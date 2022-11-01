ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football drops 'the fire' hype video for Week 10

Ohio State football is gearing up for a Week 10 matchup against Northwestern. While the Buckeyes will be heavily favored in that contest, Ohio State is entering the November stretch of the schedule while trying to remain unbeaten. “The fire” is the theme for the weekly hype video of the...
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Admits He Took Health For Granted

Ohio State expected cornerback Jordan Hancock to play a significant role in its defense, but he sat out the first six games of the season. Hancock confirmed, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, that he suffered a hamstring injury during preseason camp. The team exuded caution in bringing him back.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race

With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How long will Ohio State basketball be without Justice Sueing and Eugene Brown?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball wasn’t at full strength in its only public scrimmage leading up to its season opener on Monday. The Buckeyes beat Divison II Chaminade at home this past week, giving fans a sneak preview of the 2022-23 roster, but did so without the services of two of the few veterans it has. Eugene Brown has been in concussion protocol for the past week while Justice Sueing is nursing an ankle injury, though his absence was more precautionary given his injury history.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Simulated BCS Rankings

On Tuesday night, the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season were revealed. Tennessee took home the top spot thanks to an impressive start to the season. Ohio State came in at No. 2 with Georgia a close No. 3 according to the playoff committee. Those three teams...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Eleven Warriors

Northwestern Game Trailer Tells Us the Buckeyes' Journey is Only Just Beginning

There is an old saying about fire. "What fire does not destroy, it hardens." Irish poet Oscar Wilde wrote those words in his book, "The Picture of Dorian Gray," in the late 1800s. Over 100 years later, that saying applies to the 2022 iteration of The Ohio State University football team.
NBC4 Columbus

Construction progresses in Ohio State’s Carmenton innovation district

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Named for a song, Carmenton today rings with the sounds of power tools and the high-pitched beeps of construction trucks. The first of an expected many private enterprises has opened in Ohio State University’s west campus innovation district, and the first three school-owned buildings are taking shape toward completion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows

The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Badger Herald

Turnout trends illustrate young voters’ power to influence election outcomes

The 2022 midterm elections are pivotal in determining the political climate in Wisconsin and the nation. The outcome of the gubernatorial race will decide Wisconsin’s future direction, as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has acted as a last line of defense to many far-right bills constructed by the state legislature. On the federal level, Democrat Mandela Barnes is running against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in a race that has huge implications for control of the Senate.
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

Why Madison is one of the top cycling cities in the United States

You might have had to jump out of the way while walking to and from class in an effort to avoid getting run over by a sidewalk bicyclist, or maybe you live near the bike path and have noticed how many cyclists speed past you on their morning commute. Either way, Madison has a lot of bikes and there are too many to ignore.
MADISON, WI

