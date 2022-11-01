Read full article on original website
Jury orders FedEx to pay $365 million in damages in retaliation case
A jury has ordered FedEx Services to pay $365 million in punitive damages in a racial discrimination and retaliation case brought against it by former FedEx Services employee Jennifer Harris. FedEx says it plans to appeal the verdict. ...
Jeff Bezos Sued by Former Housekeeper Over Working Conditions, Discrimination by Other Staff
A woman who worked as a housekeeper at Jeff Bezos' Seattle-area property sued the Amazon founder and companies that manage his properties. Mercedes Wedaa, who was hired in 2019, claimed she faced racial discrimination, and was made to work long hours without adequate meal or rest breaks. A woman who...
Kroger to pay $180K after firing workers who refused to wear logo allegedly resembling Pride flag
The Kroger supermarket chain will pay $180,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit after two former employees alleged they were fired from an Arkansas grocery store in 2019 for refusing to wear logos they thought resembled a rainbow Pride flag. The settlement was reached earlier this week and announced Thursday...
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
U.S. orders grocer Giant to pay fine for immigrant discrimination
The Giant Company will have to pay $11,000, and retrain its staff, after the Justice Department found the grocery store chain discriminated against immigrants when hiring.
A Top Newport Restaurant Group Repeatedly Delays Response to Fed. Lawsuit Alleging Wage Violations
A top Newport restaurant group being sued by the federal government for alleged federal wage violations has requested multiple extensions to respond to the U.S. Department of Labor. One of the government's allegations is that the owners kept employees' tips. The restaurants' lawyer, in the latest request for a delay...
80 charged in $5M US Postal Service fraud scheme
More than four dozen people were arrested Thursday and Friday in connection with what the U.S. Postal Inspection Service called a “sophisticated and organized fraud scheme,” resulting in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of people across California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the 56...
Three attorneys general file lawsuit seeking to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons' (ACI.N) $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders before the closing of its proposed merger with rival Kroger Co (KR.N).
Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.
Employees said the company plans to lay off about 30 workers who can’t switch from day shifts to a night shift. It’s the latest in a string of walkouts at local Amazon warehouses over workplace conditions. The post Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Jeff Bezos made housekeepers go 'without rest or meal breaks' and work in 'unsafe and unsanitary' settings, suit says
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos subjected housekeepers to "unsafe and unsanitary" conditions, barring them from rest breaks and easy access to bathrooms, according to a lawsuit filed in Seattle this week. The civil action by Mercedes Wedaa also accused Bezos' subordinates of racial discrimination against Hispanic houseworkers in favor of their...
Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination
A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom
Battle Over Wage Rules for Tipped Workers Is Heating Up
Talia Cella, training manager for burrito chain Illegal PeteÕs, which offers starting pay of $15 plus tips as well as health care, at a location in Denver, Sept. 13, 2022. (Andrew Miller/The New York Times)
T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement: Find Out if You Could Be Owed Money
After more than 100 million T-Mobile customers' personal information was exposed in a 2021 cyberattack, the telecom company agreed to a $350 million settlement to head off a class action lawsuit. Now current and past customers can file a claim for their share of the money. In addition to Social...
Fact check: False claim Amazon is paying $47 per hour for overnight shift
The claim: Amazon is paying $47 per hour for its 12 to 8 a.m. shift. A widely-circulating social media post said one of the nation's largest employers started offering an hourly pay rate that equates to nearly six figures per year. “Amazons (sic) 12am-8am Shift just went up to $47/hr,”...
New York Attorney General Letitia James secures $523 million from Teva Pharmaceuticals for role in opioid crisis
The New York Attorney General's office announced it has secured $523 million from Teva Pharmaceuticals and affiliates for its role in the opioid crisis, effectively marking the end of the state's litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors not currently in bankruptcy proceedings.
CVS, Walgreens reach $5 billion deals to settle opioid lawsuits
CVS Health and Walgreens announced agreements Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits over how its pharmacies handled prescriptions for addictive opioid painkillers. Why it matters: CVS and Walgreens are the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S. The proposed framework would resolve a series of lawsuits...
Loop lassos ex-Uber talent and money to finally fix freight invoicing
One of the main problems the pair saw there was that while they were able to grow the top line, they found it difficult to grow the bottom line because they were “losing a bunch of money” to bad debt and late payments. When digging in to understand...
Senator Seeks Antitrust Review of Apartment Price-Setting Software
The chair of a Senate committee wants the Federal Trade Commission to examine software sold by Texas-based RealPage after a ProPublica investigation revealed possible collusion.
Geico, Humana, J&J, and PBM Nutrionals agree to class action settlements
Several more major corporations have agreed to class action settlements, handing out millions of dollars. But affected consumers have no time to waste as the deadlines for filing a claim expire this month. For starters, Humana has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought over its 2020 data breach. Settlement documents...
As workplace spying surges, the government plans a crackdown
The U.S.' top worker lawyer plans to crack down on businesses' ability to spy on their workers. In a Monday memo, the general counsel for the National Labor Relations Board urged the board to disallow employers from using productivity software in cases where it can interfere with workers' ability to organize."Close, constant surveillance and management through electronic means threaten employees' basic ability to exercise their rights," Jennifer Abruzzo wrote in the memo.The use of workplace monitoring devices exploded during the pandemic. About 60% of large employers use monitoring tools today, double the pre-pandemic level, Newsweek reports. And white-collar workers' shift to...
