Lack of housing leads Routt County to OK ‘man camp’ for Hayden miners
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Routt County Commissioners approved Peabody Energy’s proposed “man camp” to house miners, though commissioners weren’t thrilled about it. The camp is needed to house miners working in Peabody-owned Twentymile Mine, which is currently looking to fill about 80 job openings. Still, commissioners expressed concern that more of these camps would be proposed in the future as a solution to the area’s ongoing housing crisis.
Craig Chamber’s Jennifer Holloway wins state honor, looks toward future
When she stepped into the Hyatt Regency Aurora Conference Center last week, Craig’s Jennifer Holloway was expecting to learn some useful new tools for promoting and building up her hometown. What she got was a lot more. Holloway took home the CEO of the Year Award from the Association...
Is volunteerism on the decline in Craig?
There are as many different volunteer opportunities as there are agencies in Moffat County, and yet, Craig is still experiencing a decline in volunteerism similar to the rest of the country. Multiple local agencies have reported a shortage of volunteers that began during the pandemic, when everyone was instructed to...
MRH lands $3 million in federal grants to improve regional response to substance use, behavioral health disorders
Memorial Regional Health has been awarded $3 million in federal grant money over the next four years to lead a collaborative effort involving two-dozen partner agencies dedicated to combating substance use and behavioral health disorders. According to MRH, the two grants total $3 million with that money earmarked to support...
From finishing school to buying a house, United Way Community Impact Program can help residents Get Ahead
About 10% of Moffat County residents live in poverty. For these individuals and families, it can be a daily struggle to meet basic needs such as food, clothing and housing. Moffat County United Way started a Community Impact Program in 2013 with a goal of reducing poverty in our community by helping local residents experiencing daily instability and training community members about poverty.
Notice of appointment to the Moffat County Board of Education
The Moffat County School District is accepting applications from community members interested in serving on the board of education. The school board vacancy is for District B, and the seat came open after Lynne Seely submitted a letter of resignation citing personal reasons at the Oct. 24 school board meeting.
Peabody proposes ‘man camp’ to house miners near Hayden Station
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Routt County commissioners are expected to weigh in on a proposal from the owners of Twentymile Mine to construct a “man camp” serving as workforce housing for miners near the Hayden Station. The camp would consist of 16 three-bedroom units similar to those used...
Letter: If Biden were a CEO, the board would have him removed
I encourage each of you to vote if you haven’t already. This is an opportunity for your voice to be heard. Colorado has one of the highest inflation rates in the nation. We are at an all-time low for diesel fuel supply — it is estimated only a 25-day supply left — which is used in nearly every transport for food and goods and many heating sources in the USA. We are allowing evil to take over our schools and influence our children negatively. Drugs are rampant and nothing is being done to protect our borders.
Photos: Downtown Halloween Walk
Dash Cashmore in his Tonka-bus costume at the Halloween walk on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. A family walks down Yampa on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 to collect candy. The hulk stops during the downtown candy stroll for a photo on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. An astronaut walks down Yampa Avenue during the candy stroll on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Trick-or-treaters walk down collecting candy on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. A young trick-or-treater strolls down Yampa collecting candy on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. A family of trick-or-treaters collects candy in downtown Craig on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Trick-or-treaters during the downtown candy walk in Craig on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Photos: Trunk or Treat in Craig
Families enjoy Trunk or Treat at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center Sunday, Oct. 30. Candy is in plentiful supply during Trunk or Treat at Victory Motors Monday, Oct. 31. Families make the rounds during Trunk or Treat at Victory Motors Monday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-treaters show off their costumes during Trunk or Treat at Victory Motors Monday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-treaters enjoy Trunk or Treat at Victory Motors Monday, Oct. 31. Kids exit the Jurassic Park shuttle during Trunk or Treat at Victory Motors Monday, Oct. 31. Kids pick up candy during Trunk or Treat at Victory Motors Monday, Oct. 31.
Softball players take multiple All-State honors
Northwest Colorado softball players have been on some prominent lists at season’s end. CHSAA recently released its Class 3A All-State list for softball, with athletes Reagan Hafey and Brea Garcia each taking honorable mention. Both seniors — Hafey for Moffat County and Garcia for Meeker — were prominent parts...
Moffat County volleyball ready to hit hard in regional playoff round
It’s been a playoff drought of more than a decade-and-a-half for Moffat County volleyball, and the Bulldogs are eager to bump up their play as the players rise to a new level for them. The regional rounds of the Class 3A CHSAA State Championships are coming up soon, and...
Moffat County JV football team caps off undefeated year
As Moffat County varsity football prepares for the postseason, the Bulldogs have some difficult decisions to make about how many of their younger players suit up for the next big game, with hopefully more than one playoff event in store. But given how they’ve competed this fall, junior varsity athletes...
