Huntington Beach, CA

Suicide Silence remember late vocalist Mitch Lucker 10 years on

By Simon Young
 2 days ago

On November 1, 2012, Suicide Silence vocalist Mitch Lucker's life was cut tragically short after sustaining injuries following a motorcycle accident in Huntington Beach, California.

A decade on, his surviving bandmates took to social media to remember their friend.

The post reads: "It’s been 10 years. Today we want to celebrate Mitch. He was a bigger than life guy. A loving father, brother and husband. Thank you all for keeping Mitch and his legacy alive everyday by listening to the music that he left us. We miss you brother."

The band are currently working on their seventh studio album, which will be released through Century Media in 2023.

The full-length effort, titled Remember… You Must Die , will be produced by Taylor Young and marks the debut of new drummer Ernie Iniguez, who replaces Alex Lopez.

“Ernie recorded five songs the first day, which is mainly a set-up day normally,” guitarist Mark Heylum revealed on bandmate Chris Garza's podcast earlier this year. “It was insane. We knocked out all the easy songs on day one. Day two, the other six, that was a hard day. But we still got done two hours early.”

The band return to the UK later this month as part of the 20-date Never Say Die tour alongside co-headliners After The Burial, plus Currents, Spite, Invent Animate, Cabal and Boundaries.

They play the following dates:

Nov 05: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Nov 06: Dordrecht Bibelot, Holland
Nov 08: Bristol SWX
Nov 09: Birmingham The Mill
Nov 10: Glasgow Garage
Nov 11: Manchester Club Academy
Nov 12: London Electric Ballroom
Nov 13: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium
Nov 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Nov 16: Hannover Faust, Germany
Nov 17: Berlin SO36, Germany
Nov 18: Wroclaw Zaklete Rewiry, Poland
Nov 19: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany
Nov 20: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic
Nov 22: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 23: Verona Factory Club, Italy
Nov 24: Stuttgart LKA, Germany
Nov 25: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Nov 26: Munich Backstage, Germany
Nov 27: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

