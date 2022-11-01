I encourage each of you to vote if you haven’t already. This is an opportunity for your voice to be heard. Colorado has one of the highest inflation rates in the nation. We are at an all-time low for diesel fuel supply — it is estimated only a 25-day supply left — which is used in nearly every transport for food and goods and many heating sources in the USA. We are allowing evil to take over our schools and influence our children negatively. Drugs are rampant and nothing is being done to protect our borders.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO