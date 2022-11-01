ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KMBC.com

Charges filed in deadly KCK shooting on Halloween night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County prosecutors have charged Daijon Estell in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party that killed one teenager and injured six others. Estell, 22, is facing 12 criminal charges, including first-degree murder. Police said there was an invite-only party at a home in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

KCPD locates missing 73-year-old not missing since September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Ronald Rattler has been safely located!. Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a 73-year-old that has not been in months. KCPD says Ronald Rattler was last seen on Sep. 21, 2022. Rattler is known to frequent the area of Longview Road and Blue...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Raytown police say person of interest in custody in woman's homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raytown said a person of interest is in custody in connection with a woman's death on Halloween. Authorities said officers were called at 8:05 p.m. Monday to 87th Street and Ash Avenue on a report of a woman in the road who may have been hit by a vehicle.
RAYTOWN, MO

