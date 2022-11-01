Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
Wild Water and Wheels permanently closesMyrtleBeachSC NewsSurfside Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Related
myhorrynews.com
Jeff David Edwards loved spending time with his family and friends
A memorial service for Jeff David Edwards, 64, will be held Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. in Calvary Baptist Church on Bakers Chapel Road with the Rev. Ben Cook and the Rev. Freddy Martin officiating. Mr. Edwards, son of the late Jeff and Verma Edwards, passed away at Conway Manor...
myhorrynews.com
Christmas Regatta slated for Nov. 25
The 38th Annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m., beginning at the Little River Inlet. Spectators have several viewing spots up and down the Intracoastal Waterway as a parade of boats decking out with Christmas decorations travel up the waterway, ending at Dock Holiday’s Marina around 7 p.m.
myhorrynews.com
Kaminski House Museum celebration ushers in holiday season
Mark your calendars for Holiday Magic at the Kaminski House Museum in historic Georgetown. The celebration includes a Holiday Market, concerts, a wreath auction, a ride on the Holiday Trolley, and the annual “Light Up the Lawn” event. This year, the staff and board of the Friends of...
myhorrynews.com
Here’s how Dennis Todd lost his life over a bag of grits
In the closing days of the Civil War, Confederate veteran Pvt. Dennis Todd limped back to Horry County after fighting valiantly for a lost cause. He had been doing duty along the eastern coast of North Carolina and South Carolina. Little did he know that a firing squad awaited him...
myhorrynews.com
Crawford, Carson to face off for District 68 seat
Republican Incumbent Heather Ammons Crawford is facing Democrat Ernest Carson for the South Carolina House District 68 seat. The district encompasses the greater Socastee area of Horry County. “I think that District 68 could lead Horry County and that it could lead the state of South Carolina,” Carson said. “I...
myhorrynews.com
Mythical and Medieval Fest features princesses and knights
Those attending this year’s Mythical and Medieval Fest in Myrtle Beach will enjoy a Renaissance-themed event that also supports a good cause. The festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at RH Acres, located at 3833 Socastee Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
myhorrynews.com
Lakewood Campground sponsoring Fall Craft Fair
Vendors are coming, not just from North and South Carolina, but from Georgia and New York to the third annual Lakewood Campground Fall Craft Fair. The dates are Nov. 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and the place is 5901 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
myhorrynews.com
NMB Light Show opens Nov. 21
North Myrtle Beach’s Great Christmas Light Show is now a tradition for many families. The drive-through light show will be open at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex at 150 Citizens Circle in North Myrtle Beach from Nov. 21 through Dec. 30 (the show is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m.
myhorrynews.com
September 2022 Student of the Month
Loris High School student Jackson Huff is the September Carolina Cool Student of the Month. Huff, a sophomore at Loris High, is a well-rounded student whose favorite subject is history and plays quarterback on the football team. He has most enjoyed the modern and world history classes he took during...
myhorrynews.com
Dickens Christmas Show returns to Convention Center for 41st year
The Dickens Christmas Show returns Nov. 10-13 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for the 41st year. Hundreds of vendors will sell their wares, entertainers will walk the floor in period costume, and everything from Punch & Judy shows to the much-loved teas and the Festival of Trees will be part of the fun.
myhorrynews.com
Schuessler and Preaux vying for District 61 seat
Republican Carla Schuessler and Democrat Ashlyn Preaux are vying for the South Carolina House District 61 seat. This district was created during the 2020 U.S. Census due to the surging growth in Horry County. Parts of Myrtle Beach and Conway along U.S. 501 are included in the district. “I’m feeling...
myhorrynews.com
2 newcomers vying for S.C. House 106 seat
Democrat Ryan Thompson and Republican Val Guest have different priorities topping their agendas if they are successful next Tuesday in the state House 106 race. The House 106 district encompasses the southern end of Horry County from the Springmaid Pier to the Georgetown County line along U.S. 17 Business and U.S. 17 Bypass.
myhorrynews.com
Family owned cannabis dispensary now open in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach locals and visitors can now find cannabis products as CANNABETTER.FARM has opened a second location in Horry County. The CANNABETTER.FARM store, which is owned by Myrtle Beach area native Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., a combat veteran also born in the area, opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and is located at the Gator Hole Plaza near the WalMart and Home Depot, according to a release.
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach heading back to 4A state volleyball finals
North Myrtle Beach's volleyball team is returning to a familiar place. The Chiefs defeated Lucy Beckham 3-1 at home Tuesday to claim the 4A lower state title and advance to the state finals Saturday afternoon against Aiken High at Dreher High School in Columbia. “This one gave me a few...
myhorrynews.com
Surfside Beach Family Festival features crafts, music and food
Hurricane Ian pushed the Surfside Beach Family Festival forward a month, from the usual first Saturday in October to Saturday, Nov. 5. The place to be is Surfside Drive between Hollywood Drive and Dogwood Drive between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Surfside Beach PIO and event supervisor Robert Blomquist...
myhorrynews.com
Winter Wonderland returns to Myrtle Beach Nov. 17
After drawing more than 20,000 people during its inaugural season, Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland returns this month with an even grander presence for its second year. From Nov. 17 through Dec. 23, the festival will take place along the boardwalk, allowing guests to enjoy the holiday season with the ocean in the background.
myhorrynews.com
Nearly $500K grant will add cameras, street lighting in Atlantic Beach
One of Atlantic Beach's busiest streets will soon be adorned with solar powered lighting, WiFi and other modern technologies thanks to a nearly $500,000 grant from Horry County. The $488,840 grant was made possible under the America Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The historic town's grant will cover the installation...
myhorrynews.com
Runoff error puts integrity of elections in question
The integrity of elections in Horry County came into question recently when nearly 1,400 ballots intended for Democrats were mailed to Republican voters. Paired with allegations of voting impropriety in the 2020 General Election, it’s little wonder that some people have become cynical about the election process. The June...
myhorrynews.com
As is becoming the norm, a lot rides on CCU's rivalry game against App State tonight
In Coastal Carolina’s six seasons in the Sun Belt Conference, one team has clearly emerged as the Chanticleers’ primary rival. As is becoming the norm when CCU and Appalachian State meet, first place in the conference’s East Division is on the line tonight at Brooks Stadium in a game that will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN.
myhorrynews.com
Horry County Schools principal, special education teacher arrested
Ocean Bay Elementary School principal and a special education teacher were arrested in connection to unlawful conduct of a child Wednesday, authorities said. Principal Rebecca Schroyer, 47, and special education teacher Grace McColgan, 60, were arrested around 8:30 a.m. by Horry County police. Online court records show McColgan is charged...
Comments / 0