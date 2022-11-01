ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, GA

fox5atlanta.com

North Dakota attempted murder suspect with Ga. ties found dead

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe a man wanted on attempted murder charges in North Dakota was found dead over the weekend. Leonard Higdon was a suspect in an attempted murder investigation in the N.D. city of Williston. Officers said that brutal attack took place on Sept. 29. While deputies...
WILLISTON, ND
wrganews.com

Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife

A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

New data predicts 5 million voters for Georgia midterms

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is one week away from the crucial November midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Secretary of State said Georgia continues to break records with new data showing that Atlanta’s Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett have the highest turnouts in the state during early voting. Voting experts predict up to 5 […]
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

DHS helps Georgians with heating bills

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The peanut harvest is just about complete in South Georgia. WALB spoke to an expert in peanut farming on how the 2022 yield has been. “It looks good right now. We are finishing up. It’s been kind of a tough year for a majority of our growers. We’ve had some ups and downs this year,” UGA State Extension Peanut Agronomist, Dr. Scott Monfort said. “The yields are down, the grades are down a little bit, due to our quality. That grower can get paid off. But overall I’m, it’s a good average year, but it’s just not what we were expecting.”
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
Justine Lookenott

FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Infrastructure maximizes Georgia early voting turnout

ATLANTA — Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the 2 million vote mark during early voting, state officials said. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. As of day 16 in 2018, only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
GEORGIA STATE

