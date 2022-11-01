Read full article on original website
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 9 picks...
Centre Daily
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet
The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.
Centre Daily
Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week
PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
Centre Daily
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Chase Goodbye, Baker’s New Deal, Practice Squad Move, and More
While Miami Dolphins players were excited to welcome new teammates Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. on Wednesday, there also was some sadness at moving forward without running back Chase Edmonds. Edmonds was part of the deal that landed Chubb and, although, he only was a member of the team...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 9: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom going into Week 9. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game. Thursday, Nov. 3. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) at Houston Texans...
Centre Daily
Ravens Players React to Losing WR Rashod Bateman for the Year
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman opted to have Lysfranc surgery on his foot and will miss the remainder of the season. Bateman has dealt with numerous injuries over his young career and has played a total of 18 games since being selected in the first round of the 2021 draft.
Centre Daily
Were the 49ers Smart to Trade Jeff Wilson Jr.?
They just acquired veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the 49ers for the low low price of a fifth-round pick. Now the Dolphins have two explosive, starting-caliber running backs in Wilson and Raheem Mostert, because the 49ers didn't want either one anymore. For the Dolphins, the trade makes perfect...
Centre Daily
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
Centre Daily
Michael Thomas Expected to Be Out for Season, Saints’ Allen Says
Coming off their most impressive victory of the season, the Saints will have to proceed toward the second half of their schedule without one of their big-name offensive playmakers. Wide receiver undefined will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a dislocated second toe, Saints coach Dennis Allen announced...
Centre Daily
Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports
The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job. Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings. Is it any surprise that the Colts receive...
Centre Daily
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET - Thursday Night Football Best Bets
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 9 features the Philadelphia Eagles against the Houston Texans. Despite the game being in Houston, the Eagles are expected to have little trouble running through the Texans. Get some action on this game by placing Thursday Night Football best bets with BetMGM bonus code MCBET.
Centre Daily
Saints to Place Michael Thomas on Injured Reserve
New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen announced the team would place starting wide receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve. Adam Schefter reports Thomas will miss the remainder of the season. John Hendrix reported that Allen said "complications with the doctors" and a dislocated toe "did not respond the way we...
Centre Daily
‘More Food on the Table’ For Lions After T.J. Hockenson Trade
The Detroit Lions moved on from starting tight end T.J. Hockenson, trading him to the division rival Minnesota Vikings. The move sends away Detroit’s leading receiver through six games and leaves the team without a key piece in the offense. However, the cupboard is not bare for Dan Campbell’s squad at the position, as Brock Wright and James Mitchell are expected to step in.
Centre Daily
Week 9 Trade Targets: Acquire Khalil Herbert, Sell Dalvin Cook
Even though the NFL trade deadline has passed, most fantasy leagues are still in the trading period. So there’s still time to improve your roster. Which players should you be looking to acquire? And which should you be looking to ship out? Before getting into that, let’s quickly revisit last week’s trade for and away targets.
Centre Daily
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Returns in Full
Bears right guard Teven Jenkins returned for a full practice on Thursday, alleviating potential fears over a back issue that ha limited at Wednesday's practice. Jenkins had 2021 back surgery and then played later that season. He missed time at the start of this year's training camp with an injury the Bears didn't reveal, but appears fine now.
NFL Week 9 Picks: Bucs Look To Save Season; Can Titans Pull Major Upset?
We’ve already mentioned this a few times this week, but the slate for Week 9 of the NFL season isn’t great at all. There are six teams on bye this week, and of the 13 games we have to watch, three of them include betting spreads of 12 points or more. Two of those three games are in primetime. Rough. But that’s what betting and fantasy football are for.
Centre Daily
Lane Kiffin Says Deion Sanders Would ‘Do Great’ As Auburn Coach
Since Auburn made the decision to fire coach Bryan Harsin after just 21 games with the program, several candidates’ names have been floated around the college football landscape in regard to who should become the Tigers’ next coach. Among the potential candidates include Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin, Liberty’s...
Centre Daily
Bills Trade For Alvin Kamara or Kareem Hunt? Here’s Why Not
With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, teams across the league are looking for ways to improve their rosters. Some teams are looking to unload veterans for draft capital, while rebuilding for the future. Meanwhile, other teams are looking for that last piece to go "all-in" for a Super Bowl this season.
Centre Daily
“Won’t Be Surprised If Tennessee Scores 50” vs UGA Anonymous Source tells ESPN
Georgia and Tennessee are in the middle of the college football microscope this week. With perhaps the biggest game of the 2022 season just days away, there are plenty of talking points and bulletin board material circling the internet. ESPN's Pete Thamel released his latest SEC Football Insider, filled with...
