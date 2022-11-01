ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

True the Vote Founders Arrested for Voting Fraud Claims!

US Marshals led the leaders of a Texas group that pushed false election conspiracy theories out of a Houston courtroom and into a detention cell just after a federal judge ordered their arrest. True the Vote was founded by Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who are also the executive producers...
HOUSTON, TX
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest

ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Fire chief wants his agency to be paid for helping protect the Margaritaville Lake Resort

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The fire chief of a Montgomery County Emergency Service District wants his agency to be paid for providing required services to an area no longer in the district’s jurisdiction, property which includes the popular Margaritaville Lake Resort, after the agency was forced to de-annex to avoid double taxation for property owners.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
New weapon detection technology includes part of area

Representatives from the Houston Police Department are hopeful that a controversial new technology might tamp down on violence in the area, but at least some residents are concerned it might cause more issues that it solves. Wyatt Martin, assistant police chief for Houston, spoke late last month at the North...
HOUSTON, TX
Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
THE WOODLANDS, TX

