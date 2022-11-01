‘Do not hit that [expletive] kid,’ Family accuses Henderson police of killing 12-year-old in standoff after double murder

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Related
Las Vegas man shoots, kills victim who was threatening mother: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing a man in August allegedly did it because the man had been threatening his mother, police said. Deangelo Gray, 32, is facing a murder charge in the death of Dwayne Thomas. On Aug. 28 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports […]
Fox5 KVVU
Family accuses Henderson police of killing 12-year-old boy during hostage situation
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man
Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
Las Vegas woman accused of head-on DUI crash on Halloween with 4 kids in car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman facing suspicion of DUI charges was allegedly impaired on Halloween night when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck with four children sitting in the backseat, police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas investigative reporter’s murder caught on camera, shown to grand jury
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The murder of Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German was caught on camera. FOX5 obtained the shocking video through a public records request for the evidence presented to a grand jury. German, of the Las Vegas Review Journal, was killed outside his home in September....
Jury trial for ex-Clark County official accused of killing Las Vegas journalist is set for April
A judge set a trial date for former Public Administrator Robert Telles who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German over the Labor Day weekend.
Las Vegas police: Man involved in ‘several’ domestic violence incidents stabbed, tried to fight stepson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man previously accused of domestic violence is now accused of trying to fight his stepson and stabbing him after it was revealed the man had hit his mother, according to an arrest report. Kory Graham, 45, is facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping. On […]
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police looking for gold SUV with ‘heavy windshield damage’ involved in hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon. According to a news release, the incident happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of southbound Boulder Highway and Gibson Road. Police say the vehicle was...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for suspect in 2 armed robberies
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are looking for any information regarding a suspect who allegedly robbed two Las Vegas businesses on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to a release from Metro, the suspect entered the businesses, pulling a gun on the workers there and demanding money from them.
8newsnow.com
Investigation into unreported shooting at North Las Vegas state senator’s home stalls, police say
Https://www.8newsnow.com/investigators/investigation-into-prior-unreported-shooting-at-north-las-vegas-state-senators-home-stalls-police-say/. Investigation into unreported shooting at North Las …. https://www.8newsnow.com/investigators/investigation-into-prior-unreported-shooting-at-north-las-vegas-state-senators-home-stalls-police-say/. Glittering Lights opens Nov. 10. PRB rides into Las Vegas for series championship. PRB rides into Las Vegas for series championship. Mariachi brunch every Sunday at Hussongs. Mariachi brunch every Sunday at Hussongs. Prosecutors to seek death penalty against 19-year-old...
Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police release photos
Multiple puppies were stolen from some pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
‘I killed her,’ Woman accused of killing mother in Las Vegas calmly describes murder in 911 call
A woman accused of killing her mother after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested calmly told a dispatcher she murdered her mom before hanging up, audio the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday revealed.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores. According to police, the incidents occurred “in the very early morning hours” on Oct. 24 and then again on...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say 21-year-old man accused of shooting into car, killing victim
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 21-year-old suspect is accused of shooting into a car and killing a man in October. According to a news release, the incident occurred at approximately 5:52 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the 1200 block of Christy Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue.
news3lv.com
Clark County School police arrest man drinking vodka while driving
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) is sharing a recent encounter with a drunk driver who was said to be drinking behind the wheel. In a Facebook post, CCSDPD said that Traffic Officers working a school-related event Tuesday night observed a vehicle traveling...
Convicted abuser shot at, tried to kill woman who was breaking up with him, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man with previous domestic violence convictions allegedly attacked a woman he was dating shortly after getting out of prison on a domestic battery charge against her, according to documents. Grant Brown, 31, is facing charges of battery domestic violence, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, […]
Las Vegas man likely high on meth sped through red light before crash that killed young woman, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A Las Vegas man who police said was likely on meth allegedly sped through a red light before causing a crash that killed a young woman last week, according to an arrest report.
Las Vegas FBI busts stolen catalytic converter operation, investigators say
Two Las Vegas men are accused of buying and selling stolen catalytic converters, netting them big bucks, according to the FBI.
Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver at large, Henderson police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash in Henderson. An older model gold SUV with no plate, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban, was traveling southbound on Boulder highway near Gibson Road around 1 p.m. before hitting a pedestrian and driving away, Henderson police said. The […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas pet store owners ask for public’s help locating stolen puppies
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Multiple puppies were stolen from two pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Altogether, seven puppies are missing between Sahara Pets near Sahara and Durango, and Puppy World near Durango and Warm Springs. Police released five photos that show the two people inside the shops, a vehicle, and a person sitting on a bench Monday night.
Comments / 1