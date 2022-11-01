ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

First CFP Rankings: Clemson is In; Swinney Says 'has no relevance'

By Zach Lentz
 2 days ago

Clemson (8-0) ranks fourth in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

Clemson is in.

That's the first takeaway from Tuesday night's release of the first College Football Playoff rankings. The second, the Tigers are solidly in at No. 4.

The Tigers are the only team in the country with four wins against teams in the newest AP Top 25 Poll and three wins in the CFP rankings. But head coach Dabo Swinney doesn't care about the first ranking of the season.

"Very little. It doesn't matter. It would be high interest if I found out where we were going tonight," Swinney said. "My only interest is trying to beat Notre Dame. Even if they said we were No. 1 tonight, they're not going to give us a trophy tonight. It has no relevance at this point."

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Tigers listed at -4.5 against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, this week. The total is set at 44.5

Full Top 25:

1. Tennessee 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson 5. Michigan 6. Alabama 7. TCU 8. Oregon 9. USC 10. LSU 11. Ole Miss 12. UCLA 13. KSU 14. Utah 15. PSU 16. Illinois 17. UNC 18. OKST 19. Tulane 20. SYR 21. WF 22. NCSU 23. Oregon St 24. Texas 25. UCF

