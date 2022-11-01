CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chis Pappas accused his Republican challenger of treating politics as a performance without offering solutions to problems, while Karoline Leavitt accused the Democratic incumbent of being a partisan problem creator during their third and last debate on Thursday. The two candidates for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District seat offered contrasting views on a range of issues, including rising costs and the economy, as well as abortion, during the WMUR-TV debate. Pappas, who is seeking a third term, said he was proud to have worked on getting a record amount of money to New Hampshire families from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. He said he is working on ways to modernize shipping and trucking regulations to “unkink supply chains,” to move more goods to market, strengthen the workforce and deal with the state’s housing shortage, which is contributing to inflation. “Well, Congressman, everything you said sounds wonderful, but the truth is none of it has passed and none of it has worked,” Leavitt said. “Granite Staters are suffering.”

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO