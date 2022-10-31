Read full article on original website
One More Night to Support Canyon Bands Before They Head to State
I have no musical ability at all. Really. I don't. In elementary school, I had to learn to play the recorder. I feel like we all had to do that. I was ok with that. I am sure I still annoyed my family. Then when I moved here in seventh...
No Polk Street? Here’s Where Amarillo Drag Racers Moved To.
One of the Amarillo traditions back in the day was dragging. Drag racing and cruising was a popular way of life and there were a whole ton of clubs that were dedicated just to those things. Polk St. was THE spot to go for the longest time, but around 30...
Campers Outside Pantex, Knucklebone Collectors, Stanley Marsh? Meet the Interesting Cast of This Amarillo Documentery
Pantex is undoubtedly a staple in Amarillo's economy, providing thousands of jobs to its residents. Inside its walls, Pantex serves as one of the United States' primary nuclear assembly and disassembly sites. Being a plant of it's nature, controversy surrounded it a handful of times throughout the 1900s. One of these controversies became the subject of a 1994 indie documentary, "Plutonium Circus". This documentary created a small cult following, and some pretty low reviews from our own staff and IMBD. But the interviewees is what makes it at least worth checking out.
It’s A Dangerous Game Being a Biker in Amarillo
Motorcycles are a way of life for some people. For some it's life for others, it's a hobby. However, the danger that comes with riding on a motorcycle is great. Amarillo over the weekend has seen multiple motorcycle wrecks and some of those included fatalities. A motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck...
Medi Park a Great Place for a Nice Walk Along with a Story in Amarillo
The summer months are over. The hot weather is behind us. It is a great time to spend some much-needed time outside. I did that the other day and decided to take a walk around Medi Park. While I was taking a nice little stroll I noticed something that I...
Have Concerns in Potter County? Don’t Complain Make a Call
Since the start of social media, I think that people have been getting lazier and lazier. How often do we see someone run to social media when they have a problem? You were missing your fries? Just complain on social media that will show them. The problem is that most...
Delays expected on US 287 in Armstrong County due to wreck
Update (10:05 a.m.) Officials with the TxDOT Amarillo District said that the northbound lane is now open on US 287 at County Rd. 30. The southbound is still down to one lane. Original Story ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District reported a wreck in Armstrong County on Friday morning which […]
KFDA
Amarillo police: Donating money to people on roadways could cause wrecks
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is warning drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway to donate money to people on the street. APD said there’s an increase of people at intersections asking for donations, but there’s also an increase in people being hit by vehicles.
Pampa is Joining the Coffee Game With Upcoming New Location
In a year that it seems like we are in an Oprah Winfrey episode, "you get a coffee place, and you get a coffee place." There is more good news on the coffee front. We first heard about Scooter's Coffe when we learned they were turning the former fire station on 34th and Western into a Scooter's. Then the rug guy got moved out of the location he held for years on the corner of 34th and Georgia. What was going into that location? A Scooter's Coffee, of course.
Who Has The Best Gas Station Breakfast Burrito In Amarillo?
You find yourself running a little behind in the morning. You don't have the time for your usual stop, but still need something in your stomach to make it through the morning. You consider stopping for a quick gas station breakfast. So who has the best gas station breakfast burrito...
KFDA
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
Lubbock Now Teams With Amarillo, Others, Taking Fight To Netflix
Often, when you see headlines about Lubbock and Amarillo, it's over some fabricated rivalry over which town is the best. Lubbock has Buddy Holly. Amarillo has giant steaks and a farm growing classic cars covered in graffiti. Recently, however, news came out that Yellow City and Hub City would be...
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Amarillo police warn about dangers of stopping on roadways
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Thanksgiving approaches, many families are planning their trips around the state and the Amarillo Police Department recently warned drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway for any reason. APD said that there is an increase in people asking for donations at intersections, along with an increase in pedestrians […]
tpr.org
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day
Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
abc7amarillo.com
Blue Norther like cold front to bring rain/snow mix to Texas/Oklahoma Panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Strong to severe storms will diminish quickly this morning and likely be out of the Panhandles before 7AM. The powerful cold front moving through the area this morning has brought temperatures down into the 30s in the northern Panhandles in a matter of just a few hours.
Hereford student named WTAMU Intern of the Year
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that an animal science major from Hereford will be honored as its Intern of the Year on Thursday, after pioneering an innovation that could have a multimillion-dollar impact on the beef processing industry. According to the university, junior animal science major Renee Padilla will be recognized […]
Borger Your Money Options are Changing Up a Bit
We have seen quite a few mergers when it comes to our banking needs recently. Some have been successful and others have not really made their customers Happy. Here is one that is about to happen that sounds like a match made in heaven. If you live in Borger there...
Halloween In Amarillo? MUCH Better Experience Than Last Year!
2021 was a big year of change for my family. We moved to Amarillo from Austin earlier in the year and it was a bit of a culture shock. As the months went by, we started to get comfortable with the city but we were approaching the holidays. The first one up was Halloween.
KFDA
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFDA) - A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment, yesterday. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Quackenbush was accused of shooting a homeless man who was sleeping on the sidewalk in 2017 near Music Row. Case details state Quackenbush was sentenced to 11 months and...
