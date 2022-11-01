Read full article on original website
Maine could be on record pace for early, absentee voting
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Thursday is the last day for early voting in Maine. There are indications that early and absentee voting is at a record-breaking pace in Maine this year. Prior to the last Presidential election, in the midst of the pandemic, people across Maine turned to early and absentee voting as a way to avoid the long lines and crowded rooms on Election Day.
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
Lewiston school offers nursing students guaranteed jobs, tuition reimbursement
LEWISTON (WGME) – The Maine College of Health Professions in Lewiston is offering some nursing students a guaranteed job and reimbursement for student loans. Central Maine Healthcare says it will reimburse students pursuing a two- or four-year nursing degree at the college. CMH says in exchange for the tuition...
Travis Mills Foundation nominated for national service award
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Travis Mills Foundation has been nominated for a big prize and a big vehicle. Travis Mills says his foundation is one of five finalists in the "Land Rover Defender Service Awards” in the category of "Veterans Outreach." The awards are to celebrate charities that do...
Over 850,000 Mainers receive $850 relief checks
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With the deadline to file a 2021 income tax return closed, the the Mills Administration announced Tuesday that 850,010 relief checks have been sent to Maine taxpayers across the state. announced Tuesday that 850,010 relief checks have been sent to Maine taxpayers across the state. The state...
Maine up to 90 crashes involving school buses this year, including 3 in last week
PORTLAND (WGME) – There have been three crashes in the last week involving Maine school buses. In Maine, four out of five students take the bus to school. School districts all say getting them there safely is a top priority, but there have been 90 crashes involving school buses this calendar year, including 10 that made headlines.
New Auburn Target opens ahead of 'official' grand opening
AUBURN (WGME) -- The new Target in Auburn is officially open ahead of their “official” grand opening on Nov. 6. The doors quietly opened to some special guests on Tuesday, including Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque, who posted photos of his visit Tuesday night to social media. “Words are...
Brunswick middle school teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program
A Brunswick middle school teacher has been selected for the Teachers in Space Human Flight Program. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says Karen Iuzzolino-Paquin, a middle school science teacher at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, has been selected as one of five teachers across the nation to participate in the Teachers in Space (TIS) Human Flight Program.
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
DEP finds inaction by owners of Midcoast power plant poses 'threat' to public, environment
WISCASSET (WGME) -- New documents obtained by the CBS13 I-Team show a former power station on Maine's Midcoast continues to pose a threat to public health and to the environment, decades after it was shuttered. Mason Station, a former oil-fired power plant in Wiscasset, has sat vacant since the early...
'We need more housing': New condos coming to Cumberland
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- Developers are breaking ground on a new condo project in Greater Portland. The latest effort to tackle a lack of inventory is The Mark at Cumberland Foreside. "There's just a demand for everything let's be honest," says Tom Landry at Benchmark Real Estate, "We need more housing...
Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
Dead juvenile humpback whale found on Maine island
INNER HERON ISLAND (WGME) -- Marine Mammals of Maine says a dead juvenile humpback whale was found on a Maine island on Tuesday. The dead whale washed up on Inner Heron Island in South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine says since the whale was fairly decomposed, it significantly limits the...
Eviction moratorium extended 6 months in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A moratorium on evictions and rent increases has been extended for six more months in South Portland. The issue was exposed several months ago after residents at Redbank Village were notified their rents would be going up by hundreds of dollars. City leaders say that...
Sanford making progress on 'dangerous buildings' around city
SANFORD (WGME)-- All across Maine, dangerous houses can be found sitting vacant and falling apart. It's not only an eyesore but can also cost communities millions of dollars if not addressed. The city of Sanford is making headway in addressing this problem in recent years. Now, other cities and towns...
Democratic leaders to hold 'Roevember Rally' in Portland
Maine's Democratic leaders will gather in Portland on Tuesday to hold what they're calling a "Roevember Rally." Governor Janet Mills, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, and other Democratic politicians are holding the rally in Monument Square, encouraging people to get out and vote in next week's midterm election. Progressive leaders have preached...
A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
Maine GOP accuses Gov. Mills of downplaying inflation
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Maine GOP has released audio they claim is of Governor Janet Mills saying inflation is being used as a distraction. "I watched Meet the Press this morning and more talk about 'Well, no, Republicans have this inflation issue, people aren't thinking so much about abortion and things like that,'” Mills said. “No, it's a distraction. It's something we got to deal with, a major problem, but they're distracting people from the issues they really want to vote on when they get into office."
Gov. Mills, lawmakers rally in support of abortion rights in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills took reproductive rights on the campaign trail Tuesday. She rallied with Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, legislators and Planned Parenthood leaders who say abortion rights are on the ballot this election season. Calling the event "Roevember Rally in Monument Square," organizers say rolling back reproductive...
Portland fines business for spraying pesticides
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time ever, Portland is fining a business under its new pesticide use ordinance. According to a letter obtained by CBS13, the city fined Seabreeze Property Services on Riverside Street $500 for spraying glyphosate to control Japanese knotweed at a location on Stevens Ave. This...
