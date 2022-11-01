Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
‘Racist campaign tactics’: Adrian Garcia calls for investigation over anonymous mailers to Latino residents
HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner Adrian Garcia is calling for an investigation of what he says are racist campaign tactics after anonymous mailers were sent to people with Latino surnames. Garcia says the first reports came from constituents in the East End, but he has since heard...
iheart.com
Liberal Pct. 6 Constable Attacks Mattress Mac For Supporting Crime Victims
Harris County Pct. 6 Constable Silvia Trevino is supporting Lina Hidalgo & is a far-left hack so she is attacking Mattress Mac for giving a voice to crime victim. Of course she’s also playing the race card. Here’s what Trevino posted on social media:. April Aguirre, the aunt...
New Texas Election poll watchers: Enhanced protections concern some of possible voter intimidation
When casting your vote, you may notice poll watchers. But why are they there?
'They will not divide us': Harris County Democrats say racist election mailers sent to Latino voters
HOUSTON — As politics continue to heat up a week away from Election Day, Harris County Democrats say racist mailers are being sent to Latino voters to inappropriately influence the election. Latino voters in Harris County are receiving mail that's labeled "important election information." The envelopes contain bumper stickers...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Nov. 2, 2022: The battle over election monitors in Harris County
With under a week before Election Day, state and local Republicans are sending out monitors to oversee how votes are being handled in Democratic Harris County. And Harris County leaders, concerned about voter intimidation, have asked the U.S. Justice Department to intervene with federal observers to monitor the monitors. Here...
foodcontessa.com
True the Vote Founders Arrested for Voting Fraud Claims!
US Marshals led the leaders of a Texas group that pushed false election conspiracy theories out of a Houston courtroom and into a detention cell just after a federal judge ordered their arrest. True the Vote was founded by Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who are also the executive producers...
texasstandard.org
Harris County Latino voters rank economy, education and safety among their top priorities
Nearly one out of three Texans can claim Hispanic heritage, and while not all vote, those that do can sway elections. As a part of a Texas Newsroom statewide project, Houston Public Media spoke with Latino voters across Harris County about their concerns as the midterm elections approached. Hispanic residents...
KHOU
Texas governor candidates work to get out the vote in Houston, Harris County amid lower-than-expected voter turnout
We’re inching closer to 4 million votes cast in early voting in Texas, but for both governor candidates, they’re concerned about the lower-than-expected turnout. That turnout is why there’s an effort from both sides to get out the vote in Houston and Harris County. From knocking on...
KHOU
VERIFY: Harris County voters need 2 forever stamps for mail-in ballots
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With elections officially underway, the deadline for sending in your mail-in ballot looms closer and closer. To make sure it's received on time, you'll want to make sure you've got enough stamps. Our VERIFY team was asked, "Is it true Harris County voters will need...
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
Texas spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report
When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world's favorite foods.
This Texas city has one of the best Thanksgiving parades in the country: report
There are some key factors that make Thanksgiving one of the best holidays in the whole year, food, family, football, and naps, but it all has to start in the morning with some parades.
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
It's time to make sure you're packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you're reading this you're not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there's never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food.
mocomotive.com
Fire chief wants his agency to be paid for helping protect the Margaritaville Lake Resort
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The fire chief of a Montgomery County Emergency Service District wants his agency to be paid for providing required services to an area no longer in the district’s jurisdiction, property which includes the popular Margaritaville Lake Resort, after the agency was forced to de-annex to avoid double taxation for property owners.
Missing Texas Teacher Found 'Alive and Well' in New Orleans
Missing Texas teacher Michelle Reynolds was found safe in New Orleans.
theleadernews.com
New weapon detection technology includes part of area
Representatives from the Houston Police Department are hopeful that a controversial new technology might tamp down on violence in the area, but at least some residents are concerned it might cause more issues that it solves. Wyatt Martin, assistant police chief for Houston, spoke late last month at the North...
Wow! Old School Diner Inside This Mansion Located in The Woodlands, Texas
This might be the biggest home I have ever heard of, but inside you will find everything you could ever need. This gigantic mansion is located in The Woodlands, Texas just a little over 30 minutes away from the Houston area. Anyone who purchases this place will need to hire multiple people to keep the over 30,000 square foot home looking nice.
fox26houston.com
The Harris County budget- not what Judge Hidalgo had hoped for in the next fiscal year
Commissioners Cagle and Ramsey both boycotted Commissioners Court meetings to prevent a quorum and allow the Democratic majority to push through a new tax rate and a higher county budget. Judge Lina Hidalgo maintains the extra dollars are needed in order for the County to continue basic services.
hellowoodlands.com
Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 announces return of Sofia Ojeda, plus new daypart for anchor Lisa Hernandez
HOUSTON – We are excited to announce that former KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda will return to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti, and anchor Lisa Hernandez will be promoted to the Midday, Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. The move begins Monday, November 14, 2022.
