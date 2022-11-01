Read full article on original website
Shineman Foundation Supports 2022 OCO’s Giving Thanks Celebration
The Shineman Foundation has lent its support to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving That Grows initiative by signing on as a Gold Level Sponsor for OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, the food and beverage pairing event will held Friday,...
Dusting Divas Supports OCO's 'Giving Thanks' Event Nov. 4th
Dusting Divas Professional Cleaning Service has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities “Giving Thanks.”. The event is a celebration of the work that OCO and its many programs do to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. “Giving Thanks” will be held Friday, November 4, from 6:00 to 9:0 pm, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.
Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner Returns To Hometown To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Oswego native, and Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC return to provide local care as a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner. Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC has 25 years of experience she will bring to the local community. She...
Fulton Savings Bank to be Silver-Level Sponsor for OCO's "Giving Thanks"
Fulton Savings Bank is supporting Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) efforts to address food insecurity in our communities as it has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration. Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration will feature signature...
Lucille L. Upcraft – November 1, 2022
Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of Scriba, Karen (Douglas) McIntyre of Oswego, Lori (Jeff)...
Hook Songwriter Series with Colin Aberdeen, Joe Driscoll, & Ryan Burdick Performing Nov. 11th
Oswego Music Hall has The Hook Songwriter Series, with John McConnell & Cam Caruso coordinating on Friday, November 11. Colin Aberdeen, Joe Driscoll, & Ryan Burdick will share the stage beginning at 7:30 PM; doors opening at 7:00 PM. 3 Songwriters. 1 Stage. 1 Love. Colin Aberdeen is a singer,...
Salvatore J. Bonanno – November 1, 2022
Salvatore J. Bonanno, 82; of Fulton, NY passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his wife and family Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after enduring a prolonged illness. Salvatore, known to his family and friends as Sam, was born in Fulton, NY to the late Joseph and Ida (Cutuli) Bonanno. He remained a lifelong resident of Fulton.
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening of 2022-23 Free Public Ice-Skating Season
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the operating hours for free open ice skating at the Cullinan Ice Rink at Kingsford Park School, opening for the season on Friday, November 11th. New this year the city will offer ice skate rentals for $2 per pair after purchasing several pairs of skates...
Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’
The City of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” said Mayor Michaels. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
Mayor Barlow Announces 2022 Tree Lighting Celebration and Fireworks
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the Annual Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, November 26th in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3:00pm. The city will return to a fully in-person event following the pandemic and will still be live streamed on the ‘Mayor...
VFW post commander is chosen as Fulton’s Veteran of the Year
FULTON — The Fulton Veterans Council has selected Marine Corps veteran and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 569 Commander Mike Miller as Fulton’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Miller served in Afghanistan between 2000 and 2004, and he has served as the post...
Central Square Set For 2 One-Act Student-Directed Plays Nov. 3-5
The stage is set and the actors are ready as the one-act festival at Central Square’s Paul V. Moore High School will hold three showings this week. On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. the Paul V. Moore Drama Club will be presenting a One Act Play Festival in the auditorium of the high school. Tickets are $5 per person (for school-aged and up) and are available at the door.
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?
One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
Oswego County Historical Society Presents Fall Fun Trivia Night Nov. 15th
The Oswego County Historical (OCHS) will present a Fall Fun Trivia Night on Tuesday November 15 at 7:00pm at GS Steamers Bar & Grill, 70 E. First St. in Oswego. Donation for trivia play is $10.00 per person and tickets will be available at the door on the night of the event or in advance by pickup or delivery by calling the museum at 315-343-1342.
10th Mountain Div. Band Returns For Fulton Veterans Day Concert
Once again, members of the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Div. Band, stationed at Ft. Drum, will be joining the Fulton Community Band for a free Veterans Day concert, 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, in the G. Ray Bodley High School auditorium. “We are absolutely thrilled to be sponsoring this...
Local Urologists taking part in No Shave November
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – No Shave November, an annual month-long tradition in an effort to raise awareness and funding for men’s health. In this case, for prostate cancer. One in eight men are diagnosed during their lifetime with it. Making it the most common form of cancer in men.
"200,000 to 400,000 people:" Neighbors, real estate prepare for Micron population boom
Clay, N.Y. — During the NY-22 Congressional Debate, both nominees, Brandon Williams (R) and Francis Conole (D) had plenty of disagreements. The one thing they did agree on was how Micron will impact neighborhoods surrounding the town of Clay and education. The microchip manufacturer is years away from being...
This Upstate New York Classic Christmas Event Is Celebrating It’s 34th Anniversary
Are you ready for the holiday season yet? Upstate New York is ready to celebrate with one event that has been going strong for over 30 years. Rome New York's unofficial kickoff to the holiday season is the Rome Art and Community Center’s 34th annual Holiday House. For those that don't know, the Holiday House has all sorts of merchandise and crafts from over 35 artisans and local small businesses. The event is branded as "a great place to purchase gifts for family and friends for the holiday season."
