USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
WTVC
After minor admits to false report, Lafayette PD investigating second tampered candy claim
LAYFAYETTE, Ga. — (UPDATE: Tuesday) Lafayette Police say they are now investigating a second claim that a minor found Halloween candy with "a foreign item of a potentially dangerous nature" in it. This comes just hours after Lafayette Police provided an update on a claim that a child's Halloween...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge' after student injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
fox5atlanta.com
North Dakota attempted murder suspect with Ga. ties found dead
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe a man wanted on attempted murder charges in North Dakota was found dead over the weekend. Leonard Higdon was a suspect in an attempted murder investigation in the N.D. city of Williston. Officers said that brutal attack took place on Sept. 29. While deputies...
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
wrganews.com
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife
A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
14news.com
UPDATE: Document reveals names of Helfrich Golf Course plane crash passengers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash report obtained by 14 News revealed the names of two passengers on board a plane that crashed over the weekend. According to officials, the two adults on board were 43-year-old Nathan Butcher and 38-year old Nicola Butcher both of Georgia. The crash happened Sunday...
WTVCFOX
Record early voting winds down in Georgia; Tennessee early voting numbers down from 2018
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Georgians continue to hit record-breaking turnouts in early voting. And these numbers have been breaking records since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. According to the statewide election office,...
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Georgia in Wednesday’s drawing
ATLANTA — Two lucky winners in Georgia are waking up millionaires on Thursday. No one took home the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but two stores in Georgia sold tickets that matched all five numbers. Those tickets are worth $1 million. The numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Commissioners hit brakes on bridge renaming after being told it violated state law
Augusta commissioners faced opposition to the plan to rename the Jefferson Davis Memorial Bridge and remove the plaques so it's on hold to allow time to research state law
WXIA 11 Alive
1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
New data predicts 5 million voters for Georgia midterms
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is one week away from the crucial November midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Secretary of State said Georgia continues to break records with new data showing that Atlanta’s Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett have the highest turnouts in the state during early voting. Voting experts predict up to 5 […]
valdostatoday.com
DHS helps Georgians with heating bills
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
WALB 10
As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The peanut harvest is just about complete in South Georgia. WALB spoke to an expert in peanut farming on how the 2022 yield has been. “It looks good right now. We are finishing up. It’s been kind of a tough year for a majority of our growers. We’ve had some ups and downs this year,” UGA State Extension Peanut Agronomist, Dr. Scott Monfort said. “The yields are down, the grades are down a little bit, due to our quality. That grower can get paid off. But overall I’m, it’s a good average year, but it’s just not what we were expecting.”
WRDW-TV
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
Georgia's Most Dangerous Cities
Georgia has many cities and towns, and most are safe. However, some of the state's cities are dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
Infrastructure maximizes Georgia early voting turnout
ATLANTA — Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the 2 million vote mark during early voting, state officials said. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during early voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday. Georgia has had record turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. As of day 16 in 2018, only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
