Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Charges filed in deadly KCK shooting on Halloween night
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County prosecutors have charged Daijon Estell in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party that killed one teenager and injured six others. Estell, 22, is facing 12 criminal charges, including first-degree murder. Police said there was an invite-only party at a home in...
Police say driver killed in late Wednesday crash in KCK
One person died late Wednesday night in a crash in Kansas City, Kansas, in which a car went down an embankment and caught fire.
KMBC.com
KCK police say 7 people were shot, 1 killed in shooting at party Halloween night
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said seven people were shot, one fatally at a party on Halloween night near 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue. The shooting was reported at 9:07 p.m. Police Chief Karl Oakman said there was an invite-only party at a home in...
Man surrendered to police after woman found dead on KC-area road
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman who was found by passers-by along a Raytown roadway Monday evening, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Aaron C. Alexander, 35, Independence, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal...
Neighbors: Woman shot, dumped on side of road in Raytown
One person is in custody after a woman was discovered on the side of a Raytown road and later died. Neighbors say she was shot and dumped.
Two people hurt in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Kansas City
KCPD is investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon.
23-year-old man charged in Myana Henderson’s murder
D’Angelo L. Fisher, 23, of Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged with five felonies, including first-degree murder, in the August shooting that left Myana Henderson dead.
KMBC.com
JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
Firefighters meet baby delivered on Lee’s Summit fire station floor
A Missouri woman had her baby on the floor of a Lee's Summit fire station Thursday. Wednesday she met the firefighters who helped her deliver a healthy baby girl.
WIBW
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
KMBC.com
KCPD locates missing 73-year-old not missing since September
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Ronald Rattler has been safely located!. Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a 73-year-old that has not been in months. KCPD says Ronald Rattler was last seen on Sep. 21, 2022. Rattler is known to frequent the area of Longview Road and Blue...
Police shoot man at Independence gas station
A man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by an Independence police officer at a gas station Thursday morning.
Jackson Co. police shootings to be handled differently
Lee's Summit, Independence, Blue Springs, Grandview police departments form new unit to investigate police involved shootings in Jackson Co.
Shawnee man pleads guilty for role in 2-year-old’s death from fentanyl
A Shawnee man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the Nov. 2020 death of his two-year-old son from fentanyl intoxication.
KMBC.com
Raytown police say person of interest in custody in woman's homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raytown said a person of interest is in custody in connection with a woman's death on Halloween. Authorities said officers were called at 8:05 p.m. Monday to 87th Street and Ash Avenue on a report of a woman in the road who may have been hit by a vehicle.
KCTV 5
Ariel’s mother details her new life, questions how Britt Reid could ask for probation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The mother of the little girl seriously injured in a drunken car crash had a lot to say to the court Tuesday afternoon. The defendant, Britt Reid has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence when he slammed into cars pulled to the side of an on-ramp to I-435 near Arrowhead Stadium. This court appearance was for his sentencing.
Two Overland Park police officers help out trick-or-treaters on Halloween
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police officers Amanda Burns and Shelbe Piggie were riding around town to find the perfect trick-or-treaters. The officers wanted to use their down time to connect with the community. It was also a way to make sure kids were being safe. “Whenever we’re not on calls, we are encouraged […]
Man charged in shooting death at KCMO bus stop
A man is charged with murder after a deadly shooting at a downtown KCMO bus stop. The incident happened about 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 at east 12th Street and Grand Avenue.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responds to serious-injury shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a serious injury shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Man dies in head-on crash in Kansas City Monday night
KCPD said that at about 9:07 p.m., a silver Nissan Versa driving west on Englewood Road crossed into the eastbound lanes.
Comments / 0