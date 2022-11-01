ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

The Independent

Former US soccer star Hope Solo’s DWI arrest with twin toddlers in backseat captured on bodycam video

Newly-released bodycam footage has captured the moment former US soccer star Hope Solo was arrested for drink driving after officers found her passed out in her car with her twin toddlers in the back seat.Solo, the one-time World Cup winner and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested back on 31 March 2022 in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.Officers had been called to a report of a woman asleep at the wheel of her car for more than an hour with the engine running and two small children in the back.The footage, captured by the bodyworn camera...
Oxygen

Kansas City Chiefs' Ex-Assistant Coach Gets 3 Years For DWI That Left 5-Year-Old In Coma

Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, was sentenced to three years for the DWI that permanently injured 5-year-old Ariel Reid. Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been sentenced to three years behind bars for a 2021 drunk driving crash that left a 5-year-old girl in a coma — despite objections from the victim’s family.
