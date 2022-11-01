ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

First College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Of 2022 Revealed

The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings of the 2022 season, which were announced during ESPN 's live broadcast Tuesday (November 1).

The College Football Playoff top-4 seeds also included No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson.

Tennessee -- which has five wins against ranked opponents, the most of any team in the FBS -- tops the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time, with the format having launched in 2014.

The Vols will take on No. 3 Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Week 10, which will likely decide both the top spot in the college football rankings and the SEC East Division winner should both teams win their remaining regular-season games.

  1. Tennessee (SEC)- 8-0
  2. Ohio State (Big Ten)- 8-0
  3. Georgia (SEC)- 8-0
  4. Clemson (ACC)- 8-0
  5. Michigan (Big Ten)- 8-0
  6. Alabama (SEC)- 7-1
  7. TCU (Big 12)- 8-0
  8. Oregon (Pac-12)- 7-1
  9. USC (Pac-12)- 7-1
  10. LSU (SEC)- 6-2
  11. Ole Miss (SEC)- 8-1
  12. UCLA (Pac-12)- 7-1
  13. Kansas State (Big 12)- 6-2
  14. Utah (Pac-12)- 6-2
  15. Penn State (Big Ten)- 6-2
  16. Illinois (Big Ten)- 7-1
  17. North Carolina (ACC)- 7-1
  18. Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 6-2
  19. Tulane (AAC)- 7-1
  20. Syracuse (ACC)- 6-2
  21. Wake Forest (ACC)- 6-2
  22. NC State (ACC)- 6-2
  23. Oregon State (Pac-12)- 6-2
  24. Texas (Big 12)- 6-4
  25. UCF (AAC)- 6-2

