Tuesday Night Forecast: Warm the next couple of days with rain/storms possible Friday

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and a little cooler. Low: 53. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: We should see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures by the afternoon. High: 78. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and trending a little warmer. Low: 61. High: 80. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with winds picking up and temperatures warming considerably by the afternoon. A line of storms will arriving bringing the chance of heavy rain and strong winds with a low tornado threat Most of the rain will move out by daybreak Saturday morning. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 64. High: 79. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with storms possible prior to daybreak. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 69. Winds: W 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 51. High: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 58. High: 76. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and trending a couple of degrees warmer. Low: 61. High: 78. Winds: S 10 MPH.

