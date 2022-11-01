Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia DHS worker arrested, charged in connection to toddler's death
A Philadelphia caseworker has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other counts in connection to a 3-year-old's death.
North Dakota man charged with running over teenager will 'fully defend' himself, lawyer says
A North Dakota man charged with murdering a teenager by running over him with his SUV will defend himself in criminal court, according to his lawyer.
Remains of child found in suitcase identified, search warrant issued for the mother
The remains of a 5-year-old boy found inside a suitcase dumped in the woods in Indiana were identified on Wednesday. Officials announced that they have made an arrest in the case and that the boy’s mother is wanted on a murder warrant.
Channel 3000
Following an arrest in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana, authorities say the investigation is still far from complete. Here’s what we know
As investigators announced Monday that a suspect has been arrested in the 2017 killing of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana, they also implored the public for any information they may have and said the investigation “is far from complete.”. Richard M. Allen, 50, was arrested Wednesday and charged...
Mother charged after son dies from THC gummy
A woman in Virginia has been charged with the death of her young son after authorities believe he had several THC gummies.
An Oregon mayor was charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting at a family of four in a road rage incident
The family, including a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old, were not struck by the bullets, but their car was damaged.
Former police officer charged in George Floyd's death pleads guilty
One of two former Minneapolis police officers set to stand trial on criminal charges filed in connection with George Floyd's murder changed his plea to guilty Monday morning. What's happening: J. Alexander Kueng agreed to plead guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Under a plea deal, Kueng would serve...
WMUR.com
Rifle used in St. Louis school shooting had been taken from gunman before attack, police say
Video above: Community struggling to understand after gunman opens fire at St. Louis school, killing teacher and student. The AR-15-style rifle used in the deadly St. Louis school shooting had been taken from the shooter's possession during an interaction with police about a week before the attack, and it's unclear how he got it back, police say.
Violent Home Invaders, Car Thieves Arrested
Canada, like the United States, has been dealing with an explosion of violent crime and property theft, in particular car thefts. Much of the crime has been committed by a few individuals in organized rings, some small like the one recently arrested in Ontario. While just 3 people were involved in the home invasions and theft of pricey luxury vehicles, taking them down should literally help citizens in the more affluent parts of the Toronto area sleep easier.
Two dead in North Side shooting were innocent bystanders
An investigation continues into a shooting on the North Side Saturday night that killed three and injured another. Police believe it started with a fight in a Sunoco parking lot near Cedar Avenue.
Washington Examiner
Police speculate TikTok trend was behind deadly crash that killed four teenagers
Police suspect a nationwide TikTok trend of stealing Kia cars could be behind a deadly crash from Monday. Six teenagers were involved in the crash early that morning, with five of them being ejected from the vehicle that was reported stolen the night before. Four among them, Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14, were killed as a result of the crash.
Brandon man sentenced to 2 years on federal firearms charge after threatening neighbors
A Brandon man accused of threatening to shoot his neighbors was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Eric Grenier, 40, had agreed to a deal with federal prosecutors in June, pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms. […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Brandon man sentenced to 2 years on federal firearms charge after threatening neighbors.
Police reveal 17-year-old suspect charged in robbery attempt of Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr.
The Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of a 17-year-old who is a suspect in the attempted robbery of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.
Suspect arrested for 2017 murders of Delphi, Indiana teenagers
Law enforcement said Monday that an arrest had been made in the deaths of Indiana teenagers Abigail Williams and Liberty German, whose 2017 disappearance and murders shocked the nation. Indiana State Police announced that Richard Allen, 50, had been charged with two counts of murder related to the girls' deaths. He has pleaded not guilty. Allen's arrest marks a significant milestone in the nearly six-year investigation into the crime. On Feb. 13, 2017, Williams, 13, and German, 14, went for a hike in the woods in rural Delphi, Indiana, on a day off from school. They were never seen alive again, and...
WRDW-TV
Federal jury convicts Augusta felon of illegally carrying gun
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A U.S. District Court jury convicted a Richmond County man of illegally carrying a gun after previously being convicted of a felony. Christopher Fitzgerald Jones, 35, of Augusta, was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to prosecutors. Jones’ conviction subjects him to a statutory penalty of up to 10 years in prison without parole.
Brazen Thieves Crash Stolen Bentley Through Gate
There are those who would try convincing everyone that crime in the United States, and other countries, just isn’t out of control. However, cases like this high-profile theft of a Bentley in Miami help to highlight a problem that’s all too common. It helps that the owner of the pricey British luxury car is a famous sports agent, ensuring the local news covered the theft. But the sad thing is this could happen to anyone, even the single mother who only owns a Hyundai Elantra.
Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Appears in Court for First Time Since Indictment in July 4 Slayings
Robert Crimo III, the 22-year-old charged with murdering seven people and injuring dozens of others during a Fourth of July parade, made his first appearance in court on Tuesday since he was indicted. The prosecution and defense hashed out details over discovery in an Illinois court, but they did not yet settle on a possible trial date, according to local outlets and reporters.
Comments / 0