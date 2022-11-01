Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia fans can’t believe Dawgs spot in College Football Playoff rankings
Georgia Bulldogs fans reacted to seeing the team receive the No. 3 seed in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Tuesday, Nov. 1 was a huge day for football, not just because of the NFL trade deadline. At 7:00 p.m. ET, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled their very first Top 25 rankings of the 2022 season.
Week 9's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Michigan closing in on QB, JTT the star Ohio State needs, pain for UF
Week 9 of the college football season featured might have been a popular weekend for byes, but there was still plenty of notable matchups. And with December's Signing Day only getting closer and closer, the wins and losses are having more and more of an impact on recruiting. Below, we...
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here's where the Georgia Bulldogs sit
Georgia may sit atop the weekly college football polls that have been spitting out rankings since the preseason, but the College Football Playoff selection committee has not one but two teams above the No. 3 Bulldogs in this season's first reveal Tuesday night. That would be No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Ohio...
SEC commissioner blocking 1 coach from joining conference?
There is one coach who has been mentioned in connection with multiple SEC vacancies over the last few years, but he has not taken any of those jobs. Is that because the conference overloards are making an active effort to keep him out?. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman wrote an article...
Deion Sanders gets asked about Auburn coaching search, thankful for Jackson State football's exposure
Deion Sanders' name circulates as a potential candidate for Auburn football, following Bryan Harsin's firing Monday, and Jackson State's head coach is thankful for the exposure. Asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference, Sanders explained, shining a light on the HBCU's link to the Power Five level.
msn.com
Bowl projections: Loss won't significantly hurt College Football Playoff chances of Georgia, Tennessee
October is in the rearview mirror, and the College Football Playoff race is officially starting its stretch run. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee, the two teams that have separated themselves from the other contenders in the competition for the semifinals. While the winner likely will be headed to the SEC championship game, the loser should finish 11-1 and be in prime position to be selected by the committee.
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
Preps to Pros: Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss draws comparison to Amon-Ra St. Brown
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna provide their thoughts on Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss drawing comparison to Detroit Lions and former USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
247Sports
Hugh Freeze opens up about contract, Liberty football coaching future entering Arkansas
Hugh Freeze quickly became a name that was a part of discussions as a candidate for the head coaching spot at Auburn. Freeze has turned around the Liberty football program since he was hired in 2019 — Freeze made his biggest mark when Liberty finished the 2020 season ranked inside the top 20 of both major polls after posting a 10-2 record. It was the program's best season since moving to the FBS in 2018. With Liberty ranked at No. 23 in the most recent AP Poll and being 7-1 on the season, it is on track to set similar or higher heights than in 2020 and has a big opportunity to do so this week at Arkansas.
Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job
Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
Alabama, Georgia lead the way in the 2023 recruiting rankings
The calendar turns to the month of November which means we are just over a month away from the early signing period in mid-December. While there is still a month of football games left on the regular season slate, coaches and support staff are looking to make waves on the recruiting trail. Some classes need a few spots filled, while others have a lot of work to do in the coming months. With Nov. 1 now upon us, we look at the updated 2023 recruiting rankings in the SEC according to 247Sports composite team rankings. Alabama Crimson Tide Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Overall Ranking:...
247Sports
Kansas suspends Bill Self four games, self-imposes restrictions amid ongoing NCAA investigation
Kansas suspended basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend four games to begin the 2022-23 campaign amid an ongoing NCAA investigation, as CBS Sports reported Tuesday. Self led Kansas to a national championship last season, but he will miss the Jayhawks’ Champions Classic showdown against Duke Nov. 15. Norm Roberts will serve as interim head coach. The suspensions stem from an NCAA and FBI investigation into the Kansas program in 2017 for allegedly using Adidas to bribe top recruits. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reports that Kansas is not expected to be penalized by the NCAA until after the 2022-23 season.
thecomeback.com
NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles
The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana
Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25
The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
True freshman set to make first start for WVU Football on Saturday
True freshman safety Raleigh Collins will make his first career start on Saturday, West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown said on his Thursday night radio show. "He's deserved that right," said Brown, shortly after stating that Collins would get the start on Saturday against Iowa State. Collins made his debut...
Former Notre Dame All-American dies at 69
Former Notre Dame defensive lineman standout and 1973 national champion Mike Fanning died this weekend at 69 years of age. Fanning starred at Notre Dame before spending a decade helping terrorize NFL offenses. He played a key role on Notre Dame’s 11-0 squad in ’73 before earning first-team All-American status for his efforts a year later as the Irish finished the year ranked sixth nationally.
247Sports
PODCAST: Recruiting horror stories from Bryan Harsin's tenure
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Christian Clemente recount Auburn's downfall in recruiting under Bryan Harsin and why the Tigers can't get much worse there under the next head coach. RUN TIME: 34 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these links. Reminder...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0