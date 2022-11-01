ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Tennessee Smokies announce 2023 season schedule

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies announced their 2023 baseball schedule. They will open the season for a quick three-game series on April 6 against the Birmingham Barons, according to a release. The Smokies said the 2023 season will follow a six-game series format with games being played Tuesday...
KODAK, TN
WBIR

10Sports Blitz: Week 11 Players of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gibbs high school has swept the final player of the week awards as the Eagles prepare to head into the 4A playoffs on Friday!. Senior quarterback Bryson Palmer earned Offensive Player of the Week honors following an outstanding performance in Gibbs' playoff-clinching win against South-Doyle on Friday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

National crime researcher analyzes gun violence in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A public discussion about gun violence happened Wednesday between Knoxville city leaders and a national violent crime expert Thomas Abt. He was there to provide a data-informed conversation concerning gun violence in Knoxville. This conversation was a follow-up to an earlier discussion this year. Abt reviewed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Union County Schools closed through Monday due to illness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Union County Schools will be closed through Monday due to various illnesses that are spreading. Ronnie Mincey, interim director of schools, said schools will be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday. Tuesday, which is Election Day, will also be a teacher in-service day. ►Latest School Closings. Mincey...
UNION COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy