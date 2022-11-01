Read full article on original website
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
Telfar Drops Fall-Ready Bucket Hats in All New Colors
Our favorite accessories brand in Brooklyn, Telfar is dropping an assortment of vegan leather bucket hats, in all new colors. Known for its iconic and affordable Shopping Bag, the New York-based brand is offering the perfect head accessory for fall. The best shades for the season are undoubtedly “Cream,” “Tan” and”Chocolate,” while those who love pops of color during the winter month will thrive with the rest of the collection. Fans of the brand will be happy to see the vibrant “Azalea” make an appearance alongside the refreshing “Double Mint” shade and soothing “Lavender” hue.
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
Embrace Your Inner Cowgirl with Bally's Latest Capsule Collection
Creative Director Rhuigi Villaseñor has unveiled his first BALLY capsule collection, following his debut with the Spring/Summer 2023 runway show held in Milan this September. Kicking off the winter season, “BALLY CURLING” delivers an exploration of European luxury through a familiar American lens. Villaseñor integrates Swiss distinctive après-ski style with both cowboy and varsity codes — presenting a fully-fledged ready-to-wear and accessories vision.
Lori Harvey Gives Us A Slay In All Fur Ensemble For Paris Fashion Week
Lori Harvey took to Instagram to share her latest Paris Fashion Week slay and we're loving it!
Lori Harvey Is A Sexy Lady In Red In Her Latest Ensemble
Lori Harvey owned the night in this red look for Paris Fashion Week.
Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala
Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
Mary J. Blige Rocks Louis Vuitton Harness Top & Short Shorts For NY Concert: Photos
Mary J. Blige was an incredible sight to see during a concert in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday night! The 51-year-old singer, who is on her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, rocked a yellow and black Louis Vuitton ensemble that included a harness top under a puffer jacket, hot pants, and thigh-high boots on stage. She also added thick yellow-framed sunglasses as her long blonde hair was down and her long red nails were on full display.
Lenny Kravitz Goes Western in Shiny Skinny Jeans & Cowboy Boots for Nocheluna Sotol Tequila Presentation
Lenny Kravitz attended the presentation for his new tequila line in collaboration with Nocheluna in Mexico City yesterday. Looking as cool as ever, Kravitz appeared in an outfit styled around shiny garments and western footwear. The “Fly Away” singer wore a tailored black slightly sparkly blazer overtop a black low-cut top featuring gold accents that made the tee pop. For bottoms, Kravitz sported highly distressed black denim with a glossy finish seemingly painted on in erratic strokes. The record producer sported black alien-esque shades and stacked on silver chains, further packing on the bling. The multi-genre star has long since perfected his look....
Taylor Swift Confirms 'The Eras' Tour and Support Acts
Taylor Swift has finally confirmed a new tour, just after dropping her 10th studio album, Midnights. Dubbed ‘The Eras’ tour, Swift has said that it’ll be “a journey through all of the musical eras of my career,” and we cannot wait for what’s in store.
Florence Pugh Was Told to Lose Weight and Change Her Face at 19
Oscar nominee and Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh recently opened up about her previous acting experiences in a new interview. Speaking to The Telegraph, Pugh detailed an experience of hers from when she was 19 years old and cast as a pop star in a Los Angeles TV series. The actor was told that she needed to alter her appearance and lose weight in order to fit into the role, something which understandably still haunts her.
Kate Middleton Masters Monochromatic Style in D’Orsay Pumps With Max&Co Cashmere Coat in Scarborough With Prince William
Kate Middleton epitomized fall-chic style on Thursday while visiting Scarborough, England with Prince William. Arriving in the English fishing port’s community hub The Street, the Princess of Wales wore a light tan cashmere coat by Max&Co. The long-sleeved piece, featuring a pointed collar and hem that is just below the knee, is a classic style with a similarly classic color that’s become utterly timeless; new styles are frequently released from numerous brands every year, including Banana Republic, Michael Kors and Loro Piana.
Iconic Brand Lee and The Brooklyn Circus Tell the Tale of the Wild West in a New Capsule Collection
Using style as a mode for storytelling, Lee and The Brooklyn Circus (BKc) have joined forces for a capsule collection that merges styles of the past with present day. Honing in on Lee’s western heritage and BKc’s collegiate aesthetic, the collection arrives with a versatile range of workwear-inspired staples that cater to both men and women.
Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match. The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.
Tamera Mowry Embraces the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Hybrid Suit Jacket & Thigh-High Boots for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tamera Mowry was interviewed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” yesterday. The “You Should Sit Down For This” author went on the show sporting a reworked suit jacket by Sacai and black thigh-high boots.
Juicy Couture Is Staging A Y2K-Inspired Comeback With An Unexpected Collaboration
Silly Bandz, Disney Channel Original Movies, non-functional belts slung over low-rise jeans, and frosted hair tips. What do all of these things have in common? You guessed it, they're all famous trends of the 2000s (via Elle). For millennials, looking back at some of these style trends can give you those warm feelings of nostalgia — and if you were a fashion enthusiast way back when, one brand, in particular, might come to mind when you think of the 2000s: Juicy Couture.
Carhartt Just Teamed With Rumpl to Release the Snuggliest Fall Collection You’ll See This Year
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Carhartt is really having a moment these past couple of years. From their iconic beanie to the backpack that’s taken over the nation, these quintessential workwear staples are ditching their rugged origins and entering the world of men’s fashion in a way that no other workwear brand has emulated so far. And it’s damn impressive. Today October 26, Carhartt is at it yet again by releasing a collaboration with technical outdoor blanket brand Rumpl with a new limited-edition drop featuring a...
Stussy x Converse Join Forces for Collaborative Chuck 70 Hi and One Star
Following up on their “Surfman” collaboration, Stussy and Converse have reunited once again. This time around, the duo has reworked two classic silhouettes — the Chuck 70 Hi and One Star Pro. The Chuck 70, dressed in “Clematic Blue” on the upper, is highlighted with the SoCal...
Harry Styles Channels His Inner Danny Zuko for Harryween
Harry Styles always wins at his recently-coined Harryween season, and it turns out that his 2022 costume was no exception to the rule. As Styles took to the stage in LA for his Love On Tour show on October 31, fans were eagerly anticipating his choice of costume. Though the singer’s half-man half-squid outfit from the ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant‘ video would’ve been a welcome addition to the tour, alongside virtually anything referencing Spitgate, the majority of attendees were pleasantly surprised to see Styles’ final look.
