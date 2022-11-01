ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Basketball Assistant Matt Brady Resigns

By Josh Callaway
 2 days ago

Brady was hired to Porter Moser's staff in June after spending the previous four seasons at Maryland.

Less than one week before their season opener, Oklahoma basketball will be down an assistant coach moving forward.

Former Marist and James Madison head coach Matt Brady , who was hired to Porter Moser ’s coaching staff back in June , resigned from his post on Tuesday citing personal reasons.

Matt Brady

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Brady spent the previous four seasons as an assistant at Maryland and also spent time at Rhode Island, Wagner, Saint Joseph’s and La Salle.

Obviously, the very late loss of an assistant coach is far from ideal for the Sooners with the second season under Moser set to get underway in just six days.

How Moser elects to fill the void left by Brady’s sudden departure will certainly be something to keep an eye on in the coming days and weeks.

Being short a coach likely means an increased role for fellow assistants Emanuel Dildy and Ryan Humphrey , in addition to the rest of the staff under Moser.

The Sooners open up the 2022-23 regular season next Monday, Nov. 7 at home against Sam Houston State.

