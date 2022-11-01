Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ReTails Thrift Shop celebrates 11th anniversary with great sale this weekend
ReTails Thrift Shop will be celebrating their 11th Anniversary on Saturday, November 5, from 10am-3pm. The anniversary sale will include $5 Fill-A-Bag of clothes, 4 for $1 books and records, blind pick for a percentage off, 50% off all artwork, $1 shoes, as well as all green or white stickered items half off.
WJCL
After 10 years, Rock 'n' Roll Marathon not taking place in Savannah this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Rock N' Roll Marathon would typically be taking place in Savannah this weekend, but this year's event was cancelled back in April. The city cancelled the race after some residents complained the event made it too difficult to get around. Some store owners also expressed concern the race route gave people the impression their businesses were closed.
Statesboro’s beloved K9 Rio passes away
K9 Rio, beloved and retired member of the Statesboro Police Department, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Rio retired from service earlier this year and had been in declining health in recent weeks. He was 10 years old. In an obituary dedicated to his former K9 partner, SPD...
WJCL
LIST: Food, donation drives happening this Thanksgiving season in and around Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — With Thanksgiving coming soon, organizations across the Savannah area are putting together food drives to help those in need. Below are a list of drives in our area. Want to add yours? Email us at news@wjcl.com. WJCL 22 Turkey Drive: Nov. 10, Pooler Piggly Wiggly, I-80...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah breaks ground on huge project to help homeless community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah broke ground Thursday morning on what Mayor Van Johnson says is the largest investment the city has ever made to help the homeless community. It’s called the Dundee Project with a $6.5 million price tag. In less than a year, the...
wtoc.com
74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior League of Savannah was making thrifting cool before it became a trend with their annual sale bringing together one of the biggest collections of gently used, affordable items. The 74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale is Saturday in a new location. Elizabeth Summerell, the...
Tybee Music Fest to have a crowd of over 700
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With just under two weeks left, the 1st Annual Tybee Post Theater Music Fest, scheduled for Nov. 12, has already sold out with 750 tickets sold. “We’re really good at doing concerts,” said Tybee Post Theater Executive Director Evan Goetz. “So, we thought, how can we expand what we do beyond […]
weddingsparrow.com
6 charming southern wedding venues you need to see
There's nothing quite like southern hospitality and that welcoming charm is taken to another level when it comes to hosting a wedding. There are countless stunning wedding venues in the southern states, from characterful waterfront properties in the coastal lowlands to modern metropolis hotels with sophisticated style, all offering that reliable warmth and next level service.
Fire on Seiler Avenue displaces 3 Tuesday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Three people have been displaced following a fire that happened on Seiler Ave. near Reynolds St. No injuries were reported during the blaze. The homeowners told WSAV News 3 that the fire started in the attic. The American Red Cross is helping the three people who were displaced.
shoredailynews.com
Go Fund Me started for Saltwater Cowboy and wife after motorcycle accident
A Go Fund Me has been started to help with medical expenses for one of the Chesapeake Bay’s Saltwater Cowboys and his wife after a terrible motorcycle accident on I-95, which led to each of them losing a leg. Early in October, Kenny and Linda Heath were returning home...
Chavers and Wiggins to bring gospel and country to The Averitt Center this Friday
An ‘Evening of Gospel and Country’ is a collaborative event, where friends Donald Chavers and Drew Wiggins will encourage and uplift people near and far. This event will be the first time both singers will perform on a stage in the city of Statesboro. It is scheduled to be held at The Emma Kelly Theater this Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30pm.
wtoc.com
New public bus system coming to Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Statesboro who need transportation are just a few weeks from a public bus system hitting the streets. The distance from one side of Statesboro to the other might feel like the distance to the moon and back if you don’t have a car. A new public transit system could soon give some riders a way to parts of town they couldn’t access before.
WJCL
Natalie Portman in Coastal Georgia: Actress seen out and about while filming upcoming movie
RINCON, Ga. — Natalie Portman has been making the rounds in the Savannah area while filming her latest movie. WJCL reported just last week that the Hollywood actress stopped by a pottery studio on Tybee Island. This week, she was seen out and about in Rincon, visiting the Madrac...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. teacher wins $5k from Staples Thank A Teacher contest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville teacher was selected as the winner of this years Staples Thank A Teacher contest. Nakisia Sims organized a Gala for students with special needs from 3 different high schools in the area. She worked with staff, teachers, over 10 restaurants and businesses to make the Gala happen.
Current cost of turkeys in Savannah grocery stores, fresh and frozen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Those planning to host a Thanksgiving meal this month on the 24th, should expect to spend more on a turkey this year. As a result of inflation, food prices have soared across the nation. The recent Consumer Price Index shows that the cost of poultry increased by 9%. In Chatham County, the […]
Junior Miss Georgia Forestry Queen Wynslee Morris celebrates her success
Following her recent victory at the 83rd Miss Georgia Forestry state level competition, Junior Miss Georgia Forestry Queen Wynslee Morris sought to share her success with Bulloch County Board Chairman Roy Thompson, the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, and Brad Deal, County Engineer. After winning the title in the State...
wtoc.com
Blind since age four, ECHS senior Austin Wegmann found his home in marching band
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County High School Marching Band is made up of roughly 200 members. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a student work as hard as he does,” says ECHS band director Will Alford. As you watch them move and play it...
wtoc.com
Making roasted sweet potatoes with Sisters of the New South
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sisters of the New South joined Afternoon Break to make roasted sweet potatoes. Dice peeled sweet potatoes onion and red peppers and place in a bowl. Add olive oil honey cinnamon and black ginger and mix well. Place on a sheet pan and bake for 30...
Power outage in downtown Hinesville Friday night
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Some in Hinesville are without power late Friday night. A car drove into a power pole on South Main and Ryan Avenue, taking the power lines down. WSAV is being told that the outage has affected several businesses and traffic lights in the area. There is no word yet on when the […]
