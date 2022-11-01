Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE - WJZ discovered new information that sheds light on the relationship between MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson, 40, and the man accused of shooting her to death at her job, Leon Hill, 53.WJZ spoke with Hill's neighbors who said he was also a MTA bus driver.We also looked through court records that show Jackson had taken out a peace order against Hill four days before she was shot, accusing him of harassing and stalking her.In that peace order, Jackson wrote a chilling statement that said Hill allegedly told her if he couldn't have her, no one could.Jackson starts the...
WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A coalition of cycling groups has fallen short in their efforts to block the state from dismantling the old Nice-Middleton Bridge in Charles County. A federal...
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a woman was killed during a shooting in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Thursday. When officers arrived, they learned a woman was killed in the...
Federal prosecutors plan to dismiss dozens of felony gun and drug cases impacted by a squad of D.C. police officers currently under investigation for alleged misconduct, according to spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for D.C., Matthew Graves. The Washington Post first reported the news. In a statement Tuesday morning, spokesperson...
WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders' running back Brian Robinson was on H Street in D.C. around 5:30 p.m. on a Sunday in August when two teenagers tried to rob him in broad daylight. Now, police have arrested a 17-year-old boy from Northeast D.C. who they believe was involved that day,...
WASHINGTON — A shooting left one man injured and the window of a restaurant damaged in the Navy Yard neighborhood of D.C. Wednesday evening. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a Buffalo Wild Wings, located on Half Street Southeast, just before 7 p.m. after reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a potential gunshot wound.
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of the Washington Nationals Park Sunday, authorities said. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Van Street and N Street, outside local restaurants and bars. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, officials said.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An Alexandria man faces up to 10 years in prison after being convicted of hitting a motorcyclist while driving over 100 mph back in April, resulting in serious injuries. According to court records and evidence presented, on April 8, 2022, Menyelek Maynard, 26, was driving his...
BALTIMORE -- A 62-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a home in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to the home to investigate a report of a cutting in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road a little after 7:30 p.m., police said.That's when they found the injured man, according to authorities.Medics also responded to the cutting and performed CPR on the injured individual, police said.That person was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man and a teenager had...
BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C., police say a 17-year-old male has been arrested in relation to the August shooting of Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday the young man has been charged with assault with intent to rob, while armed. Robinson, 23, was shot twice in the right leg on Aug. 28 in northeast Washington near a lively strip of clubs, bars and restaurants along H Street. The highly touted third-round draft pick underwent surgery and sat out the first month of the NFL season. Robinson first took the field during the season’s fifth week on Oct. 9, and has since claimed the team’s starting running back role.
Hansville, Washington, resident Kirsten Mathisen knows the importance of daily exercise and time spent in the great outdoors. So, every day, she ventures into the woods near her home for a walk and a dose of nature. Recently, however, these typically tranquil excursions turned into nightmare scenarios when she suffered not one but two unprovoked owl attacks.
- The Maryland state bird is the Baltimore oriole; a small, icterid blackbird breeds primarily in eastern North America. Its striking colors reflect the colors of the 17th-century Lord Baltimore's coat of arms. In addition to its colorful appearance, the bird symbolizes the state's diverse cultural and racial heritage. About...
Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
The Metropolitan Police Department has announced it has arrested a 17-year-old in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson.
WASHINGTON (7News) — A juvenile is in custody in connection to the shooting of Commanders rookie running back, Brian Robinson, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Robert Contee announced on Wednesday afternoon. Police are still searching for two other suspects related to the incident. Contee said a 17-year-old boy from...
