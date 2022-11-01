Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Related
golobos.com
Lobos Travel to Face UNLV Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos close out the week on the road at MW-leader UNLV for a Saturday afternoon match set for 1 p.m. PT/ 2 p.m. MT. The match will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats available. UNM last played on Tuesday at Air Force,...
golobos.com
Lobos Fall to Lumberjacks
Albuquerque, N.M. – The Lobos’ swimming and diving team fell to Northern Arizona on Friday by a score of 172-120. New Mexico trailed from the get-go and was never able to recover. The Lumberjacks won each of the first three events of the meet and took a commanding lead that they never surrendered.
golobos.com
Lobos Go 7-for-7 on Day One of UTEP Invitational
EL PASO, Texas — No Katherine Jhang and Leonie Hoppe? No problem on Day One of the UTEP Invitational as the New Mexico Lobo women’s tennis team, minus their two ITA Round of 16 qualifiers went a perfect 7-0 on the opening day. The Lobos will continue action in El Paso tomorrow, with both Hoppe and Jhang joining the squad.
golobos.com
Game Day Info: New Mexico at Utah State
(770 KKOB-AM flagship in Albuquerque) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos travel to take on the Utah State Aggies in Logan, Utah in a key Mountain West matchup for both teams. The game will officially kickoff at 1:32 pm Mountain Time, and the game can be heard on the Lobo Radio Network, flagshipped at 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB in Albuquerque.
golobos.com
Lobo Talk Tonight from 7-8 pm at Salt Yard East
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 10th dition of Lobo Talk with Danny Gonzales will take place tonight, Thursday, November 3 from 7-8 pm live from our new home at Salt Yard East in Albuquerque off Osuna. The show will once again be broadcast throughout the state on 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB.
golobos.com
Spartans advance past Lobos in PK shootout
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Despite a dominant, one-sided performance on Wednesday night through 110 minutes at the UNM Soccer Complex, the New Mexico women’s soccer team was edged in a penalty kick shootout by San Jose State University after a 0-0 double-overtime draw in the Mountain West Championship semifinals.
rrobserver.com
Rams tame Tigers, advance into quarterfinals at Centennial
Sixth-seeded Rio Rancho was 3-for-3 in the red zone Friday evening in its 21-7 victory over No. 11 Alamogordo, but the biggest play of the night was made by the Rams defense, and just outside the red zone. . Right after quarterback Noah Nelson came up short on a fourth-and-1...
CBS Sports
Utah State vs. New Mexico: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The New Mexico Lobos haven't won a matchup against the Utah State Aggies since Nov. 12 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought next Saturday. New Mexico's week off comes to an end as they meet up with Utah State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
rrobserver.com
Chavez: RR golf course’s best days lie ahead (includes video)
Its glory days behind, reviving a dead golf course in Rio Rancho will be a big challenge for Albuquerque entrepreneur Steven Chavez. It’s been dormant and unused for a long time. But Chavez has plenty of enthusiasm and loads of ideas. He just needs to see which ones will work.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
imbibemagazine.com
Where to Drink in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Many locals praise Albuquerque as a craft beer mecca, and rightly so. But Cutbow Coffee owner Paul Gallegos’ love for the city’s wines and burgeoning coffee community suggests that the Land of Enchantment may have more to offer than IPAs. A longtime roaster for Peet’s, Gallegos returned from the Bay Area to his hometown of Albuquerque in 2016 and two years later opened Cutbow Coffee, which has since become a mainstay for third-wave coffee lovers. The city’s long-evolving beer scene is still going strong, confirms Gallegos. “There’s always new breweries around town. It might seem like it’ll get oversaturated at some point, but I don’t think we’re there yet. So it’s pretty exciting to see and be a part of.”
KRQE News 13
Newest burger joint ‘Wowza Burger’ in Albuquerque
This new spot is taking burgers to the next level. Wowza Burger is the newest culinary spot here in Albuquerque. They are serving up pizza, salads, and more. Wowza started as a pop-up burger stand in the San Francisco Bay Area, wife of Chef Chacon said Wowza….That burger was amazing! And the restaurant was born. Chef Chacon has brought together California and New Mexico for these burgers. You can try out the ‘Double Double’ which is a skyscraper of a burger.
earnthenecklace.com
Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
KOAT 7
Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
Marguerite Salazar, former Colorado insurance commissioner and federal health official, dies
Marguerite Salazar, who served four years as Colorado's insurance commissioner, died in Santa Fe on Nov. 1. Salazar died at a Santa Fe hospice, surrounded by her family, according to the Alamosa Citizen. She was 69. Salazar was born Juanita Marguerite Lara in La Jara, in the San Luis Valley....
pommietravels.com
Weekend in Santa Fe Itinerary: 3 Days in Santa Fe!
Heads up: some of the links on this site are affiliate links. If you click and make a booking or purchase, I’ll make a commission (at no extra cost to you). I partner with companies I personally use and the $$ goes towards creating more awesome, free travel content.
KOAT 7
New retail development coming to Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Developers are breaking ground on a new retail development in Rio Rancho. 'The Block' is a new development that will be located on the northwest side of the Plaza at Enchanted Hills shopping center in Rio Rancho. The Block will have a mix of retail...
santafe.com
Heating It Up | Atrisco Café and Bar
Graduating from high school in Santa Fe, George Gundrey couldn’t get out of the then-sleepy town fast enough. After years, though, in California’s Bay Area, he was just as excited to return to Santa Fe, with his wife and daughter to accompany him. (They have two girls today.) His initial work was as manager of the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market. Over the two years in that job, he became friends with many of northern New Mexico’s finest food purveyors. When a restaurant space, operated for years by his aunt as Diego’s, became available in DeVargas Center, he jumped at the chance to create the Atrisco Café and Bar. He became a customer, in a big way, of the market farmers he had worked with previously.
lascruces.com
Celebrate the Season in New Mexico Christmas Towns
Get into the holiday spirit by visiting one of the area’s “Christmas Towns” for a weekend. Several communities throughout New Mexico offer unique experiences during the holiday season with classic winter activities, elaborate light displays, and small-town charm. Here are a few places to check out. Mesilla.
New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas
The business will be pairing up with another company in an entirely different part of the world.
Comments / 0