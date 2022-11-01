Law enforcement said Monday that an arrest had been made in the deaths of Indiana teenagers Abigail Williams and Liberty German, whose 2017 disappearance and murders shocked the nation. Indiana State Police announced that Richard Allen, 50, had been charged with two counts of murder related to the girls' deaths. He has pleaded not guilty. Allen's arrest marks a significant milestone in the nearly six-year investigation into the crime. On Feb. 13, 2017, Williams, 13, and German, 14, went for a hike in the woods in rural Delphi, Indiana, on a day off from school. They were never seen alive again, and...

