Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Fall musical "The Prom" opens at MU Department of Theatre
The MU Department of Theatre's production of "The Prom" opens Friday at Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus. Additional shows for the fall musical are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday as well as Nov. 10-13.
Columbia Missourian
New building on the horizon for Columbia Independent School
On the Friday before MU’s Homecoming, students and staff at Columbia Independent School gathered outside to put the finishing touches on a float for the parade the next morning. They tied blue and gold balloons and yellow streamers to a wooden platform students had built earlier in the day.
Columbia Missourian
Downtown restaurant El Rey opens doors; Logboat Brewing continues expansion
Change is afoot in Columbia as one prominent downtown business changes hands and another begins a new phase of a substantial expansion. El Rey Cocina Y Cantina opened its doors over the weekend of Oct. 22. It is located at the corner of Locust and Ninth streets and was formerly home to the bar Cantina.
Columbia Missourian
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. begins balloon release tradition
Mizzou’s chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, hosted a balloon release on Wednesday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. As part of the event, members were asked to write down names of lost loved ones, personal fears, past trauma, and anything they wish to let go of on the balloons. The women then released them into the sky, signaling the release of grief. The chapter plans on making this event a permanent tradition for the organization.
Columbia Missourian
Trotting into the holidays: The District prepares for carriage rides to begin downtown
Carriage rides through the heart of Columbia will begin Saturday, although the carriage is actually a 10-seat wagon pulled by two Belgian draft horses. Much like a hayride, riders will sit in rows on both sides of the wooden wagon.
KOMU
Community shares feedback to proposed park in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Community members gave feedback about a plan to develop a northeast Columbia plat of land into a park Tuesday night. Columbia Parks and Recreation hopes to develop the land located at 2205 Whitegate Drive into a park. Parks staff said it will use the public's comments and modify plans to come up with something that the public wants.
See a Dreamy Missouri Lake Home Right Across from Margaritaville
Do you daydream about living the lake life? If so and you wouldn't mind being just down the road from Margaritaville, I found a dreamy Missouri lake home for you to consider. Even though it's not exactly realistic for me and my family, I sometimes browse available homes that are next to lakes. It's hard to get any more "lake" in Missouri than Osage Beach. This home is at 1459 Hawk Island Drive there and as the overhead map shows very close to fishing and Margaritaville.
Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri
The 20-acre park would be located in the Ozarks
A Sedalia Fast Food Restaurant Loses One Location? Yes It’s True
If any of you have driven on Limit Ave recently, you may notice that there hasn't been too much traffic going in and out of the Hardee's location there. In fact the sign is missing. It was a destination for me on several occasions, as they often had breakfast deals that I liked, and on occasion, they were opened before my air shift at 6am.
kjluradio.com
University of Missouri receives $25 million gift
The University of Missouri receives a $25 million gift to expand student programs. The Kinder Foundation, established by Rich and Nancy Kinder, of Houston, Texas, announced the gift Tuesday. The money will be used to expand the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, which is devoted to the study of the founding on America.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball finishes AMC regular season undefeated
Columbia College volleyball won on the road against William Woods in four sets (26-24, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18) in its regular-season finale Thursday in Fulton. The Cougars have now won eight straight games. Four Columbia players finished with double-digit kills. Allana Capella led the way with 17 kills, Abby Massengill had...
Columbia Missourian
Buckey sisters reunite with Missouri volleyball
Before every match, Riley Buckley is out at center court in the Hearnes Center practicing her passes. She leaps up into the air, arms extended, meeting and guiding the ball with a gentle touch before she sends it behind her, in front of her, to the side of her — every conceivable angle that she might have to work with in the match ahead.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
Columbia Missourian
Stephens basketball shines in season opener
It took just six minutes for Stephens basketball to score 17 straight points while its opponent didn’t score a single point. The Stars’ powerful offense quickly caused a frenzy in the crowd. Amid applause and cheers, Stephens opened the season with a 69-56 home win over Benedictine on Tuesday at Silverthorne Arena in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Mobile shower trailer seen as interim step for homeless community
News reports about shower trailers being used to provide comfort to those recovering from natural disasters has prompted plans to have one in Columbia for use by the unhoused community. Acting Deputy City Manager Michael Griggs organized the effort with city staff to get a shower trailer included in this...
2 of the Top 50 Prettiest College’s are in the State of Missouri
If you are looking into colleges and you want to find a school that offers beautiful views with a world-class education, then you need to check out the two schools from Missouri that made the list of the Prettiest College Campuses in the US. Mizzou & Washington University are very...
Columbia Missourian
MU men's hoops knocks off Wash U in exhibition
After an offseason of unknowns and questions about the large quantity of new talent for Missouri men’s basketball under first-year coach Dennis Gates, fans finally had a chance to see what the new-look Tigers had to offer on the court. Missouri’s 89-61 exhibition victory over Washington University on Thursday...
Columbia Missourian
CPS schools mark annual Red Ribbon Week, part of a drug-abuse campaign
Some public schools in Columbia are marking Red Ribbon Week, the country's largest drug-abuse prevention campaign, this week. "Red Ribbon Week has existed for many years," district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. "We have schools participate in lots of different activities depending on what fits the climate and culture of their building."
KOMU
MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
Sedalia Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Volvo VNL Tractor Trailer, driven by 33-year-old Emmanuel B. Dilver of Sedalia, was on Highway 65, south of 765 just before 7 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Comments / 0