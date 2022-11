Nov. 4—A man accused in a fatal shooting during the attempted sale of a stolen Ford Mustang in Española been arrested in Arizona along with his girlfriend. Fabian Archuleta and Savina Rivas, 39, were arrested Wednesday afternoon by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies, nearly two weeks after the fatal shooting of Juan Antonio Luiz Martinez, Española police Chief Mizel Garcia said.

