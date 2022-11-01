Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Die-hard fans dream big as playoff chances grow for the Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With Tennessee Football at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Vols are now projected to be one of the favorites to enter the playoffs and fight for a spot in the national championship game this year. It's been nearly a quarter of a...
United in marriage, divided in the stands: Couple cheers on opposing teams ahead of Tennessee vs. Georgia matchup
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Foster and Dottie Arnett reflect on 40 years together, they remember countless road trips between Knoxville and Athens and plenty of tailgates with friends and family. Although happily united in marriage, Foster and Dottie are divided in the stands. While Foster sports his orange and...
WBIR
Luke Bryan to be College GameDay celebrity guest picker for UT vs. Georgia game
ATHENS, Tenn. — The Vols will be in Athens, Georgia on Saturday as they look to defend their winning streak and kick-off at Sanford Stadium. College GameDay will be there for all the festivities. On Thursday, they announced that a native of Georgia will be joining them as the...
WBIR
Hendon Hooker, Jaylin Hyatt jerseys in high demand as they put up Heisman-worthy performances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are two specific jerseys Vol fans want to wear the most right now as they prepare to take on Georgia this weekend. Quarterback Hendon Hooker and Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt are a dynamic duo people can't stop talking about. The star players are not only making their mark on the field but in fans' hearts.
WBIR
The last time the Tennessee Vols were No. 1...
Head coach John Heupel was playing football for the Sooners. Some people working here at WBIR weren't even born yet!
Tennessee Smokies announce 2023 season schedule
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies announced their 2023 baseball schedule. They will open the season for a quick three-game series on April 6 against the Birmingham Barons, according to a release. The Smokies said the 2023 season will follow a six-game series format with games being played Tuesday...
Pellissippi State to begin competitive athletics in fall 2023 for first time
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Pellissippi State Community College students will soon be able to compete in sports on a collegiate level for the first time in the school's history after it announced it had been accepted into the National Junior College Athletic Association. The announcement is a big first...
WBIR
Pair of local girls' soccer standouts selected for High School All-American Game
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla — Local soccer standouts Brinley Murphy (Bearden) and Kayla Barr (Maryville) have been selected to play in the 2022 High School All-American Game in Panama City Beach, Fla. in December. Murphy, a South Carolina commit, led Bearden to its second-straight 3A state title behind an...
10Sports Blitz: Week 11 Players of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gibbs high school has swept the final player of the week awards as the Eagles prepare to head into the 4A playoffs on Friday!. Senior quarterback Bryson Palmer earned Offensive Player of the Week honors following an outstanding performance in Gibbs' playoff-clinching win against South-Doyle on Friday.
DA: Knoxville man sentenced for stealing thousands in sports cards, merchandise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was sentenced in federal court on Monday to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and other sports merchandise across state lines, according to the Eastern Kentucky District of the U.S. Attorney's Office. 38-year-old Jason Cates burglarized multiple sports...
WBIR
Mosaic honoring Jumbe the giraffe
Zoo Knoxville is sharing a touching tribute to one of its recently departed friends. The tribute is made up of memories from guests and Zoo Knoxville staff.
Wife finishes history professor's documentary years after his passing
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Walters State Community College premiered a documentary called "Shared Sacrifices" on Wednesday after the death of its creator, Dr. Marc McClure. McClure began working on the documentary in 2019, to remember those who liberated the south of France. "Marc was very well known for wanting to...
FBI warns Knoxville college students to be aware of sextortion after increase in attempts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The FBI in Knoxville is warning college students to be aware of an increase in sextortion attempts aimed at students, according to a tweet from the agency. The suspects, often posing as college-aged female students, target students through dating apps and social media. Suspects will convince...
National crime researcher analyzes gun violence in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A public discussion about gun violence happened Wednesday between Knoxville city leaders and a national violent crime expert Thomas Abt. He was there to provide a data-informed conversation concerning gun violence in Knoxville. This conversation was a follow-up to an earlier discussion this year. Abt reviewed...
KFD: No injuries reported after fire at Summit Towers apartment building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to a fire alarm and sprinkler system activation at Summit Towers Apartment Thursday afternoon. The apartment houses seniors and people with special needs. When they arrived, they said the sprinkler system was activated and the fire had been contained...
Union County Schools closed through Monday due to illness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Union County Schools will be closed through Monday due to various illnesses that are spreading. Ronnie Mincey, interim director of schools, said schools will be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday. Tuesday, which is Election Day, will also be a teacher in-service day. ►Latest School Closings. Mincey...
Forestry crews respond to 200-acre wildfire atop Rockwood Mountain, say it's not threatening structures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State forestry crews responded to a wildfire atop Rockwood Mountain Wednesday night. As of 8:30 a.m., forestry crews were monitoring the fire, saying it was not threatening any structures in the area. The Tennessee Division of Forestry said the fire is 200 acres and 25% contained.
McNabb Center says more veterans are stepping forward and asking for counseling post-service
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A mental health provider in Knoxville says it is seeing more need for mental health resources and counseling for veterans. Staff at the McNabb Center's military outpatient clinic said they are receiving more referrals from places like Veteran Affairs because they are overwhelmed with the number of people looking for help.
Monroe County authorities trying to identify skull found in woods on Halloween
Monroe County authorities are trying to identify bones found on Halloween in woods. According to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones, someone found a skull in a heavily wooded area. He was not more specific about the location. A further search by numerous agencies led to the discovery of what may...
WBIR
Leaders break ground on new solar farm in Blount County
It's the first of four solar production facilities in Tennessee. The plan is to bring more clean energy to communities.
Comments / 0