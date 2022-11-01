Read full article on original website
Ronnie Flynn & Dylan Hales Introduce Loosie’s, On The Town With Mytheresa x Oscar De La Renta, My Policeman Screening, And More!
Aussie expats Ronnie Flynn and Dylan Hales, the duo behind The Flower Shop, cut the ribbon on their first nightclub venture last night, with the opening of Loosie’s. Situated underneath the Moxy Lower East Side, the ’80s-inspired, discoball ceiling-laden club nods to the history of the neighborhood’s hidden ‘backhouses’ which were popular amongst artists—you really never know what kinda fun is going on just out of sight in New York. Among those in attendance to join Flynn and Hales for the grand opening were Tao Group’s Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss, Justin Theroux, Henrik Lundqvist, Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Evan Mock, Alexandra Richards, Mazdack Rassi, Richie Akiva, Emilio Vitolo, Nur Khan, Maddi Jean Waterhouse, Nate Brown, Michael Avedon, Cecile Winkler, Nick Cohen, Jayma Cardosa, Teddy Wasserman, Jackie Astier, and DJ Rhett Bixler, who keeping the crowd going ’til late.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Head To NYC For Star-studded Screening & After Party
The A list cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were in town on Tuesday evening as The Cinema Society & Origin hosted a VIP screening of the hotly-anticipated new Marvel flick. Afterwards, the film’s director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta went across town and all the way up to take it all in for the after party at Peak Restaurant—101 stories high at Edge Hudson Yards.
Taylor Russell Is The New Face Of Loewe, Campaigns, Campaigns, Campaigns, Plus! Is Sienna Miller Launching Skincare?!
She opened the Spring Summer ’23 runway show and has been wearing Loewe on numerous occasions, and now rising star Taylor Russell has officially joined the house in the capacity of global ambassador. As part of her new gig, the actress will feature in Loewe’s upcoming Spring Summer ’23 precollection campaign. Jonathan Anderson explained that he first met the Canada-native through Luca Guadagnino, the director of her most recent project Bones and All. (Anderson is joining the team for Guadagnino’s forthcoming tennis flick, Challengers, as the production’s costume designer.) Of Russell, he said: “I’ve never been so inspired by someone—it was the start of a very special friendship. I’m so proud that she agreed to open the SS23 show, and excited to have her join the Loewe family.” Here’s to the start of something beautiful!
Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions, Alice Delahunt Launches Digital Fashion Platform SYKY, Vogue’s New Pod, And More!
This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week. 1. Robert Liptak is now creative director at RtA. 2. Stefan Doyno is now senior director, video at Fairchild Media Group. 3. Mikaela Hong is now senior account executive, beauty at ABMC. 4. Jazzmin Hylton...
“A Rush Of Exhilaration”: Michaela Coel Reveals Pride As A Woman Of Colour To Be Joining ‘Black Panther’ Cast For Highly Anticipated Sequel
Michaela Coel revealed her pride to be joining the cast of Wakanda Forever, as she took her place on the red carpet in London for the film’s European premiere. Coel, who previously became the first Black woman to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series for her work on I May Destroy You, told the BBC: “The feeling it gives me, as a woman of colour, to see my story reflected back still gives me a rush of exhilaration to be seen. “This cast give me a lot of confidence, I feel proud to be among them.” Coel...
Nicola Formichetti’s Surprising New Role, Donna Karan’s Latest Project, Moose Knuckles x Eckhaus Latta, Plus! Model Baby News…
Nicola Formichetti is now Claire’s creative director in residence. In a move we can say we definitely didn’t see coming, Nicola Formichetti is stepping into the role of creative director in residence at Claire’s. The legendary stylist, artistic director, and fashion collaborator will inject his innate sense of cool into the teen-favorite brand, and multiple projects already in the works. First up: C.Studio Series is a new content franchise which will see five videos rolled out from November 14 through the end of the year with fashion industry experts sharing tips and trend insights. Claire’s will also partner with V Magazine on it’s first-ever issue, created specifically for its young audience, with op-eds by Jaden Smith, Maddie Ziegler, Dixie D’Amelio, and more. And, Claire’s will open a Paris store with a futuristic feel, conceptualized by Formichetti. The mall brand of your youth could never!
THE BEST CELEBRITY FRONT ROW OUTFITS FROM NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SPRING 2023
New York Fashion Week has finally wrapped up, and it was perhaps its most buzzworthy showcase in years, with elaborate stages, coveted collections and decked-out front rows. The spring 2023 shows are well underway, and for the next week, the fashion crowd will be moving around Paris, France to take in the latest designer collections. Dotting the front rows are some of your favorite stars, who are taking notes of looks to wear for their next big movie premiere or stage performance. Unsurprisingly, what these stars sport in their VIP seats is often just as fashionable as what’s being shown on the catwalk—there’s paparazzi around, after all. This season, celebrities came out in full force, both on and off the runway.
Editor’s Pick: LØCI Vegan Luxury Sneakers
What: Sleek. Sustainable. Sneakers! If you start to keep your eyes peeled around city streets, we bet you’re noticing a certain distinctive logo popping up time and time again when it comes to footwear. Meet new brand to know, LØCI; a pioneering, better-for-the-planet company that even Leonardo DiCaprio has bet big on.
