Savannah, GA

WJCL

After 10 years, Rock 'n' Roll Marathon not taking place in Savannah this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Rock N' Roll Marathon would typically be taking place in Savannah this weekend, but this year's event was cancelled back in April. The city cancelled the race after some residents complained the event made it too difficult to get around. Some store owners also expressed concern the race route gave people the impression their businesses were closed.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro’s beloved K9 Rio passes away

K9 Rio, beloved and retired member of the Statesboro Police Department, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Rio retired from service earlier this year and had been in declining health in recent weeks. He was 10 years old. In an obituary dedicated to his former K9 partner, SPD...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior League of Savannah was making thrifting cool before it became a trend with their annual sale bringing together one of the biggest collections of gently used, affordable items. The 74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale is Saturday in a new location. Elizabeth Summerell, the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tybee Music Fest to have a crowd of over 700

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With just under two weeks left, the 1st Annual Tybee Post Theater Music Fest, scheduled for Nov. 12, has already sold out with 750 tickets sold.   “We’re really good at doing concerts,” said Tybee Post Theater Executive Director Evan Goetz.  “So, we thought, how can we expand what we do beyond […]
SAVANNAH, GA
weddingsparrow.com

6 charming southern wedding venues you need to see

There's nothing quite like southern hospitality and that welcoming charm is taken to another level when it comes to hosting a wedding. There are countless stunning wedding venues in the southern states, from characterful waterfront properties in the coastal lowlands to modern metropolis hotels with sophisticated style, all offering that reliable warmth and next level service.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Fire on Seiler Avenue displaces 3 Tuesday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Three people have been displaced following a fire that happened on Seiler Ave. near Reynolds St. No injuries were reported during the blaze. The homeowners told WSAV News 3 that the fire started in the attic. The American Red Cross is helping the three people who were displaced.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New public bus system coming to Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Statesboro who need transportation are just a few weeks from a public bus system hitting the streets. The distance from one side of Statesboro to the other might feel like the distance to the moon and back if you don’t have a car. A new public transit system could soon give some riders a way to parts of town they couldn’t access before.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty Co. teacher wins $5k from Staples Thank A Teacher contest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville teacher was selected as the winner of this years Staples Thank A Teacher contest. Nakisia Sims organized a Gala for students with special needs from 3 different high schools in the area. She worked with staff, teachers, over 10 restaurants and businesses to make the Gala happen.
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Making roasted sweet potatoes with Sisters of the New South

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sisters of the New South joined Afternoon Break to make roasted sweet potatoes. Dice peeled sweet potatoes onion and red peppers and place in a bowl. Add olive oil honey cinnamon and black ginger and mix well. Place on a sheet pan and bake for 30...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Power outage in downtown Hinesville Friday night

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Some in Hinesville are without power late Friday night.  A car drove into a power pole on South Main and Ryan Avenue, taking the power lines down. WSAV is being told that the outage has affected several businesses and traffic lights in the area.  There is no word yet on when the […]
HINESVILLE, GA

