Maine State

WPFO

Maine could be on record pace for early, absentee voting

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Thursday is the last day for early voting in Maine. There are indications that early and absentee voting is at a record-breaking pace in Maine this year. Prior to the last Presidential election, in the midst of the pandemic, people across Maine turned to early and absentee voting as a way to avoid the long lines and crowded rooms on Election Day.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Travis Mills Foundation nominated for national service award

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Travis Mills Foundation has been nominated for a big prize and a big vehicle. Travis Mills says his foundation is one of five finalists in the "Land Rover Defender Service Awards” in the category of "Veterans Outreach." The awards are to celebrate charities that do...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Over 850,000 Mainers receive $850 relief checks

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With the deadline to file a 2021 income tax return closed, the the Mills Administration announced Tuesday that 850,010 relief checks have been sent to Maine taxpayers across the state. announced Tuesday that 850,010 relief checks have been sent to Maine taxpayers across the state. The state...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

New Auburn Target opens ahead of 'official' grand opening

AUBURN (WGME) -- The new Target in Auburn is officially open ahead of their “official” grand opening on Nov. 6. The doors quietly opened to some special guests on Tuesday, including Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque, who posted photos of his visit Tuesday night to social media. “Words are...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Brunswick middle school teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program

A Brunswick middle school teacher has been selected for the Teachers in Space Human Flight Program. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says Karen Iuzzolino-Paquin, a middle school science teacher at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, has been selected as one of five teachers across the nation to participate in the Teachers in Space (TIS) Human Flight Program.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

'We need more housing': New condos coming to Cumberland

CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- Developers are breaking ground on a new condo project in Greater Portland. The latest effort to tackle a lack of inventory is The Mark at Cumberland Foreside. "There's just a demand for everything let's be honest," says Tom Landry at Benchmark Real Estate, "We need more housing...
CUMBERLAND, ME
WPFO

Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out

SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
OXFORD, ME
WPFO

Dead juvenile humpback whale found on Maine island

INNER HERON ISLAND (WGME) -- Marine Mammals of Maine says a dead juvenile humpback whale was found on a Maine island on Tuesday. The dead whale washed up on Inner Heron Island in South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine says since the whale was fairly decomposed, it significantly limits the...
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
WPFO

Eviction moratorium extended 6 months in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A moratorium on evictions and rent increases has been extended for six more months in South Portland. The issue was exposed several months ago after residents at Redbank Village were notified their rents would be going up by hundreds of dollars. City leaders say that...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Sanford making progress on 'dangerous buildings' around city

SANFORD (WGME)-- All across Maine, dangerous houses can be found sitting vacant and falling apart. It's not only an eyesore but can also cost communities millions of dollars if not addressed. The city of Sanford is making headway in addressing this problem in recent years. Now, other cities and towns...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Democratic leaders to hold 'Roevember Rally' in Portland

Maine's Democratic leaders will gather in Portland on Tuesday to hold what they're calling a "Roevember Rally." Governor Janet Mills, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, and other Democratic politicians are holding the rally in Monument Square, encouraging people to get out and vote in next week's midterm election. Progressive leaders have preached...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine GOP accuses Gov. Mills of downplaying inflation

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Maine GOP has released audio they claim is of Governor Janet Mills saying inflation is being used as a distraction. "I watched Meet the Press this morning and more talk about 'Well, no, Republicans have this inflation issue, people aren't thinking so much about abortion and things like that,'” Mills said. “No, it's a distraction. It's something we got to deal with, a major problem, but they're distracting people from the issues they really want to vote on when they get into office."
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gov. Mills, lawmakers rally in support of abortion rights in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills took reproductive rights on the campaign trail Tuesday. She rallied with Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, legislators and Planned Parenthood leaders who say abortion rights are on the ballot this election season. Calling the event "Roevember Rally in Monument Square," organizers say rolling back reproductive...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Portland fines business for spraying pesticides

PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time ever, Portland is fining a business under its new pesticide use ordinance. According to a letter obtained by CBS13, the city fined Seabreeze Property Services on Riverside Street $500 for spraying glyphosate to control Japanese knotweed at a location on Stevens Ave. This...
PORTLAND, ME

