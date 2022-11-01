ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

‘Do not hit that [expletive] kid,’ Family accuses Henderson police of killing 12-year-old in standoff after double murder

8newsnow.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man

Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for suspect in 2 armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are looking for any information regarding a suspect who allegedly robbed two Las Vegas businesses on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to a release from Metro, the suspect entered the businesses, pulling a gun on the workers there and demanding money from them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Investigation into unreported shooting at North Las Vegas state senator’s home stalls, police say

Https://www.8newsnow.com/investigators/investigation-into-prior-unreported-shooting-at-north-las-vegas-state-senators-home-stalls-police-say/. Investigation into unreported shooting at North Las …. https://www.8newsnow.com/investigators/investigation-into-prior-unreported-shooting-at-north-las-vegas-state-senators-home-stalls-police-say/. Glittering Lights opens Nov. 10. PRB rides into Las Vegas for series championship. PRB rides into Las Vegas for series championship. Mariachi brunch every Sunday at Hussongs. Mariachi brunch every Sunday at Hussongs. Prosecutors to seek death penalty against 19-year-old...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County School police arrest man drinking vodka while driving

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) is sharing a recent encounter with a drunk driver who was said to be drinking behind the wheel. In a Facebook post, CCSDPD said that Traffic Officers working a school-related event Tuesday night observed a vehicle traveling...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas pet store owners ask for public’s help locating stolen puppies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Multiple puppies were stolen from two pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Altogether, seven puppies are missing between Sahara Pets near Sahara and Durango, and Puppy World near Durango and Warm Springs. Police released five photos that show the two people inside the shops, a vehicle, and a person sitting on a bench Monday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy