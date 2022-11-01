Our favorite accessories brand in Brooklyn, Telfar is dropping an assortment of vegan leather bucket hats, in all new colors. Known for its iconic and affordable Shopping Bag, the New York-based brand is offering the perfect head accessory for fall. The best shades for the season are undoubtedly “Cream,” “Tan” and”Chocolate,” while those who love pops of color during the winter month will thrive with the rest of the collection. Fans of the brand will be happy to see the vibrant “Azalea” make an appearance alongside the refreshing “Double Mint” shade and soothing “Lavender” hue.

