two decades. “Zeldin! Zeldin! Zeldin!” they chanted. With one week to go until the final day of voting, Lee Zeldin and his...
Hochul rallies in Westchester, Zeldin touts early voting totals
With Election Day less than a week away, Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to try to rally her Democratic base while her Republican rival, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, was crying foul in a fight over campaign lawn signs. Perhaps in response to criticism that the party has looked a little...
New York’s absentee ballot laws survive legal challenge
A New York state Appellate Court ruled on Tuesday that the state’s absentee ballot laws are constitutional and will allow voters to use COVID-19 as a reason to vote via absentee ballot and allow Boards of Elections to continue counting the ballots before Election Day. Jerry Goldfeder, special counsel...
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district
The 4th Congressional district - which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.
Editorial endorsement: Kathy Hochul for New York governor
The editorial board endorses Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat from Western New York, for a full, four-year term in the job thrust upon her by the resignation of her predecessor. Hochul deserves a shot at putting her stamp on the office and achieving her goals of a more transparent, effective and ethical state government.
Even New York is being consumed by a red wave
Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
Opinion: Why Kathy Hochul will win
Recent polls have shown a tightening race for governor of New York, shocking political pundits and providing a surge of energy to Republican voters with over a week to go before the election. But for those of us who have worked in politics and campaigns for a long time, a...
After redistricting, New York races could decide control of the U.S. House
Control of the U.S. House next year could run through New York, after redistricting made the state home to several competitive congressional races this midterm season. Nationwide, Republicans need to pick up just five seats to win control of the House — and New York is home to several opportunities. Races on Long Island, in the Hudson Valley and in the Syracuse area are competitive this year, with the margins expected to be tight.
Past due! Hochul on the hook to release "important" overdue budget update
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A due date has passed and Governor Kathy Hochul (D- New York) is on the hook. New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by October 30th, it's public release is required by law, but the deadline is over and gone and today, still no report.
