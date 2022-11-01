ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

80 charged in $5M US Postal Service fraud scheme

More than four dozen people were arrested Thursday and Friday in connection with what the U.S. Postal Inspection Service called a “sophisticated and organized fraud scheme,” resulting in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of people across California. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the 56...
AOL Corp

Jeff Bezos made housekeepers go 'without rest or meal breaks' and work in 'unsafe and unsanitary' settings, suit says

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos subjected housekeepers to "unsafe and unsanitary" conditions, barring them from rest breaks and easy access to bathrooms, according to a lawsuit filed in Seattle this week. The civil action by Mercedes Wedaa also accused Bezos' subordinates of racial discrimination against Hispanic houseworkers in favor of their...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

CVS, Walgreens reach $5 billion deals to settle opioid lawsuits

CVS Health and Walgreens announced agreements Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits over how its pharmacies handled prescriptions for addictive opioid painkillers. Why it matters: CVS and Walgreens are the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S. The proposed framework would resolve a series of lawsuits...
OHIO STATE
ConsumerAffairs

Geico, Humana, J&J, and PBM Nutrionals agree to class action settlements

Several more major corporations have agreed to class action settlements, handing out millions of dollars. But affected consumers have no time to waste as the deadlines for filing a claim expire this month. For starters, Humana has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought over its 2020 data breach. Settlement documents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

As workplace spying surges, the government plans a crackdown

The U.S.' top worker lawyer plans to crack down on businesses' ability to spy on their workers. In a Monday memo, the general counsel for the National Labor Relations Board urged the board to disallow employers from using productivity software in cases where it can interfere with workers' ability to organize."Close, constant surveillance and management through electronic means threaten employees' basic ability to exercise their rights," Jennifer Abruzzo wrote in the memo.The use of workplace monitoring devices exploded during the pandemic. About 60% of large employers use monitoring tools today, double the pre-pandemic level, Newsweek reports. And white-collar workers' shift to...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy